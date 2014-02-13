Please Welcome Thomas Stirr!

We continuously strive to bring our readers the best content from many different sources and this time I excited to introduce another addition to our team – Thomas Stirr. You have already seen his articles like how to shoot high-quality videos with a DSLR, his top recommendations for photographing New Zealand and an in-depth review of the Nikon 1 V2 camera. Being obsessed with photography like all of us here at PL, Thomas will be sharing his knowledge and contribute to our site as a resident team member. Here is an intro post from Thomas – please give him a warm welcome!
I asked Thomas to write a short bio about himself and here is what he sent me:
Ever since I was a child the world around me was always an intensely visual experience. Images can grab us by the jugular. They can make our emotions flow. Stimulate us to take action. Cause us to be introspective. Touch us at very our core.
I can still remember buying my first “real” camera…a Nikkormat…putting on a lens and looking through it for the first time. It was a new and powerful way of seeing the world. An incredible tool to capture those rare moments of life that form our legacy, and the history of others.
That was over three decades ago and the journey has continued. When I have one of my cameras in my hands everything around me seems sharper. More vibrant. Landscapes become powerful angles of nature. Birds and animals assume personalities. Contrasts seem deeper. The smallest of details can call out to be noticed and captured. I’m sure every photographer has these same feelings. They are what fuel our individual creativity.
When I’m working on a photography or video assignment for a client the task is always about finding the right solution for them. It’s about understanding the communication challenge they are trying to overcome…and finding a way of allowing the camera and lens to create the solution needed, whether it be a still image or a video clip.
The industry shift to digital has unleashed even more creative potential. We can now push the boundaries of what we thought was impossible just a few years ago. We can take the real and make it surreal. None of us knows where technology and our creativity will take us. What we do know is that all the bumps along the way are worth every moment of the ride.
Hi Mich,
Thanks very much for you comment on the birds photos in this ‘welcome’ announcement.
The first image is called ‘Reflections’ and is on my web site as a limited edition print. I took it with a D7000. I can still remember the moment…..there was no wind and Lake Ontario was like glass, and I was out taking some shots of birds-in-flight for a YouTube video I was putting together to compare my D7000 with the D600 I owned at the time. The gull in the photo looked at me in an almost ‘ho-hum’ way and dropped down off the cement pier and slowly flapped away. As he did I rattled off a few shots until the buffer on my D7000 filled and when I got home I was thrilled to find that image. It is one of my favorites of all time…I have one hanging in my kitchen.
The other shot is called “The Landing” (also on my web site) and was taken at the same location last fall. At the end of last summer I had purchased the Nikon 1 V2, then in the fall I added the 30-110 zoom to take advantage of the incredible frame rates of the V2. I don’t remember if I was testing the 30 fps or 60 fps electronic shutter capability with the V2….it was one of those settings. I noticed that a number of gulls were landing at the very end of a cement pier so I set myself up as close as I could get without scaring the gulls away. Since the Nikon 1 V2 will not continuously auto focus at 30 or 60 fps I focused on a bird sitting at the very edge of the pier…then waited for other gulls to come in to land. The gull in the photo came in to land and I waited long enough for it to start pumping its wings backwards to slow down…..held the shutter down on the Nikon 1 V2 and an incredible burst of images resulted….that image being one of them.
A very warm welcolm Thomas . . . from a fellow Nikon 1 V2 user! I fondly hope that your presence will raise the image of this much misunderstood Nikon camera and demonstarte its true capabilities. I have found that the V2 with the 70-200f/4 is a near perfect combination for wildlife photography . . . reach and IQ without the weight!
Hello KSPGM,
I’m glad to be onboard…and thanks for the welcome!
I completely agree that the 70-200 f/4 with the FT-a adapter on the Nikon 1 V2 is an awesome combination! It is so light and easy to handle I find I can shoot with it for hours with no problem at all.
I’m hoping that Nikon brings out the long-awaited 300mm f/4….on the V2 it would be incredible.
If you have a chance to read my most recent article, Nikon 1 V2 at the Auto Show, you may enjoy it since it showcases the camera’s capability under difficult lighting conditions. I used the 10-30 and 30-110 for all of the shots and I must say I was very impressed with the IQ that is possible with these small, inexpensive kit zoom lenses.
Tom
Welcome Thomas. I am the proud owner of the Nikon 1 V2 also and I love it. The only grip I have is I can’t use my SB800 flash with the camera. I just bought a lensbaby composer pro and double glass optic to try on it.
Hi Robin,
Thanks for the welcome! Hopefully if Nikon brings out a V3 it will be able to use all regular Nikon accessories rather than making users buy Nikon 1 specific accessories.
I’ve never used a Lensbaby product. From what I have read some interesting, creative effects are possible. I didn’t see a Nikon 1 mount option on the Lensbaby web site….so I assume you use this with the FT-1 adapter. Since you can adjust the focus point, the amount of area in focus, and depth of field with the Lensbaby do you find that you are able to create a much shallower depth-0f-field than would normally be possible with the V2’s small CX sensor?
Thomas.
Hi Robin,
I’ll look forward to hearing how it works on both your D800 and Nikon 1 V2….these are the two camera bodies that I use in my business. From the Lensbaby website it looks like an interesting creative tool!
