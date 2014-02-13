Please Welcome Thomas Stirr!

We continuously strive to bring our readers the best content from many different sources and this time I excited to introduce another addition to our team – Thomas Stirr. You have already seen his articles like how to shoot high-quality videos with a DSLR, his top recommendations for photographing New Zealand and an in-depth review of the Nikon 1 V2 camera. Being obsessed with photography like all of us here at PL, Thomas will be sharing his knowledge and contribute to our site as a resident team member. Here is an intro post from Thomas – please give him a warm welcome!

I asked Thomas to write a short bio about himself and here is what he sent me:

Ever since I was a child the world around me was always an intensely visual experience. Images can grab us by the jugular. They can make our emotions flow. Stimulate us to take action. Cause us to be introspective. Touch us at very our core.

I can still remember buying my first “real” camera…a Nikkormat…putting on a lens and looking through it for the first time. It was a new and powerful way of seeing the world. An incredible tool to capture those rare moments of life that form our legacy, and the history of others.

That was over three decades ago and the journey has continued. When I have one of my cameras in my hands everything around me seems sharper. More vibrant. Landscapes become powerful angles of nature. Birds and animals assume personalities. Contrasts seem deeper. The smallest of details can call out to be noticed and captured. I’m sure every photographer has these same feelings. They are what fuel our individual creativity.

When I’m working on a photography or video assignment for a client the task is always about finding the right solution for them. It’s about understanding the communication challenge they are trying to overcome…and finding a way of allowing the camera and lens to create the solution needed, whether it be a still image or a video clip.

The industry shift to digital has unleashed even more creative potential. We can now push the boundaries of what we thought was impossible just a few years ago. We can take the real and make it surreal. None of us knows where technology and our creativity will take us. What we do know is that all the bumps along the way are worth every moment of the ride.