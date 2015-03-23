Please Welcome Spencer Cox to the Team!

I am excited to introduce yet another great addition to our talented team at Photography Life and this time I would like to present Spencer Cox. Spencer grabbed the attention of many of our readers with his inspiring posts and I was thrilled when he agreed to join our team. Please give a warm welcome to Spencer!
My name is Spencer Cox, and I am an eighteen-year-old student photographer. I am an avid hiker and backpacker, and, alongside my wonderful friends and family, photography is one of the most important aspects of my life.
Becoming part of the Photography Life team has been an unbelievable experience, and I am thrilled to be where I am right now. My only goal is to pay forward what I know, and hopefully to create some great photos along the way.
My entry into photography was nearly accidental, and even a bit ordinary. I did not start my journey by inheriting a 1950s film SLR from my grandfather; nor did I find a broken Kodak Brownie in the attic of my house. In fact, I have never even shot a role of film.
I am part of “Generation D” in photography: the digital-only photographers, most of whom have never shot on anything aside from a phone camera. I use a DSLR instead, which has worked well for me so far. Still, I appreciate the art of film photography, as well as the slow-and-deliberate mindset that it encourages. By adopting this thoughtful process in the digital era, I find it easier to create photos that are intricate, purposeful, and intriguing.
Three years ago, at the age of fifteen, my income consisted of an allowance of five dollars each week that I had been putting into a jar on my desk for several years. I don’t know why I decided to keep the money instead of spending it; probably because there wasn’t anything I wanted to buy. When my savings hit a certain point, I decided to buy a nice camera. Why not?
Ultimately, after hours of internet soul-searching and more than a few coin tosses, I chose the Nikon D5100 and its 18-55 kit lens. A family vacation to Oregon soon convinced me that photography was the single greatest hobby on the planet, a sentiment that has only increased over time.
My early inspiration consisted of classic landscapes — photos from Arizona Highways and Outdoor Photography magazine, alongside the intricate, monochromatic work of Bruce Barnbaum. My general avoidance of social media, at least at this point in my life, helped my photographic skills grow exponentially — instead of chasing followers, I was chasing photos that I hoped would put my old ones to shame.
Once I realized the excitement of photography, I wanted to learn as much as possible about how to make great photos. I read through all the information that I could find, usually twice, to make sure that I knew everything I could. Early on, I discovered the invaluable resource of Photography Life (back when it was The Mansurovs), which is why I feel so privileged to be part of the site now.
Jump ahead to today, and I am still just as excited about photography as I was three years ago. In fact, I spend most weekends photographing at the Savage Gulf State Natural Area in Tennessee, which is a couple of hours from my house. It’s a long drive, but the beautiful waterfalls are fantastic practice for landscape photography. I will be deciding on a college or university within the next couple months, and I am looking forward to exploring the landscapes around the school that I attend.
This past year has been a busy one for my photography. Although I believe that it is easy for photographers to look too much into titles and awards, I have been fortunate enough to place in a few of the photo contests I have entered.
I recently became a finalist in the Travel Photographer of the Year competition, as well as a People’s Choice nominee in the International Society of Optics and Photonics contest. I also placed in the Outdoor Photographer of the Year competition (by Outdoor Photography magazine), in which two of my photos became recognized: one as a finalist, and one as a commended entry. It was a bit of a whirlwind for me, but the entire experience of photography competitions has been an invaluable step in my learning process.
Ultimately, I found out the hard way that it is important to have social media in today’s world. For the past few years, I had been ignoring the temptation to “like” everything I read online, much to my pleasantly ignorant satisfaction. Then, I caved, and I started to create an online presence. Feel free to follow me on any of the outlets below or contact me through my website:
- Twitter and Instagram: @spencercoxphoto
- Facebook: www.facebook.com/spencercoxphoto
- Website: www.spencercoxphoto.com
Again, a huge thank you to the entire team at Photography Life for extending the invitation to join. This is, and will always be, my favorite website. I cannot wait to share my perspective on photography, and I hope that my articles can make Photography Life an even more amazing place. I am eagerly looking forward to the years ahead.
Comments
Exchanging a few words (in writing) with you, Spencer, was enough for me to KNOW you will be a highly valuable addition to the team. I did my best to back your Iceland Solstice Project, and I hope you will make it. Welcome then, we all need young energy and ideas.
Thank you so much, Jean! In fact, the project just edged past the goal about an hour ago, and there were twenty hours left before it closed. Needless to say, I was thrilled.
I am extremely excited about working with Photography Life : )
And me about choosing one of your Iceland photos (and a numbered and signed one, at that)…
Congrats for making it. I hope you’ll get used to the 24mm on a full frame body (referring here to your other post), because I’m pretty sure it will be more useful than a 35mm in Iceland. I’m sorry I cannot lend you my 14-24mm f/2.8, if only to see what you would be able to squeeze out of this gem… ;-)
I know you will love the print — acrylic is absolutely beautiful, and I just got a special silver Sharpie for signing prints! As for the 14-24mm lens, I am actually thinking of renting it before the trip. Iceland is a dream location for landscape photographers, and a good ultra-wide would be fantastic.
I also agree that 24mm should be more suited to Iceland’s terrain than 35mm. I guess I’m just a bit nostalgic for the old field of view : )
Thanks for all your comments and support!
~Spencer
Hello Spencer. Welcome to PL. Have a great time here. You have really put us all to shame with your pics ;)! They are terrific and only hint at the immense talent you have and the progress you are gonna make. I look forward to reading about and ‘seeing’ your continuing journey as a photographer. Big thanks to Nasim and team for bringing talented photogs on-board. It is a very welcome step on the road to inspiration that is missing in an ocean of gear reviews and photo manipulation tutorials. Cheers & good luck.
Raghu,
Thank you for the kind words! I am looking forward to sharing my photographic journey here.
~Spencer
Very nice pics! Looking forward to reading your posts!
Thanks, Alis! I am excited to write some more posts in the future : )
With the portfolio you’ve shared with us so far and created at such an early age, you are off to an excellent start. Those of us who are more “advanced” in years certainly must carry a bit of envy reading your bio and looking at your photos!
Thank you! I know that these next few years will be good ones.
great to hear that you´re now a part of the PL team and i´m really looking forward to your upcoming articles:) all the best for you!
Thanks, Patrick! I am tremendously excited to be part of Photography Life, and I have several articles planned for the future.
Very nice and a really nice variety pf pics! Cheers ‘n’ good luck!
Thanks for your nice comment, Ajit!
Spencer,
Welcome to the team, and, I look forward to reading your
posts.
You have a great portfolio of images that I enjoyed viewing.
Best of luck to you, I know you will do fine.
Tom
Tom,
Thank you for the kind words, and I am glad you liked my portfolio. I am very happy to be at Photography Life, and I am excited about what the future holds : )
~Spencer
Thanks Nasim for another wonderful addition to the PL team. Spencer, your photography is very beautiful and inspiring. Good luck with the whole college process.
Thank you, Daniel, for your kind comment! The whole college process is exhausting, but I should find out where I am accepted within the week.
Happy to have you with us, Spencer – I very much hope to see you this year in person!
Thank you, Romanas! I certainly hope that I will have the chance to meet the team in person at some point soon.
Very good Spencer!
Thanks for the comment, Andre! It is great to have so much support from everyone here.
Congratulations on joining the team and on your very nice work. Always inspiring to see the “next generation” getting off to a fine start. Keep up the good work and success in education endeavors as well.
Thank you for the kind words! I am looking forward to what the next few years hold for me.
Hi Spencer,
Welcome to the Photography Life team! We all love your work!
Tom
Thomas,
Thank you, and I am glad you enjoy my work! I am extremely happy to be part of the team.
~Spencer
A great addition to the team with an excellent eye. Looking forward to your posts :)
Thank you, Alpha! I am excited to write more in the near future.
Great work, Spencer. I took a look at the website as well and you have some fantastic stuff. -Matt
Thank you, Matt! I appreciate the kind comment, and I’m glad that you like my site.
Fantastic work, Spencer.
Thank you, Shreeni! I am looking forward to taking some more exciting photos soon, and I will be sure to include them in future articles.
Best of luck Spencer.
Thanks for the encouragement, Andy! I am very excited about what is in store for me in the future : )
Nicely chosen add to the team – looking forward to reading more from you, Spencer!
Christopher, thank you for the kind words! I am excited to write more articles, too : )
Hi Spencer, welcome to PL team. Can’t wait to read more of your post.
Thanks, Johny! I am excited to be here, and I am looking forward to the next several years.
Welcome Spencer!
Thank you! I am excited to be here.
Welcome Spencer Cox. You are still very young but able to achieve a finalist in the Travel Photographer of the Year competition. Good talent! I ‘m curious to know what are and why there are a lot of lines near the stars at picture 13 (long exposures?)
Thanks for the kind comment!
The lines in that picture are why I call it “Perseid over Yosemite.” At the time of year I visited Yosemite, the Perseid meteor shower was just starting to become visible in California. I believe that the two streaks closest to the bottom-left of the image are actually airplanes, but all the other lines that you see are meteors. I think that is my favorite part about this photo.
~Spencer
Welcome Spencer, beautiful photos, looking forward to your posts!
Thank you, Anders! I am looking forward to writing some more posts in the near future : )
Great photos, and good for you to follow your passion like this! I’m at awe that you managed to save a 1000 from that allowance:-) Times change, there’s nothing wrong with being a digital photographer, many of the film era also didn’t first shoot with a black box and a magnesium flash too;-)
Thank you for the kind comment!
I think that it is important to know where a medium like photography has been in the past, and film photography is a huge part of that. I agree that it isn’t necessary to learn exactly how to practice photography like the old masters did, since there are different (and in most ways better) tools available nowadays.
And it took some time to save up for that camera, without a doubt : )
~Spencer
Congrats on joining the Photography Team and for getting the support you needed for your Iceland project. Photography is a journey… enjoy the trip!
Thank you for the kind welcome, Georgette!
The project in Iceland came about as close as possible to missing its goal, but I managed to get it fully funded with just twenty hours remaining. I vastly underestimated the importance of name recognition in creating successful photography projects on Kickstarter, and I had none at the time I launched it!
I am excited about the trip and about the ability to print photos for backers, but I definitely will not be doing another Kickstarter project any time soon. It was far outside of my preferred way of selling prints, and I enjoyed creating the Kickstarter far more than marketing it.
~Spencer
You might be interested in the Nature’s Best Magazine and the Windland Smith Rice International Awards for 2015. Images chosen are exhibited at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC. At one point they had a junior photographer category; not sure what the rules say now. The exhibit is always fantastic. www.naturesbestphotography.com/compe…erview.php
I looked at the link, and that seems like quite an interesting contest and exhibit. I am 18, so I am happy to say that I (just barely) qualify for the junior competition. I think that I am going to enter.
Thank you for showing me!
~Spencer
Take a look at past winners. Read the “rules” carefully and SUBMIT! Hope to see an image of yours hanging on the wall when the new exhibit goes up!
I just sent in my deposit, and I’ve started entering my photos! Thank you again for pointing out the competition, and I owe you one if I do land a print in the exhibit : )
You really hit the nail on the head about not chasing social media followers in order to focus on the quality of your photography. Thanks for putting that in such great perspective.
Welcome Spencer and thank you for sharing your inspirational work with us!
Thank you, Peter! I am excited to share more in the future.
Welcome Spencer! I am looking forward to see more of your great articles. Your photos are impressive.
Thank you for the warm welcome, David! I am glad that you like my photos, and my hope is that I will be able to take some more in the near future.
~Spencer
Welcome Spencer, and thanks Nasim for having this capable and sensitive young man on your team. I feel about photography the same as I do about hiking and backpacking: there is always one more trail to travel. I’m glad to see you are into both. Looking forward to seeing more of your engaging work on PL.
Thanks for your comment, Art! I love hiking almost as much as I love photography, and for the same reason: it very meditative and liberating. I guess that photography has the added benefit of bringing home a finished product, whereas I see hiking as a more “in-the-moment” activity.
I look forward to sharing more work in the future!
~Spencer
Hey I m also begginer.. and I m intrested in your post ..
Thanks for leaving a comment, Krushanraj! I am looking forward to writing some more posts in the future : )
welcome buddy spencer you are very talented and good looking young photographer.you inspire everyone with your story and very nice photographs.no doubt you will be one of the most popular photographer someday.cheers mate :)
looking forward for more great work from you,
-roy
Thank you so much, Roy! I am glad that you find my photos inspiring, and I am looking forward to putting some new ones on the site very soon.
Spencer, looks to me like you have a very bright future ahead of yourself. You’re images show a maturity that doesn’t match your age. Looking forward to more from you.
Now a gratuities pitch for Longwood University in Farmville, VA. They have a very good art department with one of the best photography programs in the state for a smallish public college. Think about it. No, I didn’t study there, my degrees come from New York University, but my wife is the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. So I’m doing my best to promote Longwood. Just a thought.
Thank you, Mike!
I appreciate the introduction to Longwood University. I like the idea of studying in Virginia, and the university sounds very nice, but I actually am pretty set on studying engineering. Photography will definitely be a minor/intense hobby, though : )
~Spencer
Spencer, if engineering is your goal, and Virginia is a possible destination, then depending upon what type of engineering degree you are seeking, I’ll pitch again for Virginia Tec, University of Virginia or Virginia Commonwealth University here in Richmond. All three offer specialized engineering degrees depending upon your interest. BTW, I know three professional photographers that have engineering degrees. LOL
Congratulations Spencer. You are very talented. It will be nice to follow you in “Photography Life”.
Wow Spencer, you have amazing photos. I am put to shame. They are not just good for your age, they are flat-out great and you really need to stick with this for the long-haul.