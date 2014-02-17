Please Welcome Robert Andersen!

This week is crazy here at PL, because we are bringing in more and more talent from all over the world for our readers to learn and get inspiration from. Today, we are expanding our team of writers with a talented wildlife photographer, Robert Andersen! I am sure you have been enjoying Robert’s detailed articles on Raptor Photography and getting answers to some of the most complex questions related to camera autofocus, handling, hand-holding and much more! Without a doubt, Robert will be an amazing resource as a permanent team member for our readers, so please give him a warm welcome!

I asked Robert to write a short bio about himself and here is what he sent me:

G’Day Everybody!

My name is Robert Andersen and I am rather flattered to be part of the Photography Life team. My hope is that my down to earth nature and fairly honest way of speaking or presenting articles will help inspire others. I was originally born in Denmark and immigrated to Australia with my parents when I was nine years old. On the fourth of July 2013, I proudly became an American citizen, but because of the three different countries I have called home you could say I am kind of multinational.

I started doing photography as a serious hobby about thirteen years ago, not long after meeting the love of my life. She has always had an eye for photography and saw things in a different way than what I did and inspired me to take photography more seriously. It’s been a hard long road getting to where I am now with lots of mistakes and what I call cry shots, but the journey has been amazing.

What drives me as a photographer are the challenges of getting those perfect shots and the emotions and personal satisfaction I get when someone really loves one of our photographs. I love telling the stories behind the photos and sharing our experiences as there have been many of them over the years. Photography has changed my view of the world we live in.

My wife Mila in an important part of my photographic journey and we are a team, each pushing the other to our creative limits. We don’t do photography because we want to get rich or famous or something like that, we do photography because it has gotten us out of the house and into the wild and opened our eyes to nature. We seem to have focused on wildlife photography over any other and especially love raptors and the big dopey cute looking moose that wander in our region of the world.

We love and Shoot with Nikon equipment and our hardware list has grown quite extensive and expensive over time. This is not because we think you need the latest and best equipment to make you a better photographer – equipment won’t exactly do that for you. It’s because we are just photography nuts and love getting into it, we buy each piece of hardware with a specific purpose and plainly just can’t help ourselves. It’s an addiction with no cure.

So what message would I like to tell you in this short BIO more than any other?

I think the most important thing I can convey to you is that wildlife or nature photography will open your eyes to the magic that is planet earth. I would tell you that we have experiences that will remain with us to our dying days, that there are powerful images of nature embedded in our brains forever. Nothing beats walking in amongst 12 huge grizzly bears, even some with 6 month old cubs and all of them behaving normally and fairly oblivious to your presence. I would tell you that those experiences can be had by everybody to one level or another, but you better watch out because before you know it, you will have been bitten by the photography bug and are hooked for life.

Photography can be as cheap or expensive as you want it, don’t let that enter the equation, just let the journey be your driving factor. As you can see I have become rather passionate about photography and I am glad because it has made me a better person.

Happy shooting everybody and good luck!

Robert Andersen