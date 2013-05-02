I am excited about presenting a new addition to our Photography Life family – please welcome Laura Murray! Laura is a very talented wedding photographer from right here in Denver, Colorado and she will be joining our team to share her beautiful work along with some useful tips and techniques on how to photograph portraits and weddings.
I asked Laura to send me a short intro about herself, so here it is:
I am a wedding and portrait photographer based out of downtown Denver. Photography is my career, but also a passion AND a borderline obsession ;) I love what I do – and count my blessings every day that I found the right career for me! I started my photography business in 2008. Prior to that, I was working in the Information Technology sector and didn’t feel fulfilled with the route my career was heading.
I knew I wanted to work for myself in a creative field, and at the time I was recently married. In my eyes, my wedding photographer had the best job in the world and I asked her if I could assist at a few weddings. Using a borrowed camera I assisted her and took my first wedding shots. LOVED it! What a rush it is to be a part of someone’s biggest and most important day. I knew I had to learn more.
After studying up on different cameras, I shortly made my first “nice” camera purchase (a Canon). And since then, I have never stopped reading and learning about my craft. Photography is my line of work, but it’s also my hobby. If I am not doing client work, I am studying new techniques, dreaming about ways to improve my business, shooting personal projects, and networking with others in the industry.
Weddings are my specialty. I love everything about the wedding day – the emotion, the family, and the connection. I love all the pretty details that the couple incorporates. I love the moments… from the biggest ones (like saying I DO!), to the more discrete (like a sweet hug with a grandparent). I enjoy pushing myself to be better at every wedding—to never settle and to continually work towards being the best photographer that I can be.
I also enjoy the relationships I build with my clients throughout the wedding process. Some of my clients have become really good friends of mine – I adore the couples that hire me. Often times when people find out that I am a wedding photographer, they ask if I get lots of bridezillas. And I tell them: Never! I work with the sweetest, most thoughtful, amazing people. They make my day – and I always leave a wedding happy, with a big smile on my face because of my clients.
About a year ago, I starting shooting film (my film camera of choice is a Contax 645). Previously, I had only shot film in high school at a very rudimentary level. Incorporating it into my workflow today as a wedding photographer has been invigorating. Shooting film causes me to slow down and really hunt for the BEST shots. When I shoot film I am far more aware of what is going on in front of my lens and it pushes me to think about composition and light in a way that I didn’t do when I shot strictly digital.
I am excited to continue my learning here at Photography Life. As they always say, the best way to know a subject is to teach … and that is what I plan to do here. I look forward to reviewing new products and teaching a little bit of what goes on behind the scenes at Laura Murray Photography.
Laura, welcome to the community ;)
It is good to see the photographylife community growing..!!!
Cheers…
Thank you!!!
Welcome Laura Murray :)
Very nice photography.
Cheers!
I appreciate your comment!
Great. Welcome Laura., great pictures… looking forward to your posts..
:)
Welcome Laura! I have always wanted to do wedding but I’m still sacred and for that reason I am taking an extra course just for that. I am sure that your contribution in the photographylife community will be very helpful as well. Nothing better than the advice from an experienced photographer.
Thank you Fernando– wedding are SO fun!!! What sort of questions do you have and I can answer them on here!!!
Welcome Laura,
I’m just a casual subscriber, I had a look at your website and have to say I love your photos and your style. Great mood, colors, dreaminess, and yet journalistic. Beautiful to perfection.
Greatings from Canada
Best wedding photography I’ve ever seen! Welcome, Laura.
Laura,
Welcome!!!
Loved reading your intro. I am a photography hobbyist and I also am in the IT field. I learned a lot reading articles posted here at Photography Life (earlier Mansurov’s). My day begins with a cup of tea and then visiting a few photography web sites – Photography Life is one of them. I absolutely adore the work that is done by Nasim and team and appreciate the all the teaching from the authors who work here.
I absolutely struggle at taking group photos at events and using external flash (speedlight). Although I don’t shoot at weddings, I can learn quite a bit of techniques that I can apply to similar events. I get blown away by compositions from Ryan Brenizer. I look forward to learning them and I look forward to your posts.
Once again, welcome and all the best!!! You have chosen the correct place/platform to showcase your talent.
Thanks for your comment! Nasim has done an excellent job with this site and I am so excited to contribute here!
With the flash, I have a Canon 580 — I normally point it towards the ceiling to bounce the flash. Sometimes I use ETTL and sometimes I use manual settings– depending on what the lighting situation looks like. Perhaps I can do a post on that sometime soon! And yes, Ryan Brenizer’s work is amazing! :) :)
Welcome Laura!! I just start photography and discover a new passion $$$$ Oh it gets expensive really fast! Can’t wait to here some tips from you and btw you have beautiful blue eyes!!! ;)
Thanks!!!!! And oh yes, photography gets quite pricey! But I think it’s worth it! :)
Welcome to the site Laura! Your work is fantastic, and such a wonderfully inspiring back story demonstrating courage to follow your passion. We should all be so bold.
Encouraged by compliments received on photos taken as a guest, I shot my first “real” wedding a few months ago and it was the most terrifying and exhilarating experience of my life! Such a thrill!
Looking forward to continuing my journey of learning through your posts.
Thanks George!! Oh weddings are most certainly a thrill!!!
these images are beautiful, look forward to tips! :)
Welcome to the community Laura, I hope you enjoy sharing as much as Nasim, Lola, and Roman do. It’s nice to see how passionate you are about photography!
By the way, you look like Anna Gunn, the actress, knew that? ;)
Haha, no I had not heard of Anna Gunn– had to look her up! The other day at a wedding someone told me I looked like Lake Bell– had never heard of her either! Had to look Lake up as well! :)
Hello mrs. Laura,
Great to have a filmshooter here. To be honest I started to think the people here were mostly interested in ultra sharp perfectly clean images using just the newest equipment. I have to change my opinion: very welcome!
Here in The Netherlands the photolabs are closing one after the other. Kodak and AGFA have stopped completely, just Fuji is left.
This blog is read by so many photographers all over the world. Your articles really can help to save the old art of filmshooting. I wish you all the success! B.t.w. your photographs are great!
Yes, there are not a ton of labs left in Colorado either– there are a few. But the one that I have found I like the best is out in California. It is a bit of a pain to ship my film all the way out there, but it’s worth it to me. I have heard it’s quite tough in Europe to find a good lab– many wedding film shooters I know in Europe also ship to California… it’s crazy, and I know not too environmentally friendly … I have thought about getting my own scanner to try to do the scan on my own (and send the film to be developed from a local lab), but the scanner I would want is super pricey plus then I have to deal with dust and doing my own scans — but maybe I will. We shall see!
Very cool! Thanks for teaching for free…it is free right? I’ll pay if I have to.
Haha, yes Milo, my posts here are free! :) :) I am happy to help — people were so kind to me when I was starting with advice, that I am happy to give tips of what I have learned here! Please do let me know if you have anything specific you would like me to share!!!
Beautiful work. Love seeing a rise in film shooting again.
In the heyday of film, I guess you could say I took a perverse enjoyment in its complexity. I never had the facilities to do color film, but I have developed and printed tons of B&W. I thoroughly enjoyed the alchemy of it all. Walking into a photography shop with a wall full of yellow boxes of chemicals and paper, and bottles of liquid chemicals was about the most fun you could have in a store.
Learning the tradeoffs between film speed and grain….learning how to use filters with black & white and color film…employing burning and dodging to perfect a print. These were all things that helped make photography an art that you could never outgrow.
Since I never did color processing, I guess I should be grateful for digital….and I am….but I’m sorry it came at the expense of film.
O wow, it seems I’ve found someone I can relate to. I’m exactly like you, in the sense that IT has not fulfilled me and I plan to make photography my career. Not quite there yet, and hoping that maybe you would be able to post some tips on changing career. Looking forward to reading your posts.