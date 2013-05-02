I am excited about presenting a new addition to our Photography Life family – please welcome Laura Murray! Laura is a very talented wedding photographer from right here in Denver, Colorado and she will be joining our team to share her beautiful work along with some useful tips and techniques on how to photograph portraits and weddings.

I asked Laura to send me a short intro about herself, so here it is:

I am a wedding and portrait photographer based out of downtown Denver. Photography is my career, but also a passion AND a borderline obsession ;) I love what I do – and count my blessings every day that I found the right career for me! I started my photography business in 2008. Prior to that, I was working in the Information Technology sector and didn’t feel fulfilled with the route my career was heading.

I knew I wanted to work for myself in a creative field, and at the time I was recently married. In my eyes, my wedding photographer had the best job in the world and I asked her if I could assist at a few weddings. Using a borrowed camera I assisted her and took my first wedding shots. LOVED it! What a rush it is to be a part of someone’s biggest and most important day. I knew I had to learn more.

After studying up on different cameras, I shortly made my first “nice” camera purchase (a Canon). And since then, I have never stopped reading and learning about my craft. Photography is my line of work, but it’s also my hobby. If I am not doing client work, I am studying new techniques, dreaming about ways to improve my business, shooting personal projects, and networking with others in the industry.

Weddings are my specialty. I love everything about the wedding day – the emotion, the family, and the connection. I love all the pretty details that the couple incorporates. I love the moments… from the biggest ones (like saying I DO!), to the more discrete (like a sweet hug with a grandparent). I enjoy pushing myself to be better at every wedding—to never settle and to continually work towards being the best photographer that I can be.

I also enjoy the relationships I build with my clients throughout the wedding process. Some of my clients have become really good friends of mine – I adore the couples that hire me. Often times when people find out that I am a wedding photographer, they ask if I get lots of bridezillas. And I tell them: Never! I work with the sweetest, most thoughtful, amazing people. They make my day – and I always leave a wedding happy, with a big smile on my face because of my clients.

About a year ago, I starting shooting film (my film camera of choice is a Contax 645). Previously, I had only shot film in high school at a very rudimentary level. Incorporating it into my workflow today as a wedding photographer has been invigorating. Shooting film causes me to slow down and really hunt for the BEST shots. When I shoot film I am far more aware of what is going on in front of my lens and it pushes me to think about composition and light in a way that I didn’t do when I shot strictly digital.

I am excited to continue my learning here at Photography Life. As they always say, the best way to know a subject is to teach … and that is what I plan to do here. I look forward to reviewing new products and teaching a little bit of what goes on behind the scenes at Laura Murray Photography.

You can contact me via the contact form below, or via my website.