Please welcome John Bosley, our newest team member at The Mansurovs. We are proud to have John in our team, not only because he is a very talented professional photographer and educator, but he is also a totally awesome and down to earth guy that happens to be a very dear friend of ours.

I requested John to send me an intro post, so here it is!

My life with a camera didn’t begin until high school. Before that, I had always wanted a Polaroid but never wanted to pay for the film, which meant I was camera-less for most of my childhood. In high school, my dad built a darkroom in our basement and I started shooting with his Canon AE-1. I was just taking pictures of whatever high school boys take pictures of: mostly my car, my girlfriend and my surroundings.

I took that camera to college with me and kept shooting with it, although the band I was in replaced my car as the subject of most photos. I didn’t really develop my skills at all, but I did start to be known as “the guy with the camera”. For a while I considered switching majors from math to photography, but in the end decided I couldn’t afford to buy a new camera just for school.

Fast forward about 10 years and, although I’m still “the guy with the camera”, it’s mostly used to take photos while my wife and I hike around the beautiful mountains of Colorado. When I got laid off from my Human Resources position, my wife tells me to take a chance and try to do something I love. “What’s the worst that can happen if it doesn’t work out,” she says, “you’re still unemployed?”

So, I took a workshop, photographed some models and loved it. Like most self-taught photographers, I started asking friends and family if they were interested in a photo shoot. Eventually, I got to the point where I was ready for my first paying client. Once I got that milestone under my belt, I never looked back.

I love portraiture, especially high school seniors. For a while, I thought that’s all I wanted to do. I actually told many people that I’d never shoot a wedding. Then a friend convinced me to photograph her wedding. Before it was done, I knew I was hooked. I quickly found a photographer who let me shoot a few more weddings with him and, once I had a bit more confidence, I started shooting weddings on my own.

Now I’m a wedding and senior portrait photographer in Denver, CO. My style has developed into what I’d consider to be warm, clean and honest. I’m in love with natural light. Give me some nice light and a reflector and I’m a happy guy. That’s not to say I don’t enjoy my time in the studio, though. I really enjoy creating images in a studio setting that just aren’t feasible with natural light. At the end of the day, though, I’ll take natural light every time.

I’m a Nikon shooter and have been ever since I sold my AE-1 and went digital. I started with the D40, then the D90, the D7000 and now I’m shooting with the D800. I’m also a prime shooter. I don’t own a single zoom lens. I’ll trade the convenience of a zoom for fast glass any day.

Recently, I’ve been experimenting with film again. I started shooting with it for personal work and have started working it into my portrait sessions as well. Although I really like my F100 (it’s just like shooting with my digital Nikons and uses all the same lenses), it’s the workhorse of my film cameras. My “fun” film cameras are my Yashica-D TLR, a few random rangefinders and, of course, my Polaroids. That’s right, after all these years, I finally got a Polaroid and it’s everything I ever hoped it would be.

I’m so excited and honored that Nasim asked me to join his team here on Mansurovs.com. I can’t wait to dive in and offer a working professionals perspective on all the gear that I’ll be using at weddings and shoots throughout the year. I plan to tell it like it is and I already have a long wish list of gear to test. I hope you find what I have to say helpful and informative. If you ever want to contact me directly, please feel free to drop me a comment here or contact me through my website.

Thanks!

John