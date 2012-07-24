Please welcome John Bosley, our newest team member at The Mansurovs. We are proud to have John in our team, not only because he is a very talented professional photographer and educator, but he is also a totally awesome and down to earth guy that happens to be a very dear friend of ours.
I requested John to send me an intro post, so here it is!
My life with a camera didn’t begin until high school. Before that, I had always wanted a Polaroid but never wanted to pay for the film, which meant I was camera-less for most of my childhood. In high school, my dad built a darkroom in our basement and I started shooting with his Canon AE-1. I was just taking pictures of whatever high school boys take pictures of: mostly my car, my girlfriend and my surroundings.
I took that camera to college with me and kept shooting with it, although the band I was in replaced my car as the subject of most photos. I didn’t really develop my skills at all, but I did start to be known as “the guy with the camera”. For a while I considered switching majors from math to photography, but in the end decided I couldn’t afford to buy a new camera just for school.
Fast forward about 10 years and, although I’m still “the guy with the camera”, it’s mostly used to take photos while my wife and I hike around the beautiful mountains of Colorado. When I got laid off from my Human Resources position, my wife tells me to take a chance and try to do something I love. “What’s the worst that can happen if it doesn’t work out,” she says, “you’re still unemployed?”
So, I took a workshop, photographed some models and loved it. Like most self-taught photographers, I started asking friends and family if they were interested in a photo shoot. Eventually, I got to the point where I was ready for my first paying client. Once I got that milestone under my belt, I never looked back.
I love portraiture, especially high school seniors. For a while, I thought that’s all I wanted to do. I actually told many people that I’d never shoot a wedding. Then a friend convinced me to photograph her wedding. Before it was done, I knew I was hooked. I quickly found a photographer who let me shoot a few more weddings with him and, once I had a bit more confidence, I started shooting weddings on my own.
Now I’m a wedding and senior portrait photographer in Denver, CO. My style has developed into what I’d consider to be warm, clean and honest. I’m in love with natural light. Give me some nice light and a reflector and I’m a happy guy. That’s not to say I don’t enjoy my time in the studio, though. I really enjoy creating images in a studio setting that just aren’t feasible with natural light. At the end of the day, though, I’ll take natural light every time.
I’m a Nikon shooter and have been ever since I sold my AE-1 and went digital. I started with the D40, then the D90, the D7000 and now I’m shooting with the D800. I’m also a prime shooter. I don’t own a single zoom lens. I’ll trade the convenience of a zoom for fast glass any day.
Recently, I’ve been experimenting with film again. I started shooting with it for personal work and have started working it into my portrait sessions as well. Although I really like my F100 (it’s just like shooting with my digital Nikons and uses all the same lenses), it’s the workhorse of my film cameras. My “fun” film cameras are my Yashica-D TLR, a few random rangefinders and, of course, my Polaroids. That’s right, after all these years, I finally got a Polaroid and it’s everything I ever hoped it would be.
I’m so excited and honored that Nasim asked me to join his team here on Mansurovs.com. I can’t wait to dive in and offer a working professionals perspective on all the gear that I’ll be using at weddings and shoots throughout the year. I plan to tell it like it is and I already have a long wish list of gear to test. I hope you find what I have to say helpful and informative. If you ever want to contact me directly, please feel free to drop me a comment here or contact me through my website.
Thanks!
John
Comments
John,
Welcome aboard! Look forward to working with you. Great photos!
Bob
Thanks, Bob! I’m looking forward to working with you, too.
Welcome John. I started like you and with the same camera – Canon AE-1 and I still have it. Just recently I got back to photography and I am now studying so I can do a bit more than being a hobbyist. I loved you photos. Well done!
Thank you, Fernando! I wish I had kept my AE-1, especially now that I’m shooting film again. I hope you get to use yours again sometime soon.
Hello John…Welcome to the site. I hope we all will get benefits from your precious photography tips and comments.
Hello Faizan. I hope to provide many useful tips and thoughts that will hopefully benefit everyone here!
Hey John,
Loooking forward to getting some insight into how you produce the warm clean honest look you have developed. I really like your images you have shown here. Cheers Mark
Hey Mark,
I’ll definitely be sharing some insights into how I shoot. Honestly, I can’t wait!
Thanks!
John
What a great addition! Only met John once or twice but he’s a stand-up guy with phenomenal work! Good for you, John!
Thanks so much, Chris! I’m looking forward to meeting up with you a few more times!
Welcome John :)
fantastic shots!
Cheers!
Thanks so much, Adnan!
You are most welcome mate!
I really want to know how you made the shot, the one right under the portrait of girl in blue dress , the one wearing black over peach blouse , I’m not into portraits but this kind of composition is my fav. and very intriguing , I can’t figure out whether it is studio lightning or a reflector dish or just plain simple exposure mastery , but you did a remarkable job! Please do share if you wish.
Including your picture I think it’s number 9 down the list.
Superb job!
cheers!
Adnan
That shot was done in one of my favorite kinds of light. No external lighting or additional reflectors were involved. It was just careful location selection with natural reflectors that provided lots of fill light from below. I’ll put together a post about it with some photos of the location so you can get an idea of what I saw before I started shooting and also how I came up with the final image.
Thanks for the positive feedback!
John
Welcome, John, it sure is great to have you with us :)
Thanks, Roman. I’m so glad to be here!
Hay John
welcome to the to the team ,
really great to see that you like natural light , so do I rellay looking forward to intaract with you for more help full your experience about learning portraits in natural light
welcome again
regards
Mayank
Hey Mayank,
Thank you! I think you’ll really enjoy some of my upcoming reviews. They’ll involve lots of natural light!
Hi John!
“My style has developed into what I’d consider to be warm, clean and honest”. A picture is worth a thousand words and your pictures speak your words (nice models too). Looking forward to read from you.
Hi Francois! Thank you. I’m looking forward to giving you lots to read!
Welcome John! You are a great addition and I look forward to shooting with you and learning from you.
Thanks, Tom. It was great meeting you and I’m looking forward to learning from as well!
Hi John, welcome to the Nasim’s team. Nice photos! expect more!!!!!!
Thank you, Lilantha. I’ll do my best!
I am faar from being called as a Good Photographer. I take photos only as a hobby. Mansurovs is like my Reference for the Photography tips. The honest, down to earth tips and tricks, details which even an advanced amateur can understand is what makes Mansurovs the Best.
Fortunately this is my First post as well. Thank you Mansurovs and John(in advance) for all the knowledge and you are going to share with us.
I second what FrancoisR have said. Your Work reflects your words. Can’t wait to learn more from you.
Thanks Nazim, John and everyone…
Sathish…
Thanks, Sathish! I hope to share some great tricks with you (and all of the Mansurovs readers) that will help you to get great photos!
I hope you remain a part of the community and keep posting comments. We love to hear what you’re thinking!
Thanks!
John
Welcome John :)
Hey, thanks Mark!
Welcome John..can’t wait your writing and sharing knowledge..love to learn how to shoot the superb photo as the lady in purple…
Thank you, Siti. That’s still one of my favorite shots. Don’t you love it when everything works out perfectly?
Hi,
Welcome on board. Appreciate if you could update us the prime lense you use for wedding.
Tks.
Hi and thanks, Noushervan. For weddings, I use:
– 20mm f/2.8D
– 35mm f/1.8G (mainly for receptions since it’s a DX lens and vignettes on an FX sensor)
– 50mm f/1.4D
– 85mm f/1.4G
– 135mm f/2
Hope this helps!
Hi John,
Can I have your opinion whether should I buy the 50mm 1.8G or 50mm 1.4G? I don’t look at the price..but I want the best with no regret..can u help me?I am so afraid if I spend money on something that is not worthy. Tq
To be honest, I’ve never used either lens, so I can’t comment on which to buy. If you haven’t yet read them, here are links to reviews for each lens:
photographylife.com/revie…50mm-f1-8g
photographylife.com/revie…50mm-f1-4g
hello john, i wanna ask that as u know about d800 focus issue these days. i also check mine. i notice that at f8 everything is fine via viewfinder pics…but f2.8 has some little blurness on left and right….i am using d800 with 24-70mm…is it normal at f2.8?
Hi Faizan – I’m not sure if that’s normal. I don’t have that particular lens, but anytime I shoot at f/2.8 on my other lenses I don’t notice any blurriness. Are you noticing it on your images or just when you look through the viewfinder?