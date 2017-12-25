PL Landscape Photography Video Course Is Here!

Our team at Photography Life would like to begin by wishing Happy Holidays to our readers all around the world! Thank you for all your support, and we are excited to say that we have a huge announcement today, which many people have been asking us about for months. With festivities in the air, we are happy to announce that our first “Level 3” video tutorial — the Landscape Photography Course — is now available! If the end of the year is stirring your excitement for photography, we hope this comprehensive guide will be the perfect place to start.
Update: Due to numerous requests from our readers, the sale has been extended until January 31, 2018.
1) Why the Landscape Photography Course: Level 3 Exists
Two years in the making, this video is the culmination of countless hours of work from the Photography Life team. While filming, John Bosley, Spencer Cox, and I survived sleepless nights, overloaded backpacks, and an unexpected bear encounter — all to create a truly in-depth resource for teaching landscape photography.
The Landscape Photography Course is our most advanced video guide yet. We cover everything that matters for landscape photography, from the technical to the creative, with the highest possible standards of accuracy every step of the way. Although we made sure that the content is accessible for any photographer, the reason this course gets the “Level 3” designation is because it goes into more depth and detail on landscape photography.
John’s behind the camera this time, with Spencer and I as your instructors. Here is the official trailer, including sample clips to demonstrate the type of content we cover:
The course is $149, with a launch discount of $99. We also have a full guarantee to refund your money if you don’t find that the video meets your needs. Hopefully, this demonstrates how much confidence we have in the quality of information it teaches.
2) Structure and Content
This course is just over 9 hours long. More than half takes place in the field, or post-processing in the studio. Perhaps the most important part of the course is the case study section, which includes five separate studies and totals 3 hours and 45 minutes. This section demonstrates how we capture our top photos, starting in the field and continuing into every post-processing step. You’ll also have access to our RAW files so that you can edit along with us.
The content builds from start to finish in a way that flows naturally, but you’re free to skip sections or jump ahead if there is a particular topic you’re after. After purchasing and downloading the video, you’ll have access to:
- 9 hours of video content
- A copy of our eBook, Creative Landscape Photography: Light, Vision, and Composition
- All the RAW photos we edit during the video
- A PDF with the table of contents, as well as recommended articles on these topics
- PL Forum to ask any questions from Spencer and myself
With all of this included, it should be clear that our goal for this course is to provide you with every resource you need in order to master landscape photography. This is one of the most in-depth landscape photography tutorials available anywhere.
Here is the chapter-by-chapter outline of the guide, along with the length of each video:
Equipment and Technique
- Intro (1 min)
- Cameras (17 mins)
- Lenses (27 mins)
- Tripods (11 mins)
- Filters (20 mins)
- Accessories (4 mins)
- Camera Settings (10 mins)
- Camera Cleaning (33 mins)
Creative Landscape Photography
- Vision (11 mins)
- Light and Color (12 mins)
- Composition — Part One (9 mins)
- Composition — Part Two (22 mins)
- Composition — Part Three (21 mins)
Advanced Steps
- Optimal Exposure (6 mins)
- Focusing: Hyperfocal Distance (10 mins)
- Focusing: Focus Stacking (15 mins)
- Post-Processing:
- Computer Hardware (14 mins)
- Image Culling (10 mins)
- Lightroom Editing Basics (60 mins)
Case Studies
- Grand Teton Sunset (47 mins)
- Patriarch Tree Sunrise (59 mins)
- Nighttime Photography (45 mins)
- Panoramas (39 mins)
- HDR and Luminosity Blending (33 mins)
Extras
- Outtakes (4 mins)
3) Potential Questions
Can I download the course to watch offline?
Absolutely! We created this course with offline viewing in mind, since many of the best landscapes are in an area without WiFi or cell coverage. We want you to be able to reference the Landscape Photography Course when you’re out in the field, so we decided upon the download method rather than streaming.
What if my internet connection is slow, or I want a smaller version to download?
This is a common question from our prior courses. If this happens to be your situation, no worries — we’re offering two separate versions of the Landscape Photography Course for you to download, depending upon your storage limitations. The higher-definition version takes up 13 GB (1080p), while the smaller version takes up 8 GB (720p). Both of them look good. The larger version is preferable if you have the space, but the small version is ideal for phones, tablets or laptops while you travel (you can download both, and don’t have to choose). Also, we’re selling the course on USBs as well, which we can ship to you if your Internet connection is slow.
What if I have second thoughts?
If you purchase the course and later realize that you don’t want it, we’ll refund the price, regardless of the reason. Maybe you didn’t find it useful, or perhaps you never had time to watch it in the first place. No matter what, we don’t want you to pay for this video unless you know it was worth the money.
Other questions?
If you have questions about the Landscape Photography Course, you are welcome to leave a comment below. Or, if you have questions after buying the video, you can email us at any time for questions and requests.
4) Purchase the Landscape Photography Course: Level 3
Hopefully, this course will be a valuable addition to your landscape photography skills, providing all the resources you need in order to take your work to another level. The price is $149, with a holiday discount of $99 (expiring January 1st at 11:59pm ET, now extended until January 31, 2018). You can purchase it here:
P.S. To celebrate the launch, we have discounted all current courses and bundles in our Shop.
Thank you, and once again, Happy Holidays! Our readers are why we can create long-term projects like this, and we hope to do many more in the future.
Comments
Hi Nasim,
Quick question, is the e-book an updated version from Version 1 that I purchased in November 2016, or the same same version? Just wondering so I won’t download it again. I will be ordering the Level 3 course shortly, and thanks for the discounted price.
Thanks, Vinnie
It is the same version — We are working on Version 2 of the eBook and will announce it separately when it’s out. Happy to hear that you are purchasing the video! The three of us certainly put a lot of effort into it over the last two years, and we are looking forward to hearing your feedback!
Thanks Spencer. I purchased the course a little while ago. It is just finishing downloading.
Vinnie
Hi Nasim, Spencer and John,
That looks like a work of love and perseverence as much as of knowledge and skill. Knowing some of the content from the online articles here, I’m sure it will be great value for money. I might buy it as soon as I recieve my first (or second) salary from the new job I’m starting soon!
Best seasonal wishes,
Greg.
Thank you, Greg! It is great to hear that you have found our articles useful so far — and you are quite right about the perseverance it has taken to turn this one into reality :)
Seasons greetings to you as well, and best wishes for your new job!
Hay All
1) where is level 2, can see that in shop link
2) Again need guidance from Nasim. have D5300+24-70(2.8)+35mm+50mm. Want to upgrade now, what you suggest D850 or shift to mirrorless system considering future. which system you suggest. want to keep only one camera.
Regards
Mayank
Hi Mayank, it depends upon why you are considering switching to a mirrorless system, but for most people in your situation I would recommend sticking with Nikon. You already have one of the best Nikon full-frame lenses available, and Nikon’s recent releases certainly are very good cameras, including the D850.
As for level 2, we have skipped that one for now, but we will be coming back to it! Here’s the full outline for the courses we have planned:
At this point, we’ve finished all of Level 1, and now the landscape video for Level 3. We’ll be working on the rest in the future!
Dear Spencer
Thanks for the suggestion and reply.
for the videos , do you have any plan for bundle workflow + level three available to buy, since I already have photography basics so don’t need that bundle.
Best regards
Mayank
Mayank, please see your email for details, we can certainly make that happen.
Hay Nasim
thanks for the same.
have bought both the plans now
thanks again for the gesture.
Best Regards
Mayank Manu
Hi,
I am just wondering if there are level 1 and level 2 since this is level 3?
Mo, see the comment I just left for Mayank above!
Hi,
I have a question that is not related to this subject. You see the profile picture that appear here is not my picture. I spent a lot of hours looking an d researching this to fix it with no success.
I deeply appreciate your help on this if you know how to fix it.
Thank you so much.
Mo
Mo, your email account is associated with that picture in Gravatar.com. Please login to Gravatar and update it there – it should take care of the issue.
Hi Nasim,
I’m trying to order …. but I get ERROR: Please solve Captcha correctly.
And I don’t see any ….. MacOS Sierra … Safari ….
Help …..
Kind regards
Guy
Guy, I apologize for the issue – I have just taken care of it. Please try again and it should work this time.
Works like a charm now, Nasim … Zip file is downloading !
Thanks !
Kind regards and a happy New-Year !
Guy
6 to 6.5 MB/sec from the EU server to Belgium.
Kind regards,
Guy
Download is horribly slow – it has 11GB now but the time to finish is going backward. I’m in the US so didn’t use the GB link – maybe I should have. I’ll let it keep running all night but I can look at the Activity Monitor and see that there is very little download happening. Any suggestions?
David
David, we are hosting all downloads on fast Amazon storage, so it should not be slow. Where are you downloading from? If you are in a country other than the USA, please use the Europe mirror (EU Mirror) – that one should go much faster in comparison.
I’m in the US. I just paused the download and restarted and it is moving again. Very strange. I have seen this before with Amazon (backups, etc.).
David
David, very strange indeed! We typically get very fast speeds with Amazon, but I guess sometimes the speeds can vary by region.
Great course! As always you guys provide a wealth of knowledge in a way that is easy to follow and understand. The case studies are especially helpful! Binged the entire course in a day :)
Alex, that is great to hear! An all-day binge is quite impressive — you might be the first person to have watched the entire course. Thank you for the feedback, and if you like, you are welcome to leave a review here as well: photographylife.com/produ…hotography
(That goes for anyone else who has watched the course, too. We would love to hear what you thought!)
Sure looks good. If only I had time available to go somewhere and do landscape photography. Maybe in 20 years when I retire… lol.
Turtle Cat, now is the time to do it while you have the energy :) Landscape photography is not easy and it will test your patience, but it is very rewarding!
I want come on that photography trip. That looked like it was an incredible trip!
Ali, we surely had a blast together while filming the videos :) We have a number of international locations as well that never made it to the video – we are planning to add more case studies later this year!
Nasim:
I purchased the HD version, and have tried to download it 4 times (from the US server). Each time the download ran for several hours, and then experienced a network error; the feed from Amazon just stopped, for somwe reason. My network speed is around 75 mbps. Can I upgrade to the USB option? I don’t know how to pay the difference in price without having to reorder the entire package again.
Thanks,
Al Gentile
Al, I apologize for the inconvenience – while for most of our readers Amazon servers are super fast, others experience slower connections. I can upgrade your purchase to USB version for sure, but before we do that, would you mind trying to download the HD version from the European servers (Europe Mirror)?
Please let me know, thanks! Happy New Year!
Nasim:
I switched to the Europe HD server and was able to successfully download the package. I think the problem was with my ISP, not which server I downloaded from. It seems that my ISP was throttling my network speed; I figured out a hack to get it to transfer at about 2 megabytes/second.
Thanks, and I look forward to viewing the course.
Al Gentile
I just bought this (order 152308) but it doesn’t download.
Paul, happy New Year! Could you please let me know what is going on when you try to download it? Are you trying to do this via email or via the website (Shop -> My Account -> Downloads section).
Hi, Nasim:
I read the $99 offer expires on January 1, 11:59pm ET. Well, it is January 1 and my cart won’t reflect the sale price. Have I misunderstood or is there a code I am not aware of?
Thanks.
Gerard, we have extended the sale of all products until January 31st. Happy New Year!
HI!
Very slow download speed 300 kb/sec from US site, 999 kb/sec from EU site. I can open two, three, four downloads and speed will be 999. Looks like this is amazon limitation per download session. Is it possible to split the ZIP archive in several pieces to speed up download?
I meant the speed will be 999 for each of the started downloads. Resulting speed will be 999*
Boris, I am sorry to hear that you are having problems with the download speeds from Amazon servers. It is rare, but there are unfortunately cases where Amazon can be pretty slow for some people. We have had people who scored 10 MB/sec+ speeds, and others who got better speeds from EU servers than they got from US ones, while being in the USA.
We used to break up videos to smaller chunks so that our readers can download sections individually, but this time we decided against that for two reasons. First, those who purchased the first two courses ended up with a monstrous download page and they had a hard time locating the new videos, and second, others were confused about what to download and would download everything, including the all-in-one ZIP files that contained everything. Because it created a lot of customer confusion, we ended up making a total of 4 files available – two HD and two SD versions, located in different regions (USA and Europe). I apologize for the confusion, but I hope you understand.
Wonderful course, guys, thank you. I’m looking forward to the next one. I think I’ll probably buy the post-processing course to improve my skills in Lightroom :)
I have one quick gear-related question. I recently stepped up from a DX to the new D850, and am trying to decide on the right lens for my landscape photography. I’ve narrowed it to either the 16-35mm f/4 or the 24mm f/1.8. I’ve read your reviews on both multiple times. My question is this: if you could only have one landscape lens, which of those two would you buy? Does the VR in the 16-35 allow it to perform better in low-light than the 24mm, even though the 24 has a larger maximum aperture? Would it be possible to take with the 16-35 the kind of astrophotography photos Spencer took during the case study when he was using the 20mm 1.8?
Thanks so much.
Thank you for your feedback Chris!
Looks like you went through a huge upgrade, congratulations! To be honest, if I were to buy one wide-angle landscape lens, it would be the 20mm f/1.8G, not the 24mm f/1.8G. While I love the 24mm focal length, having a wider option when shooting astro or when being close to a subject is very nice and that’s what the 20mm f/1.8G does. It is very sharp and it creates beautiful sunstars, just like many other prime lenses and that’s something the 16-35mm is not going to be able to excel at. Also, while the 16-35mm is wonderful, you have to make sure that you get a good sample that has adequate sharpness in the corners. With the D850, it will be easy to see weaknesses of such lenses, because of very high resolution. If you don’t want to be disappointed in any way, go for a solid prime – you won’t regret it. And taking astrophotography with the 16-35mm would be very tough, because its maximum aperture is very slow (f/4). That’s over two stops of difference!
Incredibly helpful, thank you Nasim!