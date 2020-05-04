Our Photography Courses are Now Free!

We are very excited to announce our decision to make all of our photography courses free for our readers. That’s right, starting from this month, our premium courses (valued at $150 each) will be available on YouTube, with no strings attached!

We spent many months filming our courses both indoors and in remote locations, in order to provide the best education we can possibly deliver to our readers. With the world dealing with possibly one of the worst health and economic crises the world has ever seen, we thought it would be a good idea to give away everything we got to our community. We hope that these courses will help our readers in getting solid photography content to learn from, for many years to come.

Special thanks to John Bosley and Spencer Cox for making this happen. We are all very excited about this opportunity to serve our community.

Stay tuned for the announcement of our other two courses, which will be uploaded to YouTube in the next two weeks.

If you would like to watch our videos as they get released, please consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel. Below is the listing of every chapter of our first course – Level 1: Photography Basics.

Level 1: Photography Basics Course

If you have any feedback regarding this announcement, or the video course material presented above, please let us know!