Our Photography Courses are Now Free!

We are very excited to announce our decision to make all of our photography courses free for our readers. That’s right, starting from this month, our premium courses (valued at $150 each) will be available on YouTube, with no strings attached!
We spent many months filming our courses both indoors and in remote locations, in order to provide the best education we can possibly deliver to our readers. With the world dealing with possibly one of the worst health and economic crises the world has ever seen, we thought it would be a good idea to give away everything we got to our community. We hope that these courses will help our readers in getting solid photography content to learn from, for many years to come.
Special thanks to John Bosley and Spencer Cox for making this happen. We are all very excited about this opportunity to serve our community.
Stay tuned for the announcement of our other two courses, which will be uploaded to YouTube in the next two weeks.
If you would like to watch our videos as they get released, please consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel. Below is the listing of every chapter of our first course – Level 1: Photography Basics.
Level 1: Photography Basics Course
If you have any feedback regarding this announcement, or the video course material presented above, please let us know!
That is an incredibly generous thing you have done, top admiration to you all. It feels like we are in a war here in the UK with the lockdown. I’ve put my macro lens on the camera but it’s just sat there for days, I just can’t find the enthusiasm to get going with all this going on. I hope everyone on this forum, and of course the team at photography life are taking exceptional care of themselves and not taking risks they don’t have to. May these depressing dark days pass quickly, and we can all start living properly again, until then, stay safe and God bless.
That was definitely unexpected, but it sure is welcome. Thank you very much guys for this. Very generous offer.
Glad you are enjoying the videos! I am currently working on Level 1: Post-Processing Basics – the first parts should be uploaded later today.
Guys, I’m speechless. Thank you very much for this generous offer. Now I can make good use of the time the d… virus keeps me from working!
You are most welcome Ingo! Hope you are enjoying the content – will be posting more later this afternoon.
You guys are all incredible! Thank you so much!
Thank you Dan, we always appreciate the feedback!
Very generous!!
I recently completed the Level 1 courses, and I can tell everyone this is truly a tremendous resource; it’s an all-in-one, from the beginning course that addresses all the major topics and points of photography (and I’m excited to take the Landscape course soon!)
Adam, thank you for your valuable feedback, we always appreciate it! Once I am done authoring the second video, I will think of a way to upload all the updated content, so that you can download it to be able to watch the courses on any device. We have made quite a few changes to Level 1: Photography Basics course – improved the visuals, removed a few outdated parts, increased the audio quality, etc.
Wow, that is awesome!
Glad you are enjoying the content Jemma! I will be uploading the next course as early as later this evening!
This is MOST generous of you all at Photography Life. Thank you so much!
Thank you Bernard, we always appreciate the feedback of our readers!
Not sure how exactly are they helping the photography community by releasing for free courses that their fellow photographer colleagues are charging for? You are completely devaluating the work for people making a living teaching photography. Way to go. And thanks for deleting my previous comment :(
What a fantastic offer Nasim, many thanks to you and your team.
Stay safe.
Robin
