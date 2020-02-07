15 Tips to Improve Your Photography

For this week’s video, I’ve compiled several of my favorite tips to help photographers take better pictures. I did make sure to focus on the basics, but there’s plenty of good information here regardless of your skill level.

We’ve covered many of these before in our photography tips for beginners and intermediate photography tips articles. If you prefer reading rather than watching, you’ll find those links very useful.

That said, I think the video format suits some of these tips quite well, and the whole thing comes in under 10 minutes, so naturally I recommend watching :)

