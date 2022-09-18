Photography News: Rumored Nikon Lenses, Nikon Trade-In Event

This landscape was one of the first things I photographed with my new Nikon Z 24-120 mm f/4 S lens. A really great lens for traveling, by the way. Can you tell what volcano is in the photo? I’ll give you a hint! The horses grazing so idyllically around the lake serve as food for the endangered Andean Condors after their death. And another hint: Although the peak is covered in snow and ice, it is less than a hundred kilometers south of the equator.

Now let’s take a look at this week’s news.

Recent Announcements

The Rumor Mill

I saw the FX30

Well, at least that’s how the post on Sony Alpha Rumors begins. This rumor involves the anticipated FX30 model from Sony – an APS-C camera equipped with a 26MP sensor. Video specs are expected to be the same or very similar to those of the FX3; it should record video at 4K resolution and 120 fps. An announcement is expected at the end of September.

Nikon Lenses to Be Announced Soon

According to Nikon Rumors, this week Nikon will announce at least one new lens, specifically a rebranded Tamron wide-angle zoom. The Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 seems the most likely, but a DX 11-20mm f/2.8 would be welcome for Nikon Z DX users. It’s also possible that Nikon will announce other new lenses from its quickly-shrinking roadmap on the same day. Let’s wait and see.

Photo Contest Corner

SemiAnnual NW TN Photography Club Photo Contest

Topic: Architecture, sports, wildlife

Fees: $10 for the first photograph and $7 for each additional one.

Prize: $100, $75, & $50 for top three photos in each category

Deadline: September 22

Color Awards 2022

Topic: Photojournalism, portrait, nude, architecture, landscape, wildlife, abstraction, experimental, street photography, still life, artistic photography, or alternative processes.

Fees: €30 (3 images) to €60 (12 images)

Prize: Cash prize for the winner and publication in the annual Color Awards book

Deadline: September 30

Good Deals and New Sales

There is a great opportunity at B&H Photo to sell off your unused ILC camera or lens, get a bonus of up to $200, and get another discount of up to $200 on Nikon lenses. Check out the details of the Nikon September Trade-In Event. Offer ends October 2nd.

Sometimes the ambient light is against us, and that’s when it’s handy to have one or even several flashes on hand. A good flash has wireless capabilities, high power, fast sync speeds, quick recycle times, and a high battery capacity. The Godox VING V860IIC flash ticks those boxes and is currently on sale for $129.00 (was $179.00).

Where are the days when I had a 2TB hard drive and considered it bottomless? If you don’t know where to put your terabytes of photos and videos, the Seagate 18TB Expansion Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive – discounted by $180.00 to its current $319.99 – may be a good choice.

