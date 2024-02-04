Photography News: OM System News, Rumored Nikon Z6 III Specs

Coffee on the table, down jacket, and hat. In the room where I’ve just opened my computer, it’s barely 38 degrees Fahrenheit (3 degrees Celsius). The fire behind my back started crackling cozily just a few moments ago. Slowly and reluctantly, the spruce logs are beginning to release the solar energy they have been storing for decades through photosynthesis. Outside the windows, the newly born February has realized what January irresponsibly ignored and has begun to shower my cabin with large flakes of snow. The birds outside the windows are taking away, seed by seed, the sunflowers I have scattered for them. And I, at a pace similar to theirs, letter by letter, add to the first Photography News of the month.

Recent Announcements

The Rumor Mill

Nikon Z6 III: Rumors Summary

The list of rumored specs on Nikon Rumors is already so long and detailed that it almost seems like the Nikon Z6 III has just been announced. But the opposite is true. After all, Q1 2024, the timeframe in which this event is expected to happen, is also one of the many speculations. So what are the rumors about the Z6 III so far?

Sensor and processor: 24.5 MP like the previous generation, but a new sensor design nonetheless.

Frame rate and shutter speed: Similar to the Z8/9. That would be 20 FPS RAW (14bit) and 120 FPS jpeg small. The shutter curtain is expected to be mechanical.

Autofocus and VR: AF should work with 299 points (26 more than the Mark II). What is likely is that AF will get full subject recognition, the same as Zf or better (birders, get the champagne ready). There should be a significant improvement in IBIS performance, which should be able to do up to 8 stops (as on the Zf, where it works really well). Pixel shift could also be adopted from the Zf.

Camera design: Just as the Z8 is a small Z9, the Z6 III should be a small version of the Z8 in buttons and handling. However, the classic PSAM dial and more or less the dimensions of the Z6 II should remain.

Viewfinder and rear display: The resolution of the viewfinder should be 5.76 million dots, which is more than any Nikon camera today. The rear LCD should allow a wider range of angles (probably similar to the Zf).

Video features: Parameters like 6k60 NRAW, 4k120 (crop), 4k60 ProRes RAW would certainly be very appealing to video makers. In this respect, it would be a big leap forward from its predecessor.

Good Deals and New Sales

A pair of good binoculars is an invaluable aid when looking for wildlife. It doesn’t have to be the most expensive model on the market, but it should be of sufficient quality, weather sealed, and preferably small and lightweight.

I’ve selected a few models that are currently on sale that offer good value for the money. Not sure whether to choose 8x or 10x magnification? For beginners or in the woods, 8x may be more appropriate. For open country with longer views or for more experienced users, 10x magnification is better.

One of the best straps for carrying cameras with long telephoto lenses is this one from BlackRapid, which happens to be on sale today:

BlackRapid Curve Breathe Bundle (was $130, now $99)

The reason it’s so comfortable is that the strap stays on your shoulder at all times, and even when you raise the camera to your eye, it doesn’t slide around on your body.

Other Pages of Interest

Ingenuity is the first autonomous helicopter to fly on an alien planet. The 1.8 kg helicopter has been on the Martian surface since February 2021. Ingenuity managed to complete 72 flights, covering a total distance of 17km in the thin Martian atmosphere. By the way, did you know that the density of Mars’s atmosphere is only 1% of that of Earth? Anyway, it all comes to an end. After almost three years of service, it was grounded for good due to a broken rotor blade after an unfortunate landing. See the NASA website for more details. Alternatively, you can watch a video about this unique project on CNET’s YouTube channel.

TIME and the American Society of Media Photographers hosted a photo contest called “The Human Element,” which focused on portraiture. See the best images on the TIME website.

Before we take a look at the beautiful images that have come together in recent Photo Challenges, I have one last tip for you. This time it is cinematic, musical and of course photographic. All these three aspects come together in the movie La Panthère des neiges (The Velvet Queen) by the famous French wildlife photographer Vincent Munier. The great music for this movie was composed by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. I won’t say more, it’s a great experience for the eyes, ears and soul.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #35

Last week’s theme was surprise, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is purple, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, February 10.

Week #34 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the surprise theme!

rjbfoto gave us this shot:



It’s quite a surprising and interesting optical illusion! I had to look twice to understand the effect. PizzaGuy’s was looking at a sunset…

…when he was approached by a wild horse. Now that’s a surprise! Finally, let’s take a shot of vidmarko:

According to him, this shot was supposed to be focused on the kayaker, but he got this out of focus effect instead. It’s a nice effect!

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the transparent theme.