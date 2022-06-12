Photography News: Father’s Day Specials and Nikon Z Rumors

On a local stream near Prague in Czech Republic, a family of kingfishers is actively feeding their young. They carry the fish in their beaks headfirst so that the offspring don’t have too much trouble swallowing them. How many chicks will they raise this year remains a question. Well, that’s the local news. What about in the photography world?
Recent Announcements
- Meike 12mm f/2: Wide-angle MF APS-C lens for E/X/M43/EFM/Z mount.
- Nikon 660GB CFexpress Type B: Super fast memory card with write speed of 1500MB/s, ideal for recording video in the 8.3K/60p N-RAW format with Nikon Z9.
- Capture One for iPad: For photographers who travel light and need to edit and export their photos on the go (available from 28 June for $5/month).
- Panasonic GH6 Update: New firmware allowing 5.8K at up to 30 fps and DCI 4K at up to 120 fps in 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW via HDMI.
The Rumor Mill
Nikon Z30 APS-C mirrorless camera
It seems that the spring wave of small-sensor APS-C cameras hasn’t faded yet. There are rumors that after Canon and Fujifilm, Nikon might also release something new (though likely lower-end for now). According to some sources, the resolution of the sensor should rebound from the traditional 24MP to somewhere around 30MP.
Via Nikon Rumors
Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 mirrorless lens
Last week I relayed the rumor about the Nikkor Z 600mm f/4, and today there’s a new one about the possible launch of another telephoto lens. There’s been a 400mm on the Z Roadmap for a while, and now it seems to be approaching its announcement. Wildlife and sports photographers should have something to be excited about.
Via Nikon Rumors
OM SYSTEM OM-5 camera
At one time it looked like dark clouds were gathering over Olympus, but the brand is not only holding on, but launching one interesting product after another. After the OM-1, we may see another camera that should target photographers who demand higher resolution. At a rumored 41MP resolution and 20 fps continuous shooting speed, the new model would certainly be no slouch.
Via Photo Rumors
Sony ZV camera will not be a mini A1
Many Sony users may have been looking forward to the flagship A1 getting a smaller brother in the form of the Sony ZV APS-C camera. But based on the latest Sony Alpha Rumors, that probably won’t happen and the upcoming model will appeal more to vloggers and less demanding users.
Photo Contest Corner
- Topic: Black and white photography in multiple categories
- Fees: Free
- Prize: $500 for the winner
- Deadline: June 14
- Topic: Black and white photography in multiple categories
- Fees: €15 per category (up to 5 images)
- Prize: €1000 absolute winner (€100 best category photo)
- Deadline: June 15
- Topic: Various categories
- Fees: €35 for the first submission and €25 for each subsequent entry
- Prize: Over $40,000 worth of prizes in 13 categories
- Deadline: June 19
Good Deals and New Sales
Fathers Day Specials are now in progress at B&H Photo. So, dads, keep this link conspicuously open on your screen when you go to the garage. Selection of Nikon bodies or lenses are now available for up to $500 discount. Significant discounts are also on Canon, Olympus and Sony products.
Other Pages of Interest
- Nikon is dropping further support for its package of photo and video sorting and editing programs. ViewNX 2, ViewNX-i, as well as Capture NX 2 and Capture NX-D will be available for download for the last time on June 30, 2022. If you want to use Nikon’s software for sorting and editing your photos in the future, you can download NX Studio for free, which replaces the aforementioned programs and integrates all of their features under one roof, as well as a number of new ones. You can download the program here. Via PetaPixel
- The iconic photograph of the “napalm girl”, fleeing in terror from the destruction of her village, was taken fifty years ago. Even after all these years, it has lost none of its power. The subject of the photo, Phan Thị Kim Phúc, did indeed run to safety that day. Photographer Nick Ut, who captured her escape on his Leica M2 camera, won a Pulitzer Prize a year later (1973). Interestingly, the photograph was originally taken on colour film. But sometimes color is distracting in a photograph, and that is the case here.
- Leica has lost none of its status in the world of high-end, well-made, collectible cameras. The limited edition Leica M-A in titanium (an all-manual film camera) with APO-Summicron-M 50mm F2 ASPH lens is currently selling for $19,995. Compared to the model more than half a century old, it adds no essential features. Perhaps because all the essential features it simply already has. If you would settle for the “regular” version, then it can be yours for $5595. Via Dpreview