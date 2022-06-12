Photography News: Father’s Day Specials and Nikon Z Rumors

On a local stream near Prague in Czech Republic, a family of kingfishers is actively feeding their young. They carry the fish in their beaks headfirst so that the offspring don’t have too much trouble swallowing them. How many chicks will they raise this year remains a question. Well, that’s the local news. What about in the photography world?

Recent Announcements

Meike 12mm f/2: Wide-angle MF APS-C lens for E/X/M43/EFM/Z mount.

Nikon 660GB CFexpress Type B: Super fast memory card with write speed of 1500MB/s, ideal for recording video in the 8.3K/60p N-RAW format with Nikon Z9.

Capture One for iPad: For photographers who travel light and need to edit and export their photos on the go (available from 28 June for $5/month).

Panasonic GH6 Update: New firmware allowing 5.8K at up to 30 fps and DCI 4K at up to 120 fps in 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW via HDMI.

The Rumor Mill

Nikon Z30 APS-C mirrorless camera

It seems that the spring wave of small-sensor APS-C cameras hasn’t faded yet. There are rumors that after Canon and Fujifilm, Nikon might also release something new (though likely lower-end for now). According to some sources, the resolution of the sensor should rebound from the traditional 24MP to somewhere around 30MP.

Via Nikon Rumors

Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 mirrorless lens

Last week I relayed the rumor about the Nikkor Z 600mm f/4, and today there’s a new one about the possible launch of another telephoto lens. There’s been a 400mm on the Z Roadmap for a while, and now it seems to be approaching its announcement. Wildlife and sports photographers should have something to be excited about.

Via Nikon Rumors

OM SYSTEM OM-5 camera

At one time it looked like dark clouds were gathering over Olympus, but the brand is not only holding on, but launching one interesting product after another. After the OM-1, we may see another camera that should target photographers who demand higher resolution. At a rumored 41MP resolution and 20 fps continuous shooting speed, the new model would certainly be no slouch.

Via Photo Rumors

Sony ZV camera will not be a mini A1

Many Sony users may have been looking forward to the flagship A1 getting a smaller brother in the form of the Sony ZV APS-C camera. But based on the latest Sony Alpha Rumors, that probably won’t happen and the upcoming model will appeal more to vloggers and less demanding users.

Photo Contest Corner

AAP Magazine B&W

Topic: Black and white photography in multiple categories

Fees: Free

Prize: $500 for the winner

Deadline: June 14

Black & White Photo awards

Topic: Black and white photography in multiple categories

Fees: €15 per category (up to 5 images)

Prize: €1000 absolute winner (€100 best category photo)

Deadline: June 15

Spotlight Awards 2022

Topic: Various categories

Fees: €35 for the first submission and €25 for each subsequent entry

Prize: Over $40,000 worth of prizes in 13 categories

Deadline: June 19

Good Deals and New Sales

Fathers Day Specials are now in progress at B&H Photo. So, dads, keep this link conspicuously open on your screen when you go to the garage. Selection of Nikon bodies or lenses are now available for up to $500 discount. Significant discounts are also on Canon, Olympus and Sony products.

