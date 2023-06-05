Photography Life

Announcing Photography Life’s New Raw Image Database

Today, I’m excited to announce the start of Photography Life’s raw image database! With every new camera and lens we test, we’ll be publishing full-resolution raw files available to download for your reference. We’re also adding existing cameras and lenses to the database, with more than 400 raw sample images from a variety of cameras already available.

So far, I’ve added the following cameras to the database, and I’m adding new ones daily:

The raw image database is one of many projects that we’ve been working on in recent months at Photography Life. Other projects include our new forum, revamped camera and lens databases, a dark mode browsing option, and cross-brand comparable lens reviews with Imatest data. Stay tuned to see what comes next!

Canon-eos-r5-00024
Canon EOS R5 + RF24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM @ 55mm, ISO 100, 1/160, f/11.0
Original Raw File
Nikon-D3500-00016
NIKON D3500 + 18-105mm f/3.5-5.6 @ 70mm, ISO 100, 1.6 seconds, f/6.3
Original Raw File
Nikon-D780-00007
NIKON D780 + VR 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3E @ 100mm, ISO 200, 1/500, f/4.5
Original Raw File
nikon-z8-00008
NIKON Z 8 + AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR @ 500mm, ISO 280, 1/500, f/5.6
Original Raw File
Nikon-Z9-00012
NIKON Z 9 + NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S @ 270mm, ISO 64, 1/500, f/6.3
Original Raw File

About Spencer Cox

I'm Spencer Cox, a landscape photographer based in Colorado. I started writing for Photography Life almost ten years ago, and now I run the website in collaboration with Nasim. I've used nearly every digital camera system under the sun, but for my personal work, I love the slow-paced nature of large format film. You can see more at my personal website and my Instagram page.

Glenn

This is a great service to the community. Thank you!

Spencer Cox

You’re very welcome!

Larry B

Great images! Will you be adding the Nikon D850?

Spencer Cox

Yes I will – almost every camera that we’ve ever reviewed will go into the database over the coming weeks, which is currently about 75 cameras.

Iwan

Cool! Thank you to make this possible. Just one request. Can you also provide a link to the review page on each of the download page? This way it will be easier for us to jump to the review page. Maybe a big button or at least an easily noticeable link…..

Spencer Cox

Sure, I’ll do that!

