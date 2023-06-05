Announcing Photography Life’s New Raw Image Database

Today, I’m excited to announce the start of Photography Life’s raw image database! With every new camera and lens we test, we’ll be publishing full-resolution raw files available to download for your reference. We’re also adding existing cameras and lenses to the database, with more than 400 raw sample images from a variety of cameras already available.
So far, I’ve added the following cameras to the database, and I’m adding new ones daily:
- Canon Rebel SL2
- Canon Rebel T7i
- Canon 80D
- Canon EOS R
- Canon EOS R5
- DJI Mavic 2 Pro
- Sony a1
- Panasonic S1R
- Nikon D5100
- Nikon D3400
- Nikon D3500
- Nikon D7000
- Nikon D7500
- Nikon D780
- Nikon D800E
- Nikon D810
- Nikon Zfc
- Nikon Z6
- Nikon Z7
- Nikon Z7 II
- Nikon Z8
- Nikon Z9
The raw image database is one of many projects that we’ve been working on in recent months at Photography Life. Other projects include our new forum, revamped camera and lens databases, a dark mode browsing option, and cross-brand comparable lens reviews with Imatest data. Stay tuned to see what comes next!
This is a great service to the community. Thank you!
You’re very welcome!
Great images! Will you be adding the Nikon D850?
Yes I will – almost every camera that we’ve ever reviewed will go into the database over the coming weeks, which is currently about 75 cameras.
Cool! Thank you to make this possible. Just one request. Can you also provide a link to the review page on each of the download page? This way it will be easier for us to jump to the review page. Maybe a big button or at least an easily noticeable link…..
Sure, I’ll do that!