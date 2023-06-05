Announcing Photography Life’s New Raw Image Database

Today, I’m excited to announce the start of Photography Life’s raw image database! With every new camera and lens we test, we’ll be publishing full-resolution raw files available to download for your reference. We’re also adding existing cameras and lenses to the database, with more than 400 raw sample images from a variety of cameras already available.

So far, I’ve added the following cameras to the database, and I’m adding new ones daily:

The raw image database is one of many projects that we’ve been working on in recent months at Photography Life. Other projects include our new forum, revamped camera and lens databases, a dark mode browsing option, and cross-brand comparable lens reviews with Imatest data. Stay tuned to see what comes next!