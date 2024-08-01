Photography Life’s Camera Comparison Database Published!

For the last few months, Jason and I have been working to bring you a detailed camera comparison database – a place where you can see side-by-side specifications from dozens (eventually hundreds) of cameras to decide on the best one for your needs. I’m excited to say that the database has launched today!

We’ve worked hard to make this the best database of its kind online. While there are other camera comparison websites out there, they are full of inconsistencies, and they often don’t include relevant information like buffer capacity in the first place.

So far, there are 51 cameras in our database, including the newly-released Canon EOS R1 and Canon EOS R5 Mark II. Recently, we have also been creating to-scale comparison images for all of these cameras so that you can picture them easily side-by-side. More cameras will be added in the coming weeks and months.

If you’re interested, take a look at the Camera Comparisons homepage here, where you can select any two cameras via a simple dropdown menu:

Please let me or Jason know if you spot any inaccuracies in the specifications lists or have any other questions! Also, I will be running a poll on our Member Page later today to hear requests for which cameras you want us to add next.