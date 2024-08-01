Photography Life’s Camera Comparison Database Published!

For the last few months, Jason and I have been working to bring you a detailed camera comparison database – a place where you can see side-by-side specifications from dozens (eventually hundreds) of cameras to decide on the best one for your needs. I’m excited to say that the database has launched today!
We’ve worked hard to make this the best database of its kind online. While there are other camera comparison websites out there, they are full of inconsistencies, and they often don’t include relevant information like buffer capacity in the first place.
So far, there are 51 cameras in our database, including the newly-released Canon EOS R1 and Canon EOS R5 Mark II. Recently, we have also been creating to-scale comparison images for all of these cameras so that you can picture them easily side-by-side. More cameras will be added in the coming weeks and months.
If you’re interested, take a look at the Camera Comparisons homepage here, where you can select any two cameras via a simple dropdown menu:
Please let me or Jason know if you spot any inaccuracies in the specifications lists or have any other questions! Also, I will be running a poll on our Member Page later today to hear requests for which cameras you want us to add next.
Allocation errors when comparing Z5 and Z9:
Year of manufacture;
Sensor type, multi-layer sensor is better;
Low Pass filter;
ISO Extension;
An additional crop factor, where one camera does not;
Memory slot type, SD is the worst option;
Offline operation time;
USB Type;
Battery Type;
The price, respectively, is very cheap and should be green.
Most of the categories you list are informational and not things that we would want to highlight in green. They’re not in error, they’re designed to be that way. For example, some people may consider SD cards to be a better option if they have a lot of SD cards and don’t shoot high-speed subjects. Maybe for you, the order goes, say, CF A > CF B > XQD > CompactFlash > SD > Micro SD. For someone else it could be totally different. We try to avoid those judgment calls and would rather present that information for you to make your own decision.
Even where price is concerned, a lower MSRP is not always something we would want to mark green. Sales, different markets, and even the value proposition of the camera are not always accurately reflected in the single MSRP figure. I would not want to arbitrarily mark the lower MSRP green when people can just look at the number, and how it differs in their local market, and make that judgment for themselves.
Would you please highlight everything over $2149 in red so that I don’t have to decide by myself whether or not I can afford it.
Asking for a friend.
First:
the presence of a low-pass filter;
USB type;
price.
These are objective indicators.
Low–pass filter – reduces sharpness.
The USB type indicates how fast I can copy information.
Price. The most objective character.
Accordingly. At the end of the table, you can add a line indicating the number of positions in which this camera surpasses its competitor. For many people, this will be a good indicator of which camera to choose in the end.
Ideally! At the beginning, the user chooses how he plans to use the camera. And accordingly, all technical characteristics can be assigned points based on what kind of activity.
Further. Ratings can be generated from this information! And if you also add information on DR measurements! It can be a great tool for choosing cameras!
Thank you for the suggestions.
I think some of them are a bit ambiguous. Some people might want a low-pass filter if they shoot weddings or other situations with clothes with fine patterns. USB type is a valid point. I think we do compare for 2.0 vs 3.0 but not Type A vs Type B or other types. As for price, lower price may be good or bad — because price is a proxy for features and quality, typically higher-priced cameras are actually better (on average)! So actually the more green boxes, the higher the price.
About low-pass filters.
I was a wedding photographer. And using AF 85 f/1.8D and D800 having a low-pass filter, I caught moire! Moire is everywhere until the pixel itself becomes too small.
The low-pass filter reduces the sharpness and then the camera processor draws the sharpness. What’s the good of that? The Canon R5 is inferior in sharpness to the Z7. For me personally, there are no cameras with a low-pass filter. I won’t buy them.
About the price. Quality is not directly related to price. The Z5 has better shadows in RAW than the Z9.
About the functions. I had a Z5. It has a focus stacking function. But the Sony A7r3 is more than twice as expensive, if my memory does not fail me, it is not there! The more expensive R8 and A7Cii do not have a full-fledged mechanical shutter and a second memory slot. The R8 does not have a stabilizer on the matrix at all!!! So that the price does not determine the functionality.
Great work team. Are you guys returning to lens reviews soon? I miss reading them
Yes! I miss writing them. I haven’t stopped testing new lenses, and I have a big backlog of reviews that I can write pretty quickly once my other projects settle down (including this one now).
Great resource! The application of green highlighting seems inconsistent. For example comparing G9 to G9II, for battery life of 400 vs. 390, 400 is green, but for buffer size of 200 vs 60 neither is green.
I’m not sure why the buffer column isn’t highlighting green for those cameras, but it is for all the others I checked. I’ll look into it!
The selection filter does not work correctly.
We’re working out an issue with the caching as we speak, sorry about that – give me 20-30 minutes and it should be working properly for everyone.
Can you check again and see if it works now? We updated everything and cleared the caches. Apparently it was offset for some users, perhaps due to recently adding the R1 and R5 II and not having those cameras caching correctly.
Yes, now everything works correctly.
Thank you.