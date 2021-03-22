Photography Life 2021-2022 Workshop Announcements

I am very excited to announce Photography Life’s 2021 and 2022 Workshops! Without a doubt, this past year has been pretty rough for many of us. With all the lockdowns and closures in place, it was quite hard to do anything travel-related for our team, let alone run a photography workshop! Thankfully, the situation is finally starting to improve, and with the vaccine getting more and more available for the masses, we should be getting back to normal life fairly soon. This also means we can start to think about some shooting and photography education!

We will kick off this year with our popular Fall Colors Workshop in Colorado, which will take place at the end of September (details revealed below). Early next year, in January of 2022, we will host the Death Valley Workshop, after which we will be traveling to the Middle East in mid-March for our exclusive Dubai and Jordan Workshop.

Please note that most of our workshops fill within 24 hours of the announcement, so if you would like to reserve your spot, we recommend that you do it as soon as possible!

Crystal Lake, San Juan Mountains

Fujifilm GFX 100 + GF23mmF4 R LM WR @ 23mm, ISO 100, 6 sec, f/16.0

Colorado Fall Colors Photography Workshop: September 29-October 3, 2021

Our Colorado Fall Colors Photography Workshop will take place at the end of September this year, similar to what we have done in the past. For more information about the workshop, please visit the Colorado Fall / Autumn Photography Workshop page. To sign up, please see the Workshop Registration page.

Mt Sneffels at Sunrise, San Juan Mountains

NIKON D750 + 24-70mm f/2.8 @ ISO 100, 0.6s, f/8.0

Please note that the Colorado Fall Colors workshop is extremely popular and it is likely to fill within 24 hours of the announcement.

Death Valley Photography Workshop: January 10-16, 2022

Our Death Valley Workshop will take place from January 10 to January 16 of 2022. Death Valley has been an excellent location for photography for our readers and we have been hosting it since 2016. You can check out some of the images from the 2018 workshop participants here and from the 2019 workshop participants here.

For more information about the workshop, please visit the Death Valley Photography Workshop page. To sign up, please see the Workshop Registration page.

Racetrack Playa, Death Valley NP

ILCE-7R + FE 16-35mm F4 ZA OSS @ 16mm, ISO 100, 0.6s, f/16.0

Please note that the Death Valley workshop is extremely popular and it is likely to fill within 24 hours of the announcement.

Dubai and Jordan Photography Workshop: March 5-18 (2022)

In mid-March of 2022, we will be hosting our 2-week Dubai + Jordan Workshop. The current schedule is to commence the workshop on March 5th and wrap it up by the 18th – a total of 13 nights / 14 days. This is a very special workshop that offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Petra by Night, Jordan

NIKON D850 + 14mm f/1.8 @ 14mm, ISO 800, 1s, f/8.0

I have been running this workshop with my dear friend and partner, Mr Tareq Hadi (an accomplished photographer and educator from Jordan) for the past four years, and I am honored to do it again in 2022! Since Dubai and Abu Dhabi should be on the list of places to visit for every photographer interested in this region, that’s where we will start. We will stay in UAE for a total of 6 nights, then fly over to Amman, Jordan for another 7 nights there and return back to Dubai at the end of the trip. The airfare from Dubai to Amman and back is included as part of the cost of the workshop, so you will only need to get airfare into Dubai. Since Dubai is the transportation hub of the region, flying into Dubai is super easy and quite cheap from many countries all over the world.

Sheikh Zayed Mosque, UAE

NIKON Z 7 + NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S @ 30mm, ISO 64, 10 sec, f/5.6

Please see Dubai and Jordan Photography Workshop page for more information. If you would like to register for this workshop, please see the workshop registration page.

The Liwa Desert, UAE

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV + EF200mm f/2.8L USM @ 200mm, ISO 640, 1/500, f/7.1

Copyright Tareq Hadi

Falconer, Liwa Desert, UAE

NIKON Z 7 + NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S @ 85mm, ISO 800, 1/160, f/1.8

If you have any questions about our upcoming workshops, please let me know in the comments section below!