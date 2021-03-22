Photography Life 2021-2022 Workshop Announcements

I am very excited to announce Photography Life’s 2021 and 2022 Workshops! Without a doubt, this past year has been pretty rough for many of us. With all the lockdowns and closures in place, it was quite hard to do anything travel-related for our team, let alone run a photography workshop! Thankfully, the situation is finally starting to improve, and with the vaccine getting more and more available for the masses, we should be getting back to normal life fairly soon. This also means we can start to think about some shooting and photography education!
We will kick off this year with our popular Fall Colors Workshop in Colorado, which will take place at the end of September (details revealed below). Early next year, in January of 2022, we will host the Death Valley Workshop, after which we will be traveling to the Middle East in mid-March for our exclusive Dubai and Jordan Workshop.
Please note that most of our workshops fill within 24 hours of the announcement, so if you would like to reserve your spot, we recommend that you do it as soon as possible!
Colorado Fall Colors Photography Workshop: September 29-October 3, 2021
Our Colorado Fall Colors Photography Workshop will take place at the end of September this year, similar to what we have done in the past. For more information about the workshop, please visit the Colorado Fall / Autumn Photography Workshop page. To sign up, please see the Workshop Registration page.
Please note that the Colorado Fall Colors workshop is extremely popular and it is likely to fill within 24 hours of the announcement.
Death Valley Photography Workshop: January 10-16, 2022
Our Death Valley Workshop will take place from January 10 to January 16 of 2022. Death Valley has been an excellent location for photography for our readers and we have been hosting it since 2016. You can check out some of the images from the 2018 workshop participants here and from the 2019 workshop participants here.
For more information about the workshop, please visit the Death Valley Photography Workshop page. To sign up, please see the Workshop Registration page.
Please note that the Death Valley workshop is extremely popular and it is likely to fill within 24 hours of the announcement.
Dubai and Jordan Photography Workshop: March 5-18 (2022)
In mid-March of 2022, we will be hosting our 2-week Dubai + Jordan Workshop. The current schedule is to commence the workshop on March 5th and wrap it up by the 18th – a total of 13 nights / 14 days. This is a very special workshop that offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
I have been running this workshop with my dear friend and partner, Mr Tareq Hadi (an accomplished photographer and educator from Jordan) for the past four years, and I am honored to do it again in 2022! Since Dubai and Abu Dhabi should be on the list of places to visit for every photographer interested in this region, that’s where we will start. We will stay in UAE for a total of 6 nights, then fly over to Amman, Jordan for another 7 nights there and return back to Dubai at the end of the trip. The airfare from Dubai to Amman and back is included as part of the cost of the workshop, so you will only need to get airfare into Dubai. Since Dubai is the transportation hub of the region, flying into Dubai is super easy and quite cheap from many countries all over the world.
Please see Dubai and Jordan Photography Workshop page for more information. If you would like to register for this workshop, please see the workshop registration page.
If you have any questions about our upcoming workshops, please let me know in the comments section below!
I’m very interested in the Dubai and Jordan workshop. Do you still have availability?
Melissa, yes, I do have a couple of spots. Do you have any questions about the workshop?
So excited! Just FYI, the signup page still shows 2019/2020 dates.. want to make sure I sign up for the right ones :)
Adam, sorry about that – I will get it fixed. You can still sign up though, it shouldn’t be a problem.
Adam, the issue has been fixed. Please try again and let me know if you have any questions!
Signed up! Looking forward to it!!