I’m happy to announce that Photography Life is hiring part-time and full-time writers to join our growing team! All the details and the application form are below.

Job Description

Every week, writers at Photography Life work hard to publish the best photography content online. To keep improving our articles and publish more frequently, we want to expand our team of skilled writers and photographers.

If you like writing and taking pictures, this is a chance to get paid for it. You can work remotely from anywhere in the world, whether from the comfort of your home or from the road on an extended photography trip. We offer competitive pay, flexible hours, and a high degree of creative control.

As you know, Photography Life’s articles cover a variety of topics: gear announcements, tutorials, reviews, creative essays, and so on. We’ll tailor your assignments to the types of articles you prefer to write, and you’re also free to come up with topics on your own. In general, we expect you to illustrate these articles using your own photos.

When you’re part of the team, Spencer and I will be available to answer any questions you have about writing for Photography Life. We will edit your work before publication to ensure it meets our high standards. All you need to do is bring your best writing and photos; we’ll be your coaches on everything else.

Requirements

Applicants for this job can shoot any genre of photography and use any brand or type of camera. You can also apply from anywhere in the world.

We have two requirements: You must be able to commit to writing multiple articles per month, and you must be 18 or older (or turning 18 soon).

Please include the following information when you submit your application:

A short resume or bio about your photography

A sample of your best writing

A link to your portfolio of images

For the writing sample, we prefer to read a photography-related article you already posted online, whether on a personal blog or elsewhere. If you don’t have any published work, please write a high-quality, photography-related article of at least 500 words and include it in your application.

The application period is any time within the next two weeks, ending on November 30 at midnight Eastern time. There is no advantage to rushing your submission. I recommend taking your time and making sure the application reflects the high quality of your work.

Pay attention to grammar, conciseness, readability, and technical accuracy in your submission. Writers with a voice are welcome! Even in a technical article, you don’t need to strip out your personality.

Application Form

Please use our “Submit Content” form to submit the above-mentioned information. Please make sure to put everything into a single ZIP file when submitting your form, so that we can get all files through a single submission.

If we haven’t given you a yes or no by December 7, please message us again. We expect a high volume of applications and don’t want to miss anyone on accident. There may be a second round of applications or interviews if we need to narrow it down further.

Spencer and I will email applicants who pass the first round to discuss the hours/articles you can commit, the hiring structure that works for you, and our detailed pay rates.

Let me know in the comments if you have any questions or want clarification on the application. Good luck, and I’m looking forward to meeting the future members of the Photography Life team!