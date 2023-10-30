Photography Life’s AI-Free Commitment

Photography Life has been, is, and always will be AI-free. This is the conclusion our core group of writers came up with in one of our internal calls, where we debated the use of generative AI for both creating images and writing content.
Without a doubt, the growth of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies has been tremendous in the past few years. Heck, it seems like something new comes out about every week – from walking and talking robots to incredible new ways of editing photos and videos. The lure of using all these technologies to enhance our day-to-day life is becoming ever so appealing. And to give it some credit, there are certainly beneficial ways to use AI, like discovering new medicines and solving complex problems in science.
I personally love entertaining my co-workers with the Call Annie app. One of them even asked if my wife was jealous… I did not see that coming! But I guess we are not far from that either. Heard of AI girlfriends? Now, that’s super creative! I remember back in the day a local sex toy store in Denver used to advertise, “It’s cheaper than dating!” on large billboards. We just took a new approach to enhancing our personal lives, and this one is going to easily win on all fronts, because AI knows how to fill those emotional gaps.
It’s not like those guys who invented AI aren’t warning the world to take a breather and think it through before this technology fully takes over. With the next-gen AI getting unpredictably high levels of intelligence, which according to top AI scientist predictions is going to happen very fast, one might wonder if humanity will ever learn from its past mistakes. My prediction is – most certainly not. I remember first reading “Meditations” by Marcus Aurelius, and repeating the words “nothing has really changed” (@Bob Vishneski, you were right). Humanity has always been led by people fueled by greed and self-interest. Oil, gas, profitable trade routes and regional influence drive corporate greed and manipulate our geo-politics. Look at the world affairs today – that’s a reflection of our society at large. No wonder things are boiling over.
And while our attention is strategically aimed elsewhere, tech giants are pushing things our way, and this time they are armed with above-human tools to manipulate our conscience. Ladies and gentlemen, we are in for a very fun ride!
I know this all sounds extremely pessimistic. Perhaps I am just overwhelmed by everything that’s going on in the world at this point of my life…
So when I sat down with our group of writers at Photography Life and started chatting about AI and how we are going to face it as a photography resource, I was surprised to see a unanimous “no” to the use of AI in any shape or form for what we do here. We concluded that the world does not need more fakery. If this is going to be the very last resource that is free from AI-generated articles and AI-generated photos, and even if that translates to negative financial performance, “so be it” was our team’s conclusion. I supported this vote wholeheartedly.
I started Photography Life back in 2008 and I never had the intention to make it a profitable resource. I always followed my dad’s mantra of “do something with love and passion, and the money will come with it”, and PL is certainly the child that was born through this philosophy. I am happy to be part of this journey, which is in the hands of a very smart, energized and talented group of people that I am proud to work with.
Welcome to the new-old Photography Life. I am sure some of you will appreciate our updated slogan – “Photography Life: AI-Free Since 2008.” Feel free to talk about this among your group of photography enthusiasts at your local club, or while shooting in the wild. And please spare us from the likes of social media. I haven’t been on Facebook, Instagram and all that for a few years now, and when I found out that these companies use public posts to train AI, I sat back and laughed…
As always, thank you for being a reader and for supporting Photography Life for so many years.
P.S. As I was publishing the article, I got the following suggestions from an “AI Assistant” in the post editor:
Oh really? No, thanks!
Bravo Nasim … and thank you!
Another thank you!
Thank you, thank you, thank you!!
A note to David Campbell….I contribute $1.00 per month so that PL has no advertising. Money well spent.
I agree with every letter of this article. Since AI applied to photography began to become popular, I expressed in various forums that it seemed like a deplorable trap to me. Falsifying what the camera really “saw” at the time of shutter and thus misleading the result is clearly lying. However, almost all the responses I received to my opinions were in favor of AI, saying that this was part of “the new photography”, that what was important was the result, etc., in contrast I reiterated that, like any expression artistically, its real value is what the author gave it in its creation, well, how could we – for example – accept that using a digital printer we modified Michelangelo’s “Pietá”?
That’s exactly how I feel about AI-generated images. Maybe you can get it to generate a pretty picture, but so what, who cares? There are a hundred million pretty pictures already out there… what makes a photo special is that it came from someone, it’s a product of their mindset, artistry, thoughts, feelings, etc. – all lost if you offload the most creative part of the photographic process to a computer.
Awesome, Nasim, that’s why I visit Photography Life almost daily–for it authenticity, original content, and real-life expertise. Good to known you are committed to keeping it that way!
Well, for most, when it comes to AI, most solutions that are sold to us are just “smart coding” benefiting from faster and more efficient computing (even if companies are trying to sell you more !). Still, there are pathways that are somewhat impressive : the fast action adaptative robots, for instance or the “statistic” search engines.
AI can give us capabilities we couldn’t even have dreamt of before, but as any new technology, it has also its danger.
But to me, the main danger is to forget completely about what we really need, and it may first and simply be a planet where we can live…
That is absolutely true, PRG. The main dangers with AI don’t just restrict themselves to content generation and a bit of fancy advertising. They have far larger societal impacts that will grow enormously in ten or twenty years. It’s a bit of a distraction that we are thinking as photographers about AI tools like object removal when the true societal consequences are much more complex. I also feel that one of those threats is exactly what you said: that it can make us forget what we truly need.
Most of so called AI generated content is mediocre BTW. It’s mainly a big business, and many nowadays “AI tagged” generating solutions are just built to take advantage of two of our weaknesses and bad tendencies (the first one is only bad in the way we use it to my sense though ;) ) : laziness and greed…
It is pretty mediocre for now – but this time last year, it was basically nonexistent. I think that within a few years, the majority of all websites will be AI-written and it may not be possible to tell.
I don’t know, I won’t be that sure… The fact that it’s mediocre does not mean it has to be better to be clicked by many people. I need to be clearer, I think : in the case of those websites I don’t see any connection between their content quality and their efficiency/utility for readers in a way or another (sadly). Their purpose is not their content anyway… so, to my sense, there’s a chance that they stay as mediocre and useless as they are.
BS websites exist before this “auto-bot-typing”, after all, no real reason for them to disappear. ;)
I think we may end just “passing a wave” and see what’s next… (I just hope we can and will ;) )
Bravo. Between AI, content aggregation, junk articles promoted with clickbait titles, and ridiculously poor content-to-ad ratios, most of my former favorite sites just aren’t worth the time. PL borders on too much advertising for my tastes (it can be be downright painful on a tablet), but at least the content has maintained a very high level of quality.
Thank you, David! We hate the ads as much as you, even though they keep the lights on. As we get more viewers and revenue, we always put it directly into hiring more writers and reducing the number of ads.
Last year, our biggest earner was a video ad that would autoplay at the bottom of the screen – super annoying, and we got rid of it as soon as we could afford to do so, despite the revenue. I know it’s small consolation given the rest of the ads on the site, but those will gradually go away, too, whenever we can get rid of them.
Hello and congrats to your no-AI commitment. But I don’t know if 100% AI-free will be possible in the future.
To reduce noise in a photo or remove some kind of trash you didn’t notice while taking the shot there are still non-AI tools available. I could imagine that this stuff will disappear in the future as AI-based tools just give the better results.
+1
With Noise reduction AI already sneeks in my workflow and more AI will follow.
However, i see the difference with changing skies and reducing noise.
but in the end- a photo is not reality.
I understand your argument. In some sense you are right. Even the algorithms people use to find this page have some AI influence, and perhaps the autofocus in cameras will be AI-enhanced in some way.
However, the main stance is with regard to AI-content generation in the form of generating articles and generating photos. In that sense, our text will always be human written and our photos will be taken ourselves, rather than generated.
That said, I also share your concerns about tools like AI-noise removal. While I think that application is in itself relatively benign and uses a fairly primitive style of AI compared to some other types of AI that we see now and that will come in the future, I also personally will try to avoid such tools as far as possible in my own work.
Real AI is not really involved in those processes. It’s just faster and better usage of information and computers ressources.
The problem is many companies put “AI” on every enhancement that are packaged together with other already tagged “AI” tools…
Globally, most of individual solutions sold are not really AI at this right moment, just smart coding, or smart licensed tools combination.
There is nothing that controls what is really AI or not, by the way, and most of the time, if it gives just a feeling of “magic” or simply eases and speeds up the process, the trend at this right moment is to call it AI…
Thanks Christoph, I agree. Our stance is specifically about not generating photos or articles artificially. It’s impossible to avoid the influence of AI entirely. Like Jason said, whether people know it or not, that’s how anyone who finds us through Google Search ended up here anyway.
Likewise, there will probably still be times when we write about AI noise reduction, cameras which have AI autofocus, and similar topics. It’s up to each member of our team whether to use those tools or not — I see that as a different question compared to using generative AI to invent a photo or article.
I’m not sure putting the word ‘AI’ right into the header, making me think about AI everytime I visit this site, is what being AI-free should look like.
I understand where you are coming from. I also prefer not to think about AI much at all because it’s so depressing. However, there are advantages to making the stance on AI visible. For one, the dangers of AI fakery have become so enormous that even the president of the United States issued an order that safeguards against AI content, and the prime reason behind that is that the psychological effects of introducing AI into a world that was previously human-dominated will be enormous.
Since AI use is growing at an enormous rate, it will be hard even to know if what you are reading was written by a human! Moreover, it is not logical to rely only on AI companies to make sure that we can identify content. A proactive stance on AI content generation is a strong indicator of people who care about human-generated content and the fostering of human interactions through the sharing of art, which is becoming ever-more fragile in a computer-controlled world.
I too would LOVE it if we never had to EVER talk about AI and it was an abstruse subject that had some minor applications, but sadly, the implications for AI in its current state are foundational for the very nature of this website and others. It’s unfortunate that the world has come to this but a coalition of people who really care about restricting AI content is one of the few things we can do to keep the world as sane as possible.
Personally, I’ve also put a 100% AI Free label right on the header of my YouTube channel and I stand by it.
Man, do I agree with you there.
Mr. Polak,
You put it very well, and your mention that “the implications for AI in its current state are foundational for the very nature of this website” emphasizes something that Mr. Mansurov’s article didn’t make quite so explicit. What I mean is that AI is the force that’s with us, whether we realize it or not. Does my camera have AI algorithmic ghosties in it that, say, “train” the subject detection autofocus to become more effective over time based on how I (rather clumsily, usually) try to get an action photo? I presume it likely does.
So, it depends on what one means by AI. Huge computational power in the palm of my hand to help me get a shot? I doubt any Photography Life writers would have a problem with that. Making a “photo” something entirely different than than was seen by the camera? Or making a photo out of nothing at all? Hmmm …. that’s going to take the “photography” out of Photography Life, isn’t it?
To my way of thinking, that’s a fairly obvious difference that hardly needs mention. But then again, when the subject of a recent prize-winning photo was shown to be staged, it seems that the clear intent to deceive isn’t universally considered to be wrong …. it seems that as a society we’re rather ethically challenged.
To me it’s not quite the case as to what AI-free should “look like,” but rather what it should BE …. although I realize, Balázs, that you probably didn’t mean those words in the context in which I’m quoting them.
Good article; good comments. I’ve read articles on this site for some time now; this is the first time I’ve felt the urge to add my two cents’ worth. Yes, AI is kind of a downer subject, but I’d like to give a shout-out to Mr. Mansurov and the staff for squarely addressing this important subject.