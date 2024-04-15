Photography Life Annual Membership + 72 Hour Sale Announced!

I’m excited to announce that we’re now able to offer yearly, rather than just monthly, memberships on our Member Page! Our readers have asked about this feature for months, and it’s finally here. To kick things off, we’re also announcing a major 72-hour sale for yearly signups.

During today’s sale, you’ll get 16% off if you choose the annual payment option, representing two months free per year. This discount is much bigger than it looks, because it’s permanent – it doesn’t just apply to this year. You will also be getting two months free every subsequent year. It’s the best sale we can offer (Patreon literally doesn’t allow a higher discount) and it’s not something we’ll be able to do very often. If you were planning to join our Member Page, now’s the time to do it. You can visit the page here to sign up.

To recap for anyone who’s unfamiliar with our Member Page, it’s a way to get exclusive articles and other Photography Life content every month. We run it on the external website Patreon and officially launched the page three months ago. So far, over 1,140 people have signed up, and we’ve already written 56 unique articles for our Members, including photo critiques, lens sharpness tests, and general tips and essays. The broad outline of what our Members receive is as follows:

Silver Members

More articles and updates: You’ll get exclusive articles that don’t appear anywhere else. Also, you’ll be the first to know about upcoming projects, videos, reviews, and other things we’re working on at Photography Life behind the scenes.

You’ll get exclusive articles that don’t appear anywhere else. Also, you’ll be the first to know about upcoming projects, videos, reviews, and other things we’re working on at Photography Life behind the scenes. Early access to our lens sharpness tests: It might not be obvious from the outside, but I usually test a lens in the lab several weeks, if not months, before the review actually gets published. However, for our Silver Members, I post these sharpness results immediately after measuring them. Hopefully this beats waiting two months while I’m testing the lens in the field each time! I’ve already released 21 lens sharpness tests on our Member Page early. Most recently, this was for the Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S.

It might not be obvious from the outside, but I usually test a lens in the lab several weeks, if not months, before the review actually gets published. However, for our Silver Members, I post these sharpness results immediately after measuring them. Hopefully this beats waiting two months while I’m testing the lens in the field each time! I’ve already released 21 lens sharpness tests on our Member Page early. Most recently, this was for the Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S. Our “Creative Landscape Photography” eBook: Nasim and I spent years writing this 149-page book that covers the artistic side of landscape photography. It’s one of the things that I’m the most proud of making, and I think that anyone who reads it cover-to-cover will see their creative photography improve significantly. If you’re a Silver Member, you get this eBook plus all updates and new chapters that we’ll add to it in the future for free.

Nasim and I spent years writing this 149-page book that covers the artistic side of landscape photography. It’s one of the things that I’m the most proud of making, and I think that anyone who reads it cover-to-cover will see their creative photography improve significantly. If you’re a Silver Member, you get this eBook plus all updates and new chapters that we’ll add to it in the future for free. Your name in our YouTube videos: All of our upcoming YouTube videos list our Silver and Gold members’ names in the video credits.

Gold Members

All the benefits of Silver Members : Self-explanatory, but anything that we publish for Silver Members also applies for Gold Members.

Four online workshops each year: Each year, we're publishing four in-depth Online Workshops that cover a selected photography topic at a workshop level of detail. These are the signature products of Photography Life. The first one will be launched late May or early June and will cover the art of composition. Subsequent Online Workshops this year will cover Milky Way photography, advanced ways to improve image quality, and effective post-processing. With these Online Workshops, you're essentially getting the most instructive parts of a $4000 in-person workshop, taught by the same photographers. (Also, if you're part of this tier, you can download the most recent Online Workshop in case you missed it live and/or simply want to re-watch it in the future.)

Monthly photo critique livestreams: Each month, we do a call for submissions where you can send us your photos to our team for a thoughtful live critique. We're not in the business of tearing people down – we analyze what's good about a photo and what you can look for next time. These have been a big hit so far, and the next one is coming up this Saturday, April 21! Personally, I find that watching photos being critiqued, whether your photos or someone else's, is the best way to refresh your creative sensibilities as a photographer.

Vote on which lenses we review next: Usually, I'm juggling about 4-5 upcoming lens reviews per brand at any given time. You can vote on which ones we'll prioritize next, and you can suggest new lenses for us to review. If you've ever wanted Photography Life to review a particular lens as soon as possible, this is how you can make it happen.

Early signup for in-person workshops: Our in-person workshops often sell out within 10 hours, especially our Death Valley and Colorado Fall Colors workshops. We will be announcing these workshops soon for 2024 and 2025. Gold Members will get notified 48 hours ahead of the public announcement, including a proprietary signup sheet. Our workshops are still first-come, first-served, and in theory, your fellow Gold Members could beat you to the punch – so this doesn't guarantee you a spot, but it improves your chances substantially.

Usually, I’m juggling about 4-5 upcoming lens reviews per brand at any given time. You can vote on which ones we’ll prioritize next, and you can suggest new lenses for us to review. If you’ve ever wanted Photography Life to review a particular lens as soon as possible, this is how you can make it happen. Early signup for in-person workshops: Our in-person workshops often sell out within 10 hours, especially our Death Valley and Colorado Fall Colors workshops. We will be announcing these workshops soon for 2024 and 2025. Gold Members will get notified 48 hours ahead of the public announcement, including a proprietary signup sheet. Our workshops are still first-come, first-served, and in theory, your fellow Gold Members could beat you to the punch – so this doesn’t guarantee you a spot, but it improves your chances substantially.

Normally these tiers are $5/month and $12/month respectively. Starting today, for 72 hours, you can select the yearly option and get 16% off (two months free each year). The discount applies to your membership permanently; it’s not a one-time thing. Every future year will also have two months free if you get it during this sale. Sign up for it today right here!

Existing Silver and Gold Members can switch to yearly, too, and get the same discount for the next 72 hours. I described the process for doing so in this post.

Thank you to all of our readers and Members for supporting Photography Life! Removing third-party ads from the website at the start of 2024 was pretty terrifying, frankly, but it’s working out thanks to your support. We will continue to put every dollar that we earn into making Photography Life the most comprehensive, accurate, and useful photography website online. I hope you look forward to the projects that are coming your way soon!