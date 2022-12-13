Photography Life 2023 Workshop Announcements

I’m excited to announce the schedules for our upcoming 2023 Photography Life international workshops. In addition to our Jordan Photography Workshop that we have been running for many years now, we are adding a brand new workshop in Ecuador and Galápagos Islands!

NIKON D750 + 15-30mm f/2.8 @ 15mm, ISO 100, 1/25, f/11.0

Copyright Nasim Mansurov

My close friend and business partner, Tareq Hadi, will be running the Jordan Photography Workshop, which will take place from February 27 to March 9, 2023. Tareq is an incredible photographer and a great teacher who I have learned so much from over the years. He planned every single Jordan and Jordan + UAE workshop we have had so far, and I have to say, this is one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities you cannot miss! Compared to the previous workshops, the Jordan Workshop will be concentrated only in Jordan, in an intimate setting with just 5 total participants. You can find out more about the workshop through our Jordan Photography Workshop page, and if you would like to reserve your spot, you can head directly to our Workshop Registration page.

NIKON Z7 II + 24-120mm f/4 S @ 54mm, ISO 110, 1/400, f/5.6

Copyright Libor Vaicenbacher

With the help of our very own Libor Vaicenbacher, we are also launching our first ever Ecuador and Galápagos Islands Workshop, which will take place from May 13 to May 26, 2023. If you love birds and want to photograph them up close, this is the workshop you will not want to miss. As you may already know, Libor is an avid birder and a very talented photographer, so he will take you to the best spots to take pictures of all kinds of wildlife in Ecuador and the stunning Galápagos Islands. It is important to point out that this workshop will be divided into two parts – you can choose to participate in the Ecuador part of the workshop, or if you would like to take it to the next level, you can also add Galápagos Islands as an option. This workshop will also be in a small group environment limited to just 5 participants. To find out more about this workshop, head on over to the Ecuador and Galápagos Islands Photography Workshop page. And if you would like to reserve your spot, please visit our Workshop Registration page.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to us in the comments section below, and we will be happy to answer any of your questions.

Please note that our workshops fill very fast, so I recommend that you sign up sooner than later.