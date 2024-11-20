Photography Basics eBook Announced!

We brought you one eBook last week, and we’ve got another for you today! Nasim and I just published “Photography Basics: The Complete Beginner’s Guide” for the first time in a downloadable PDF format. This 145-page eBook explains the most important basics of photography in detail, including camera settings, composition, and more.

Photography Basics is a compilation of everything you need to know in order to build a solid foundation as a photographer. We’ve explained concepts like shutter speed, aperture, and ISO in easy-to-understand language without using inaccurate simplifications. I hope that you find it to be a useful guide if you’re starting photography, or alternatively, as a resource to send a friend or family member who is taking their first steps in the photography world.

Note that this eBook is based on our existing Photography Basics online guide that is available for free on Photography Life. The eBook version includes updated text, lots of new sample images, and a design optimized for offline viewing and printing. You are welcome to save this eBook to any of your devices or print it as a reference as you like.

The Photography Basics eBook is included with all Silver and Gold Photography Life Memberships. If that’s you, then head on over to the Photography Life shop and download your copy today! We are also running a promotion right now, where your first month or year as a Photography Life Member is 25% off with the code AIFREE – if you’re interested, you can join here today.

Here are some screenshots from Photography Basics to give you an idea of what you can expect:

I hope that you get a lot of value out of this eBook and use it as a stepping stone on your path as a photographer! If you have any questions or thoughts, please let me know in the comments section below. Some people last week had trouble downloading the landscape photography eBook after buying it – if that happens this time, please reach out to me via our Contact Us form, and I will send you a copy via email instead.