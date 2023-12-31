Photography News: Highlights from 2023, Looking to 2024

I’m posting this week’s Photography News in the last hours of 2023. Outside my windows, I can already see the fireworks of the first eager welcomers of the New Year. This morning, after a few days, the heavy, water-soaked clouds parted for a while and I closed myself in my bird hide for the last time to take some last pictures of the year 2023. Here’s one of them.

Top 2023 Announcements

Our planet has just covered another 940 million kilometers on its periodic pilgrimage around the sun. Do you feel like these 365 days have flown by as quickly as water in a mountain stream?

Like every year, 2023 was certainly full of personal joys and tragedies. This week, there were few announcements in the photography world as companies look ahead to 2024. So, I’m going to look back and talk about some of my favorite things that 2023 brought to us photographers. This will be my personal selection of a top 15, so it’s more than likely that you’ll see it differently. I’d love to hear your thoughts in the discussion below the article.

The Rumor Mill

Rumor of the year? The candidate is obvious

Many of the 2023 rumors have managed to become reality, but there is still a big question mark hanging in the air. Once it becomes a reality (probably in the first half of 2024), it will surely be the event of the year. What am I talking about? Well, nothing less than His Majesty the Canon R1. The little that is known so far can be read, with a large pinch of salt, on the Canon Rumors website.

Nikon Z6 III: The volcano is shaking

The rumors about a possible Z6 III announcement have appeared suddenly and are gaining momentum. After all, the last time we wrote about it was last week. Why do we consider this camera a promising part of Nikon’s product line? A few years ago, Nikon came out with the Z9 at the right time and defended its position in the professional market. It showed everyone that not only their lenses, but also their cameras are top notch. The Z8 and then Zf carried similar features, but the classic Z6/Z7 line is in need of a refresh.

And now for the volcano metaphor in my headline. According to Nikon Rumors, Nikon is planning an event for influencers in Lanzarote. This volcanic island is part of the famous Canary Islands. On another volcanic island, Madeira, Nikon introduced the Z8 to the professional community. Is this a coincidence? I don’t think so.

In 2024, I wish you good light and happy returns from all your short and long (not only) photographic journeys.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #30

Last week’s theme was best of 2023, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is silhouette, and you can submit your results in this thread by Friday, January 6!

Week #29 Results

This year ended so quickly. To end the year of 2023, let’s have a look at one submission from each photographer!

rjbfoto sent us this one of Etang d’Urbino:

He says, “It was in the afternoon, when my wife and me went to this reservate. After a walk through the protected area, she wanted already to return to our house on the beach for dinner. But I said: Wait, there is a mystic mood and I have to take some landscape pictures. And during that half hour I was able to get some really nice photos. The one I love the most, I present here. And of course we had a perfect dinner on the beach later too…”

JohnK gave us a long exposure:

About this one he tells us, “This is a rock outcropping I’ve been focused on recently (pun intended) while experimenting with ND filters and varying camera settings. I’m pretty pleased with how this one turned out – from the glassy reflection to the misty wave crest. Took this just last week along the Northern California coast at Point Reyes National Seashore.”

PRG Lagarde sent us a beautiful Mute Swan family:

He said, “I’m not sure it’s my best, but it certainly is the cutest and most ‘positive feeling’ picture I have shot this year.” Indeed, it’s hard to beat baby swans!

epaquin sent:

He remarked, “Was hard to pick just one, but I’d say this one, for the mood.” I love that leading line to the person. I was also fun to read that John Graybosch thought the same thing after scrolling a little further down!

Darin Marcus sent us this:

Darin didn’t leave a comment but I will say that sometimes something small like this insect can add a whole new dimension to a photo.

Robert thought this was his best for 2023:

This is a Steller’s Sea Eagle. I’ve never seen one but I simply love bird portraits and this darker view perfectly suits the personality of the eage.

Gusbatero gave us another animal portrait of a Capybara:

What a cute face!

Photofan sent us one taken with the new 600PF:

They said, “Don’t know if this is my best photo of 2023, but I like the nature as art aspect in this image. It was taken a few days ago while I was visiting Willcox, AZ photographing Sandhill Cranes. It was taken from a great distance with a Z8, 600mm PF lens, ISO 1100, 1/1250 and F16. The low-lying fog made for real nice pastel colors.” The colors are indeed nice and harmonious with the theme of migration!

Tricki sent this one:

Tricki said, “Best hike of the year in the most amazing area of Nebraska with the best person in the world… A photo that says it all for us.” What a nice thing to say. Tricki, I hope this best person sees your comment!

Bhoward gave us this hummingbird:

I was surprised to read that Bhoward took this shot with a 105mm macro lens. Now that takes some effort!

Tom Pazol chose a moon shot for his best:

The moon intersection was a very interesting choice.

PizzaGuy submitted a few photos so I selected one of them:

It looks like the start of an epic journey, PizzaGuy!

Ircut submitted two great photos, so I’ll display his first:

I love the vastness of the ice and the hint of the mountains beyond.

So, it looks like 2023 is about to come to a close. It was really heartening to see all the great photos submitted over this year and the participation of everyone in our forums. I thought it was a very nice photo sharing alternative to the mass media platforms typical of today. The challenges will continue onto 2024, and I hope to see many more photos from all our readers!