Photography News: Nikon Z9 Firmware & Nikon Europe Sale

My little quiz in the latest Photography News was not too challenging for you. Most of you correctly guessed that the lens I used to take the Masked Flowerpiercer photo was indeed the Nikon Z 400 mm f/4.5 VR S, which I then wrote about a few days ago. This week, I’ll be writing about another interesting lens that I recently shot with. I took the Mallard photo below with this particular lens. Can you guess which one it was?

Now onto this week’s news.

Recent Announcements

Firmware version 3.00 for the Nikon Z9: Nikon continues the trend of improving an already great camera. Beside improving autofocus performance and sensitivity, it also adds new features such as C60 mode for continuous shooting, High-Res Zoom mode for smooth zooming during video recording, and many other features. We’ll soon update our Nikon Z9 review with details on how the firmware works in real-life deployment.

OM SYSTEM OM-5: OM system OM-1 got a new sibling, which is slower in autofocus as well as in continuous shooting and video recording. It also has an older and less powerful processor, less battery life, one card slot and a lower display resolution. In return, it offers a significantly smaller and lighter body, a noticeably better price ($1,200) and very similar image quality (it has the same sensor as the E-M1 III).

TTArtisan Auto Focus AF 27mm F2.8 X: Autofocus lens driven by stepping motor for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. Very compact design (93g, 39mm front filter thread) with a metal barrel, and a 41mm equivalent field of view. It has interesting bokeh (cat’s eyes), a shortest focusing distance of 35 cm, and a firmware update option. Available for $149.

Laowa Argus 18mm f/0.95 MFT and 25mm f/0.95 APS-C: A pair of ultrafast, manual focus lenses from the premium Argus lineup. The 18mm is for Micro Four Thirds, and the 25mm for APS-C cameras. Although they have different focal lengths, both lenses are equivalent to about 35mm on full-frame. Available for $449 and $549 respectively.

The Rumor Mill

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

I informed you about the expected specifications of the second generation of the successful R6 two weeks ago. Now the price has leaked, which isn’t common to see before the actual announcement of a camera. So, how much money should you set aside? In the case of the body only, prepare for $2499, which is exactly the same amount as the current EOS R6. Interestingly, for a body with Stop Motion Animation Firmware, you’ll pay $100 more.

Along with the R6 Mark II, you can expect the introduction of the new Canon RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM lens for $2099 and the Canon Speedlite EL-5 flash for $399.

Via Canon Rumors

Fujifilm X-T5

Here too, it looks like the announcement of a new camera is already knocking on the door. Specifically, it should take place on November 2nd, during another Fujifilm X summit. Along with the new Fujifilm X-T5, a Fujinon XF 30mm f/2.8 Macro lens should be announced. The price of the camera is expected to be around $1699, which is good news considering today’s worldwide inflation; it’s exactly the same as the current X-T4’s price.

Via Fuji Rumors

Will we see the Nikkor 600mm before the end of the year?

According to Nikon Rumors, the answer is pretty optimistic: another Z-mount lens is rumored for announcement in 2022. Although the new lens could be anything from the Nikon Roadmap, the most likely candidate seems to be the aforementioned super-telephoto lens. What doesn’t fill me with optimism, however, is how long we will likely need to wait before copies of the lens become easily available, no matter how soon it’s announced.

Via Nikon Rumors

Photo Contest Corner

Leica Women Foto Project Award 2023

Topic: A personal photo project that bears witness to humanity, expressed from the female point of view.

Fees: Free

Prize: $10,000 with a Leica SL2-S and a Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70 f/2.8 ASPH lens for the winner from each region (United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, Canada).

Deadline: November 7

Motif Collective Architecture Photography Competition

Topic: Architecture

Fees: 1 to 6 images ($12 to $36)

Prize: Cash awards up to $10,000 to the top three photographers and a free copy of ON1 PHOTO RAW.

Deadline: November 7

Monochrome Awards 2022

Topic: 13 categories from Abstract to Wildlife.

Fees: Professional: 25 USD/Single Entry; Amateur: 20 USD/Single Entry.

Prize: In addition to the title of Monochrome Photographer of the Year, winners receive a $2,000 (Professional) and $1,000 (Amateur) cash prize.

Deadline: November 13

Good Deals and New Sales

Last week in the US, this week in Europe. What do I mean by that? Discounts on Nikon products! With discounts of up to €500, you can now choose from a range of cameras and lenses on Amazon.de, for example.

If you want to buy Capture One Pro 22 at a $100 discount, you’ll need to hurry. You can get it for $199 until midnight on October 31 at B&H Photo.

An important part of a good-quality video or an interesting addition to your presentation is good sound. I myself use a recorder from Zoom to record nature sounds. The Zoom H6 lets you record stereo sound using a pair of X/Y built-in microphones, or you can connect virtually any microphone via four XLR-1/4″ Mic/Line Inputs. Price now $278 (normally $350).

Other Pages of Interest

Spencer will be giving a free talk on the refining process and composition on November 4th for Angel McNall’s Rising Tide Photography Summit. You can join the summit here. (It’s already ongoing and has other landscape photographers speaking as well).

We have come to think of photography as art for almost 200 years. However, perhaps more than other artistic disciplines, photography also serves as a tool – a tool that faithfully records the ephemeral present. And of course, photography also serves science. Read the story and see a photograph that proves the existence of a unique, critically endangered bird species, the Táchira Antpitta (Grallaria chthonia). This is the first and only photograph of this species in the wild.

But let’s go back to photography as art. I like to share with you inspiring, winning images from leading photography competitions, and today I have a real treat. The European Wildlife Photographer of the Year is one of the most prestigious competitions of its kind. Take a look at the winning photos of hippos underwater, as well as other photos that succeeded this year.

And finally, one more inspiration, this time of a completely different nature. The name of Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado may be familiar to you. After the great book Genesis, which was also the subject of the must-see documentary The Salt of the Earth, Salgado has released his newest book, Amazônia. If black-and-white photography is close to your perception of the world, Salgado’s six-year effort in documenting nature and disappearing cultures is worth a close look.