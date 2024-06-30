Photography News: A Sigma Lens for Canon RF, Memory Card Sales

Before you swat that annoying mosquito that’s just sucking your blood, hold on. This week is Insect Week. I have generously given a lot of blood to mosquitos over the past few weeks and didn’t even get any photos of them in return. Instead, I tried to photograph butterflies in flight. With a fairly heavy 500mm lens, this is quite a challenge, but great fun and excellent practice for photographing birds in flight. Just give it a try. But before you head out to a meadow somewhere, check out the photography news as we approach the halfway point of 2024.

Recent Announcements

Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4: This lens is the surprise of the summer season. Apart from the f/1.4 aperture and the absence of the “S” designation, what else is surprising? Perhaps the size, weight, and price. Compared to the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8 S, the new lens is a few millimeters longer and thicker, 45 grams heavier, and $100 “shorter.” Will we see image quality compromises? You can read a more detailed analysis and full specifications here.

Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary: This standard zoom for APS-C cameras is not actually new at all. It was introduced in October 2021, first for Sony E and Leica L, then for Fuji X cameras. But the milestone is that this is the first available Sigma lens for Canon RF. It looks like the arrival of the first swallow in the summer sky, heralding a flock of other third-party lenses that will soon follow for Canon. At least in the APS-C segment.

The Rumor Mill

Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4: I AM not a replacement

According to Nikon Rumors, the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4 is not taking the place of a super-fast 35mm f/1.2 S. Not only that, apparently the new Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4 is the founder of a new f/1.4 dynasty. It should soon be followed by a 50mm f/1.4 lens, also without the “S” in its name. How will these lenses perform? We will be looking for answers to this question soon.

Upcoming announcement of Canon R1 and R5 Mark II

The story of great waiting and anticipation will come to an end in the third week of July, according to Canon Rumors. The exact date of these highly anticipated camera announcements is unknown (July 17 is speculated), but in less than a month, we should know everything essential about the two cameras.

Good Deals and New Sales

Summer vacation season has just begun, and it’s time to make a lot of memories – both the mental kind and the digital kind. Lots of memory card brands have brought back their big sales, and the following deals stood out to me the most:

SD cards

CFexpress Type B cards

To conclude these deals and sales, a rather small reminder. When traveling abroad, remember that your destination may have a different standard of sockets than your home country. Think ahead and check the plug and socket types around the world before you go. Here you can look for universal solutions (those tend to be bigger, heavier and more expensive) or for an adapter for a specific type. I don’t see a lot of these on sale, but now’s the time of year that I wanted to give a reminder.

Other Pages of Interest

Mauna Kea, Ojos del Salado, or Monte Pissis are undoubtedly huge volcanoes. But in the competition for the largest known volcano in the solar system, they would all be overshadowed by another giant – Olympus Mons, a volcano on Mars. It was photographed in March this year by the longest-serving robot orbiting Mars, NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey. The volcano is so large that if we were to place it in Europe, it would be larger than many countries. Its base sprawls across 373 miles (600 kilometers), and its summit rises to 17 miles (27 kilometers) high.

The Black Stork is a lesser known relative of the White Stork. Why less known? First, this species is much less common – and unlike the White Stork, it never nests on human dwellings. It typically builds its nest in a tall tree in the middle of an extensive forest. However, one family of storks recently decided to build their nest not in a tree, but directly on the ground. This nesting, unique in Europe, was captured on camera by the excellent nature cameraman Lukáš Pich.

Next, a traditional dose of inspiration and maybe even an impulse to submit some photos next time. In the Hasselblad Masters competition, if you are successful, you could win a 100MP camera with two lenses and a creative fund of EUR 5,000. Not bad, don’t you think? And who won this year? You can find out on the Hasselblad website.

The same amount of money, only in Czech crowns, is available if you won the Czech Nature Photo Contest – something I mention because it’s close to home! This year again brought many great photos and one surprise. The overall winner was not a photo of one of the crowd favorites (like a bird or a mammal), but a group of spiders. Check it out here. And since this is insect week, I will wrap things up with a mention of the 2023 Insect Photography Competition, whose winners were just announced on the Royal Entomological Society’s website.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #56

Last week’s theme was music, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is the night sky, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, July 6, 2024!

Week #55 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “music” theme, starting with vidmarko’s photo:

It’s a very emotive photo where you can almost feel the music being played.

Adam Sheridan shared an interesting shot where the subject isn’t just the performer, but also a kid in the audience wearing a cowboy hat:

I really enjoyed rjbfoto’s street photo of a musician in Cuba:

And then an atmospheric photo that Gusbatero sent of his son, a drummer:

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the night sky theme.