Photography News: Rumored Nikon Z5 II This Week, Viltrox Deals

Last Sunday, I had the unique opportunity to attend a screening of “Koudelka Crosses the Same River.” The documentary was made by editing backstage videos taken during photographer Josef Koudelka’s work on the Ruins cycle, and after the screening, there was a wonderful discussion with the director and cinematographer, and also with Koudelka himself.

If you have the opportunity, I recommend you watch the film. In addition to getting a glimpse into Koudelka’s style of work, you’ll learn a lot about his life philosophy. During the talk, I wrote down this sentence: “I have not been in any country for more than three months, because after three months I became blind.” So, the next day I packed up and flew to Spain, where I’m writing this Photography News for you.

Recent Announcements

Laowa Shift Cine Lenses – 15mm T4.8 Zero-D and 20mm T4.1 Zero-D: Venus Optics has a passion for unusual lenses, and the world’s first cinema shift lenses are proof of this. With this feature, it is possible to correct the perspective of, for example, architecture. However, the lenses do not offer tilt – and, as is common with similar lenses, are manually focused. A generous image circle of 65.2mm diameter would easily cover medium format sensors, but is intended for cameras like the RED V-Raptor VV 8K and Alexa 65. Maximum shift is ±11mm. Interesting are the near-macro capabilities of the lenses, with a minimum focusing distance of 0.2m. The lenses come with the Arri PL mount, but can also be adapted to cameras with E, EF, RF, Z and L mounts. The weight of both lenses is similar, around 1,150g. The price is $2000 per lens, plus $50 for the optional interchangeable mount.

TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2: “Ideal for portrait masters” says TTArtisan about its product. The lens is designed for full-frame cameras with E/Z/L mounts and features autofocus driven by a stepper motor. A clicked aperture ring is used to adjust the aperture. The lens barrel is metal and relatively compact – filter size is 62mm and weight is around 330g. Optical structure consists of 10 elements in 7 groups (1 ED, 4 high index elements). The minimum focusing distance is 0.75m. Regular price is just $199.

GoPro Anamorphic Lens Mod: Anamorphic GoPro footage? Why not! This modification is designed for the GoPro HERO13 Black, on which it will provide an ultra wide-angle field of view and horizontal lens flares at a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio. De-squeeze is done directly in camera, with automatic detection by the camera when attached. The lens is scratch-resistant and waterproof. Price is $130.

The Rumor Mill

“Nikon Z5II camera announcement on April 2”

That’s the headline on Nikon Rumors, and since this date is very close, it seems the author knows what he’s talking about. So let’s assume that the Z5II is a reality in the very near future. The detailed specifications are guarded by Nikon and hermetically sealed. However, the same Nikon Rumors article suggests it will be “the mini Z6III”. What can one imagine by “mini”? Apart from the “mini” price (which, by the way, is expected to be significantly higher than the current Z5), I also expect “mini” speed. By this I mean in particular a readout speed of the sensor, a shallower buffer, and slower continuous shooting. But we can definitely look forward to adult AF like on all current Nikon cameras. Of course, if this rumor proves true, we will try to bring you the first confirmed information and experiences from the field as soon as possible, so stay tuned.

Tamron patents on possible future telephoto zooms

Tamron has been focusing on zooms lately, and many of them are very interesting. We recently tested the 50-400mm, for example, which proved to be a truly versatile travel companion. Tamron’s new patents show an equally exciting future. Tamron recently registered patents for 200-800mm f/6.7 and 200-600mm f/5.6 zooms, both of which look tempting with their basic specifications. Personally, I’ve always been more of a fan of faster apertures, but f/6.7 isn’t too bad. Which of the two would be your choice?

Leica M11-V may be arriving soon

Not everyone is a fan of the traditional rangefinder associated with Leica M cameras. If that’s true of you, an upcoming Leica may be more your style. Rumors suggest that an upcoming Leica M11-V will combine the ergonomics of a traditional Leica with a viewfinder inside with an EVF like those on most mirrorless cameras. As almost sacrilegious as this may be to the true Leica fan, it may further boost the growing sales of this premium brand. When can we expect this camera? Interestingly, three different dates have been rumored: either April 4, May 3, or as late as this fall.

Upcoming super macro by Zyhongyi Optics

A macro lens usually refers to a lens that is capable of transferring the image of the subject to the sensor at its life size. This is usually referred to as 1:1 or 1x magnification. The upcoming 55mm f/2.8 full-frame lens from Zyhongyi Optics will go beyond that – ranging from 1x up to a whopping 5x magnification. Such parameters were previously achieved by the legendary Canon MP-E 65mm f/2.8 1-5x lens. With such a lens, you will be able to photograph even a tiny jumping spider measuring several millimeters so that its reflector-like eyes fill the entire viewfinder. That is, if it doesn’t jump away before you press the shutter button.

Good Deals and New Sales

Viltrox provides good value for money even when its lenses are sold at full price. In particular, its LAB series offers truly above-average quality, and we were big fans of the AF 16mm f/1.8 when testing it last year. From now until the 1st of April, you can buy most Viltrox lenses with a 15% discount at B&H. What’s on offer?

Full-frame lenses

APS-C lenses

While some of these lenses are nothing special in quality (such as the AF 35mm f/1.8 and AF 24mm f/1.8), others punch above their weight, especially for such low prices.

Other Pages of Interest

Seeing the world from above is the privilege of winged creatures, pilots, and drone owners. I recently joined the latter category, and I have to tell you, it’s a magical experience. Yesterday, when I spent a couple of hours photographing soaring vultures in central Spain, I was envious. My drone’s battery can barely keep me in the air for 25 minutes, and the quality of my camera can’t match the raptor’s keen eye – not to mention the speed and height the birds of prey can reach with virtually no effort. For my next outing, my inspiration will be the award-winning photos and videos from the annual SkyPixel Photo & Video Contest.

From a distance, our planet appears “mostly harmless.” At least, that’s how the aliens in Douglas Adams’s The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy saw it. But a look at the winning photographs from the last World Press Photo 2025 suggests that this planet isn’t exactly harmless. Among the winning images, you’ll find those that cover the biggest events rocking the world last year. And along with the winners are nearly 60,000 entries by 3,778 photographers from 141 countries.

After looking at the winning images from the WPP, you probably need some reassurance that some good is left in the world. I’ll loosely follow the “view from above” theme and offer you a live view of a stork’s nest in a French village. This “reality show” is guaranteed to calm you down. It’s also with sound, so be sure to turn on your speakers to hear the typical clapping of a stork’s beaks. By the way, as soon as I finish this week’s news roundup, I’m going to head to the center of the historic Spanish town of Trujillo and try to photograph some nice nests and their long-legged (bird) inhabitants. Thank you for joining me this week!

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #95

Last week’s theme was square composition, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is motion blur, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, April 5, 2024.

Week #94 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “square composition” theme, starting with Tom Pazol’s photo:



The bold geometric shapes and contrast match the square perfectly!

Mark Fulton’s photo:



A circle within a square – nice work! The square crop definitely enhances the symmetry of this photo.

vidmarko’s photo:



This moody shot with two basic angles complements the square, too!

vanaf141414’s photo:



In this photo, the fractal nature of the branches is complemented nicely by the aspect ratio of the photo.

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the motion blur theme.