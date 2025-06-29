Photography News: Laowa 12mm f/2.8 AF Released, Tamron 16-30mm f/2.8 Rumors

It’s Sunday, 6:40 a.m., and I’ve been staring at the surface of a fishpond for over two hours now, trying to photograph Europe’s largest eagle — the white-tailed eagle. I’m standing in cold, muddy water from the knees down. The smell of rotting silt clings to the air. I keep myself warm with the thought that a wave of tropical heat is supposedly heading for Europe. Somewhere nearby, a cuckoo calls. A green woodpecker just flew past behind me, and for hours now I’ve been hearing wild boars splashing around somewhere out of sight in the reeds. However, the creatures nearest to me are the hungry female mosquitoes. And the eagle? Nowhere to be seen. For hours, I have been experiencing the true essence of wildlife photography.

Recent Announcements

Venus Optics Laowa 12mm f/2.8 Lite Zero-D: An ultra-wide autofocus lens offering a 122° field of view with minimal distortion. Its 5-blade diaphragm creates 10-point sunstars. Oddly, the lens is also available in a 14-blade version, but only with manual focus. Despite its ultra-wide 12mm focal length, it accepts standard 72mm filters. Although the optical design includes quite a lot of glass (16 elements in 9 groups), the lens weighs only 377g. A close focusing distance of 0.14m opens up creative opportunities for wide-angle close-ups. It’s available with autofocus for Nikon Z and Sony E mounts, while Canon RF and L-mount versions are manual focus only. The AF version retails for $699.

Thypoch Simera 21mm f/1.4 ASPH: The fifth, and widest, lens in the Simera lineup, designed primarily for full-frame Leica cameras with an M-mount. The optical construction consists of 13 elements in 11 groups, and unlike standard Leica rangefinder lenses, this one focuses surprisingly close, from 0.23m. A tactile resistance point lets you know when you’ve reached the rangefinder’s 0.7m limit. The de-clickable aperture ring controls a 14-blade diaphragm, which the manufacturer promises will deliver “beautifully rounded, dreamy bokeh.” The lens weighs in at 428g and is available in silver or black for $999.

Pergear CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card: CFexpress cards used to be seriously expensive, but prices have been gradually dropping as the format becomes more widespread. Pergear has just introduced 512GB and 1TB options at very reasonable prices: $127 and $212, respectively. While it’s hard to predict real-world performance based solely on manufacturer specs, for the record, the cards are rated for up to 3500MB/s read and 3400MB/s write speeds.

Think Tank Photo BackLight Long Lens Backpack: A backpack designed specifically for users of super-telephoto lenses, like 600mm f/4 or even 800mm f/5.6 — which it can still fit even with a camera attached. The trade-off for that generous interior space is its height: at 62.9 cm (24.7 inches), you’ll be relying on the goodwill of airport staff when traveling by air. A large, well-organized front pocket offers up to 7 liters of storage, including room for up to a 13” laptop. The rear panel features two spacious accessory pockets. The backpack is water-resistant to a degree, and for heavier rain, it comes with a real tree camo rain cover. The back panel, shoulder straps, and hip belt borrow from hiking backpack designs, so it should be relatively comfortable even with a heavy kit. Price is $276.

The Rumor Mill

Tamron 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 should be released soon

Nikon and Sony shooters have a new Tamron lens to look forward to, at least if recent rumors are to be believed. The Tamron 16-30mm f/2.8 G2 offers more focal lengths than Tamron’s earlier 17-28mm f/2.8 (and the Nikon Z version). It is expected to feature a relatively small 67mm thread and weigh 450 grams (0.99 pounds), putting it as one of the lighter ultra-wide f/2.8 zooms available. US price is not yet known. In Europe, it’s expected to land under €1,000 before VAT.

Via Nikon Rumors

Sony a7V rumored specs

It’s been over half a year since Sony registered a new camera in China. That camera now appears to be the fifth-generation Sony A7. While this info seems fairly credible, the specs still firmly belong in the rumors category for now. Here’s what’s being whispered…

The camera is said to feature a 44MP non-stacked sensor capable of shooting up to 20 FPS. For context, the current A7 IV offers 33MP and 10 FPS. The body size and rear screen resolution should be similar to those of Sony’s current flagship, the Sony a1 II. Other upgrades reportedly include an improved EVF and better heat management than the a7 IV. The earliest possible announcement timeframe? Sometime this summer.

Via Sony Alpha Rumors

Rumors flying about a new DJI drone

Another rumor out this week concerns the DJI Mini 5 Pro, the next drone that DJI is expected to release. The Mini 5 Pro should continue the trend of sub-250 gram drones (exempting it from many flight regulations) while still achieving respectable image quality. Rumors suggest LiDAR and advanced obstacle avoidance, a larger battery, and a 25 kilometer range. There are even whispers that it may have a 1-inch type camera sensor, which would be extraordinary if the weight really stays under 250 grams. It is expected to be released on August 7th.

Via Tech Radar

Good Deals and New Sales

The biggest B&H Bild Expo deals may be over, but it’s still possible to find some great values this week. Here are a few that caught my eye:

Also, Amazon’s Prime Day is coming soon, and with it, a lot of sales. It’s not limited to Amazon — B&H, Adorama, and others always try to outdo each other, and in previous years, we have often seen even lower prices than Black Friday. The event runs from July 8-11, and we will endeavor to bring you the best deals as we find them.

Finally, most Sony products are expected to get a price increase beginning tomorrow, June 30th. This includes almost every Sony mirrorless camera and lens, with prices increasing from $30 to $700 depending on the product (generally about a 5-15% increase across the board). Just take this as a heads up in case you were about to buy something from Sony. Today may be the last time to do it at the current prices.

Other Pages of Interest

You had a chance to read our interview with Vladimír Čech Jr. on Photography Life back in October 2022. Earlier this year, we published an online workshop for our Gold Members, where Vladimír demonstrated his process for setting camera traps and photographing tigers in Sumatra. This week, you can view Vladimír’s photographs of Sumatran tigers and other animals from this tropical island in his interview on PetaPixel. For comparison, check out Steve Winter’s photo of Sumatran tiger, which was taken with a much larger budget.

The Wellcome Photography Prize 2025 is a generously funded photo competition aiming to celebrate the worlds of health, science, and human experience through compelling visual storytelling. The winner in each of the three categories will take home £10,000, while the top 25 entrants will receive £1,000 each. The cash prizes will no doubt delight the winners, while the rest of us will be fascinated by their images.

I came across a beautiful article this week called The Difference Is Creative Intent. In it, photographer Darlene Almeda explains the difference between documenting versus creating, and she helps demonstrate why some photos work better than others even with the same subject. I think that anyone who enjoys reading about the creative process in photography — or perhaps who struggles with it — will find inspiration there.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #109

Last week’s theme was fog, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is dramatic shadows, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, July 5, 2025!

Week #108 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “fog” theme, starting with Tom Pazol’s photo:



The dark and moody fog gives a peaceful atmosphere this scene with a few hidden surprises!

Stea’s photo:



Here, the fog is a bit more upbeat but gives just the right amount of mystery to the landscape.

Finally, dave’s photo of Mount Wellington in Tasmania:



The fog very nicely complements the strong color scheme and connects the rougher rocks with the smooth sky.

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the dramatic shadows theme.