Photography News: 4 New Cameras from 4 Different Companies

Last week was packed with news. Besides the unique opportunity to download raw files taken with the new Nikon Z8 on Photography Life, we have a variety of new cameras that arrived on the photography scene last week. Let’s take a closer look at them today.

Recent Announcements

Leica Q3: The full-frame Leica Q3 builds on its successful predecessor, sharing the same non-interchangeable Summilux 27mm f/1.7 lens and overall look. What has changed? The main difference is a 60MP BSI CMOS sensor and a tiltable rear LCD monitor. Autofocus has been enhanced with phase detection, which Leica combines with its existing AF system. Connectivity has been improved with USB-C (3.1 Gen 2 10Gbits/s) and a micro-HDMI port. Video capture allows up to 8K/30p (10-bit with L-Log or HLG). A wireless charging grip is available as an accessory. The price has been set at $5,995.

The Fujifilm X-S20: A mid-range APS-C camera with a 26MP X-Trans BSI CMOS sensor (same as its predecessor), 5-axis in-body image stabilization (CIPA-rated to 7 stops), and improved AF capabilities (X-H2-like subject detection). With a new touchscreen that can be tilted and flipped forward, webcam support, and internal 6K video (external 6K RAW video), the X-S20 is well suited to videography. A larger battery promises more than twice the battery life of the X-S10 (up to 750 frames). The camera weighs only 491g. The price is $1,300.

Canon EOS R100: An entry-level camera with a 24MP APS-C sensor without image stabilization. It has some compromises, including a fixed LCD, SD cards limited to UHS-I, and some more limited controls. Too many compromises? Maybe not, considering the low price of $479 (body only) or $599 (body with 18-45mm lens). Also announced alongside the EOS R100 is an ultra-light 28mm f/2.8 full-frame prime for $299.

Sony ZV-1 II: A small video-oriented camera with 18-50mm f/1.8-4 full-frame equivalent lens, and a 20.1 MP 1″-type sensor. The camera can record in 4K/30p (or Full HD up to 120p). Connectivity has been upgraded with the now-standard USB-C port. Black and white versions will be available. Priced at $898.

Fujifilm XF 8mm f/3.5 R WR: An ultra-wide, weather-resistant APS-C lens for Fujifilm cameras. 120° angle of view (12mm full frame equivalent). Consists of 12 lens elements in nine groups (3 aspherical and 2 ED). Fuji promises resolution sufficient for modern 40MP X-Trans sensors, and minimal distortion. Filter thread 62mm, weight 215g. Price $800.

The Rumor Mill

Canon prepares new, zoomable teleconverter

Along with the 200-500mm f/4 telephoto zoom lens that I told you about earlier – and which could be released in Q4 – Canon may preparing another piece of interesting news. Imagine a teleconverter that isn’t fixed at 1.4x, 1.7x, 2x, or anything else, but a teleconverter with multiple magnifications. According to rumors, Canon could introduce the first such TC, with magnification settings for 1.0x, 1.4x, and 2.0x built-in. If the 1.0x setting doesn’t sacrifice lens speed or image quality, it would be a game-changing product for any compatible telephoto lenses.

Via Canon Rumors

Is Canon testing the new flagship EOS R1?

The two-day summit of the G7 group of major world economies took place last week in the Japanese resort town of Ise-Shima. But I won’t bother you with political questions. From a photographer’s point of view, the summit offered a different kind of interest. In the crowd of journalists, there was a photographer with a Canon camera that did not look like any of the current models. At first glance, he was holding a professional body with a vertical grip. Could this be the first sign of the long-awaited flagship EOS R1?

Via Photo Rumors

Photo Contest Corner

Annual Photography Awards 2023

Topic: Architecture, Fine art, Nature, People, Special. More information here.

Fees: $25 for single photo / $35 for series (up to 8 photos)

Prize: $2500 in cash for overall winner and $500 for each of 5 categories winners.

Deadline: June 4

Galapagos Photography Competition 2023

Topic: Up Close and Personal, Animals in Action, Landscape, Coastal and Marine, Urban Life, Birds of Galapagos.

Fees: Free

Prize: Winner will have their image included in GCT’s 2024 calendar and will receive a year’s free membership to Galapagos Conservation Trust, along with a pair of Celestron Ultima binoculars.

Deadline: June 5

Sunrise and Sunset is the theme for this months competition

Topic: Sunrise and Sunset

Fees: $12 to $36 (1 to 6 entries)

Prize: Cash Awards up to $10,000 to the Top Three Photographers.

Deadline: June 7

Good Deals and New Sales

The Nikon Z8 was introduced a little over a week ago and is already available in a discounted set. Temporarily, the price for the Nikon Z8 and 24-120mm f/4 lens kit is $4,897 (was $5,097). If you can’t make it in time, another deal (was $5,347, now $5,047), which also includes the NTZ II adapter, is still available.

A number of interesting Z lenses are now available at discounted prices as well, also for short-lived deals:

Other Pages of Interest

The following two links will take you to the heights of the Czech Republic. Its capital, Prague, is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. Michal Turek’s photographs – taken from construction cranes scattered around Prague – will give you a view you wouldn’t otherwise have the chance to see. But be warned, these photos can make you dizzy. At least, that’s the headline of the article.

I have already told you about the non-profit Vital Impacts before, in connection with a rhino story in Sudan. This organization was founded by National Geographic photographer and filmmaker Ami Vitale. Their mission is to support organizations that protect people, wildlife and habitats. One of the ways they accomplish this goal is through two $20,000 grants to support photographers documenting solution-based environmental initiatives in their communities. Here are the winning images.

The next link takes you to the Czech countryside. In the village of Chynov, a rare stork couple of two females has settled on a local chimney, taking care of the eggs and also the hatchlings. To the surprise of ornithologists, the eggs turned out to be fertilized. Probably as a result of an affair on the way back from Africa. Here you can watch the activity on the nest with a webcam.

There’s a saying that goes “if you run with wolves, you’ll learn to howl.” British photographer Martin Yelland modified this saying to photograph puffins: If you want capture puffins, learn to look like a puffin.” Here you can see how he put it into practice.