Photography News: Meike AF 35mm f/1.8 Announced, Nicholas Hess Awarded!

From time to time, it’s good to step out of your comfort zone and try something in photography that you know almost nothing about. Not only can you learn something new, but you might also have a lot of fun doing it! I recently had the chance to shoot some BIF. Usually, that stands for “bird in flight,” but in this case, the “B” was a beetle. A bird or a beetle – what’s the difference, right? From a photography perspective, not much, really.

In a few weeks, though, I’ll be photographing something completely different. I’ve already started brushing up on how to use a grigri, jumar, and daisy chain. If you know what those are, then you might have an idea of the kind of beasts I’m aiming to capture this time. I wish you a summer full of exciting discoveries, whether in your backyard or somewhere far away. And maybe one of the following new releases in the photography world will help you get there.

Recent Announcements

Meike 35mm f/1.8 Pro Full Frame Auto Focus STM: Compatible with Nikon Z, Leica L, and (starting August 16th) also Sony E mount. At 400g, it’s slightly heavier than Nikon’s equivalent, but at $379, it costs less than half as much. Features include an aperture ring, focus mode switch, and USB-C port for firmware updates. The manufacturer claims minimal focus breathing. The lens is weather-sealed. Filter thread: 58mm.

Lomography Joseph Petzval Focus-coupled Bokeh Control Art Lens Series: A series of five manual full-frame lenses with very distinctive swirling bokeh, the design of which roots back to 1840. Compatible with Sony E, Canon RF, and Nikon Z mounts. Built with video in mind, they feature uniform gear positions and follow-focus compatibility. A dedicated stopless bokeh control ring adjusts swirl intensity, with bokeh character linked to focus distance for smoother transitions. Currently available: 35mm f/2, 55mm f/1.7, and 80.5mm f/1.9. A 27mm f/2 and 135mm f/2.8 will follow. Priced at $499 each or $1,272 for a bundle of three.

Godox iT20 and Godox iT22: Two ultra-compact budget flashes designed for Sony, Nikon, Fuji, OM System, Panasonic and Canon cameras. Nearly identical aside from their shape and the slight difference in flash-to-lens axis distance. Both offer TTL and manual power control with 6 output levels (1/32 to 1/1). A built-in USB-C rechargeable battery delivers up to 700 full-power flashes with a 1.5-second recycle time. Each flash comes bundled with two magnetic color filters and a diffuser; an additional filter and modifier set is available separately. Both are priced identically at $45.

The Rumor Mill

Insta360 will soon launch its Antigravity drone

Last week, rumors surfaced that DJI was planning to invade Insta360’s territory by releasing a competing 360-degree camera. Now, it seems that Insta360 is ready to strike back by entering DJI’s home field. According to early leaks, Insta360 is working on a drone called the Antigravity that can, of course, shoot in full 360 degrees. This should be possible through an accessory called the Insta360 Sphere, a mounting system designed to attach a 360-degree camera directly to the drone.

Via Photo Rumors

Canon is set to expand its collection of VCM prime lenses

So far, Canon has introduced four lenses that share a similar size, a maximum aperture of f/1.4, a voice coil motor (VCM), no optical image stabilization, and a manual aperture ring. The lenses of 20mm, 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm focal lengths were all designed with a strong focus on video use. Very soon, this quartet is expected to grow with the addition of a new member – a Canon RF 85mm f/1.4L VCM.

Via Canon Rumors

Sigma patent for astrophotography lovers

If this 15mm f/1.2 patent ever makes it from the drawing board to production, it could be a dream come true for night sky photographers. An ultra-wide 15mm lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.2 would act like a true magnet for photons from almost any direction. Surprisingly, its dimensions wouldn’t be all that massive according to the patent, measuring 16.3 cm in length (about 6.4 inches). And this would be a rectilinear lens, making it far more versatile than its highly specialized fisheye sibling.

Via Sony Alpha Rumors

Good Deals and New Sales

It looks like Peak Design is making room for its new tripod trio by offering 10% off its Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod, which is now available for $540 (was $600).

If you’re looking for a multiday hiking pack that also accommodates your photography gear, the Lowepro PhotoSport PRO BP 55L AW III (was $660, now $400) might be worth considering given today’s discount. It looks like a classic trekking backpack, but it’s built with photographers in mind. It comes with the GearUp PRO XL camera insert, which can hold a camera with an attached 70–200mm f/2.8 lens.

The Ruggard Alpine 600 Lens Backpack comfortably fits a camera with a mounted 600mm or 800mm telephoto lens, as well as accessories, a tripod, snacks, a water bottle, and a light jacket in case it gets chilly. If that’s all you need for a day out in the field, this $120 pack (was $170) might be just right for you.

MindShift has a reputation for making comfortable, well-designed camera backpacks and judging by the five-star reviews, the Gear BackLight 36L Backpack (was $300, now $250) is no exception. If your kit includes a camera and 4 to 6 lenses, and you like the Woodland Green color, this might be the pack for you.

Other Pages of Interest

A big congratulations to Photography Life team member Nicholas Hess for his success in this year’s Mangrove Photography Awards! Nicholas took home the top prize in the Young Photographer of the Year category with his photo of crocodiles under the Milky Way. The same photo was highly commended in the Other Animals category, and a second photo of Nicholas’s was highly commended in the Birds category. A very impressive showing from a very skilled photographer! You can see Nicholas’s images, and all the winning photos, on the Mangrove Photography Awards website.

Czech President Petr Pavel is a passionate fan of motorcycles and motorsports in general. Much to the “delight” of his security team, he occasionally rides his BMW F900GS to official events, and earlier last year, he took part in one of the world’s toughest rallies, Dakar 2024. Not as a rider, but as a photographer. His images from Saudi Arabia were even exhibited at the National Technical Museum in Prague. Last week, he was spotted again—this time around the Brno Circuit during the Moto Grand Prix. Wondering what camera the Czech president shoots with? See for yourself.

Petr Horálek is one of the most accomplished astrophotographers out there. His images have been featured as NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day an impressive 49 times, in addition to receiving numerous other awards. If you’ve ever thought that patience and perseverance were traits reserved mainly for wildlife photographers, it might be time to reconsider. Astrophotographers play the patience game in an entirely different league, as you’ll see in the article “Twelve Years of Kappa Cygnids,” which chronicles Horálek’s journey to capture a unique image of the Kappa Cygnids meteor shower. Horálek also shares the technical details behind the shot, so if the night sky is your playground, prepare to be inspired.

A tiny island at the eastern edge of the Caribbean is home to the world’s smallest snake, the Barbados Threadsnake (Tetracheilostoma carlae). Blind, spaghetti-thin, no longer than ten centimeters, and weighing about half a gram, it’s a creature that’s nearly impossible to find, especially considering that only 2% of Barbados’s original forest remains. But twenty years after its discovery and seventeen years after its official scientific description, an expedition led by Justin Springer has succeeded: the Barbados threadsnake (still) exists, and now you can see photographs here of this critically endangered species.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #113

Last week’s theme was trees, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is rain, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, August 2, 2025!

Week #112 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “trees” theme, starting with Danny’s photo:



It’s surprisingly hard to isolate trees from their surroundings and really show off the shape of a tree, and I think this photo does it very well.

AndrewGusew’s photo:



Andrew gives us a closer view of trees through a sequence of them, focused on their fractal branch structure. Very cool perspective!

Finally, Mauro70’s photo:



Now we get a more zoomed-out look showing a beautiful “colony” of trees in a peaceful landscape. Nice!

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the rain theme.