Photography News: Viltrox 135mm f/1.8 Z, Panasonic Trade-in

We often tend to seek out striking subjects elsewhere, while hidden gems are right under our noses just waiting to be discovered. This week, while spending time with photographer Petr Jan Juračka, I had the once-in-a-lifetime chance to hold a massive vertebra from the largest Triceratops skeleton ever found. The very next day, I headed out into the streets of Prague to capture sample images for our upcoming Nikon Z 35mm f/1.2 review. It’s always interesting to be a tourist in your own city, trying to see familiar scenes with fresh eyes. And while I was having these experiences, the photography world continued along – here’s what it brought us this week.

Recent Announcements

Viltrox AF 135mm f/1.8 LAB for Z-mount: Sony users have been enjoying this lens for a while now, and now it’s Nikon’s turn. The focal length and aperture are the same as the Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, but the lenses differ in plenty of details. For instance, despite having two fewer elements, the Viltrox is significantly heavier (1265g vs. 995g). It can also focus 10cm closer (0.72m vs. 0.82m). And the biggest difference is the price – the Viltrox comes in at $899, while Nikon’s Plena costs $2,497. How do these differences translate into real-world performance? We’ll let you know soon.

Novachips CFExpress 4.0 Type A and Type B: Korean memory cards offer an attractive balance of price, capacity, and speed relative to more popular brands. These from Novachips all have a VPG 400 certification, guaranteeing a minimum sustained write speed of 400 MB/s. The cards come in two series – Extreme and Express. Simply put, Extreme offers higher performance, while Express prioritizes capacity. CFExpress Type A is available in four capacities: 330GB, 660GB (Extreme), and 800GB, 1.6TB (Express). CFExpress Type B offers 660GB, 1TB (Extreme), and 3.2TB (Express). Prices range from $199 to $899.

Think Tank Photo Walker Pro Backpack: A new lineup of three camera backpacks is available in 16L, 24L, and 30L sizes. They are made from ballistic nylon and polyester with a durable water-repellent coating (rain cover included). The camera compartment is accessible from the front. The tallest backpack in the series has an interior height of 47cm and a depth of 16cm, meaning it can hold a Nikon Z9 with a mounted Nikon 600mm f/6.3 lens, including the lens hood. The backpacks have a removable waist belt, a luggage sleeve, multiple pockets, a richly structured organizer, and a secret back pocket. Prices vary by size: $230, $250, and $290.

SmallRig cooling fan for Canon EOS R5-series: SmallRig doesn’t just make cool things – it also makes cooling things. This new accessory promises to significantly extend the recording duration of the Canon R5 and R5 Mark II. On its YouTube channel, SmallRig claims that the fan can completely eliminate overheating issues when recording at 4K for extended periods of time. At 8K resolution, it should more than double the recording time. It requires an external power source, such as a V-mount battery (sold separately). The price is $60.

The Rumor Mill

The VCM Canon lens lineup is about to expand.

All three existing Canon VCM lenses – 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm – share several key features: a maximum aperture of f/1.4, Voice Coil Motor (VCM), a de-clicked aperture dial, and even the same form factor. This makes them versatile tools equally suited for both photography and video.

Next week, Canon is expected to officially announce the widest lens in the lineup, the Canon RF 20mm f/1.4L VCM. A 28mm f/1.4L VCM is also expected soon, as well as “two lenses longer than 50mm, but one of them will be slower than f/1.4”. Will these longer lenses be the rumored 85mm and 135mm? And what will their maximum apertures be? We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out.

Via Canon Rumors

Canon teases two “V” cameras

Only one of them, however, is a real surprise. One of the two is undoubtedly the Canon PowerShot V1, which was first seen at CP+ in Japan last month. However, it was only officially announced for the Asian market, not globally.

The other camera, remains a mystery. Based on the silhouette included in the teaser image – as well as some new rumors – it appears to be a compact, entry-level vlogging camera with an APS-C sensor and interchangeable lenses. Expected to be priced around $650, the camera is rumored to launch alongside a new zoom lens – possibly featuring a power zoom function. The focal length of this lens is said to be 15-30mm, though its speed remains unknown. Most likely, it will be a slow lens, prioritizing compactness over speed. We’ll know all the details on the day of the official announcement, March 26th.

Via Canon Rumors

Good Deals and New Sales

B&H Photo is currently running a big trade-in sale, this time focusing on one camera, the Panasonic LUMIX GH7 (was $2,200, now $2,000). If you’re looking to upgrade your current (working) equipment, you can trade it in at B&H to not only get the value of your equipment, but also receive a $500 off credit ($300 bonus + $200 instant savings) towards the purchase of this Micro Four Thirds camera. In addition to the camera itself, you can choose from the following discounted lenses.

Other Pages of Interest

In an ideal world, extinction would be an extremely rare event. Unfortunately, reality tells a different story. That’s why any breeding success that helps reverse the tragic fate of a species is worth celebrating. The latest small but significant reason for joy comes from the Prague Zoo, where five ducklings of the world’s rarest duck species – the Brazilian merganser (Mergus octosetaceus) – have hatched. Unfortunately, the total population of this fascinating and critically endangered species is estimated to be only about 250 individuals. In the past, however, even more hopeless cases have been saved, such as the Nene (Branta sandvicensis), endemic to Hawaii, which at one point had only 30 individuals left.

Unlike the aforementioned Brazilian Merganser, which has been pushed to the brink of extinction by human impacts on its natural habitat, some species actually thrive in close proximity to humans. Surprisingly, even shy and secretive predators can be this way. Following the recent success of an urban badger in Wildlife Photographer of the Year, a fox has now clawed its way to the top of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2025.

Today, I’d like to introduce you to an inspiring photographer – not just for his stunning images but also for his approach to life. Nikon Ambassador George Karbus proves that it’s possible to combine professional photography, free diving, surfing, and family life into one seamless whole. Here’s a link to his top photos.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #94

Last week’s theme was spring, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is square composition, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, March 29, 2024!

Week #93 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “spring” theme, starting with AndrewGusew’s photo:



Although there is ice, the coming swans tell of warmer times!

Mauro70’s photo:



What could be more telling of spring than beautiful flowers?

florin’s photo:



Perhaps a much-loved insect making a home?

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the square composition theme!