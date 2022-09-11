Photography News: DxO Sale, Canon Lens Rumors

Before we get into the news of this week, let me ask you a question. How do you prepare for a photographic expedition? For example, I clean my equipment, charge all my batteries, and sharpen my machete – but most importantly, I study the resources available to get the most out of the place I’m going.

Knowledge of local languages – not only human but also bird languages – is definitely a big plus. That’s why I copy the bird sounds of the country I’m going to into my phone before I travel. Then, on the plane, instead of the latest Hollywood blockbusters, I listen to the chirping of the target species. What about you? Do you have any pre-flight rituals?

Recent Announcements

Hasselblad X2D 100C: 100MP backside-illuminated CMOS sensor (43.8mm x 32.9mm), up to 15 stops of dynamic range, 5-axis IBIS (up to 7 stops), autofocus system with 294 Phase Detection Autofocus zones, 2.36MP tilting touchscreen display (3.6″), 1TB of internal SSD storage, plus a CFexpress Type B card slot (for $8,199.00).

Hasselblad 38mm, 55mm and 90mm XCD V prime lenses: Designed for X System cameras. All three have an f/2.5 aperture and an upgraded leaf shutter with flash sync at all shutter speeds. Like the cameras they pair with, these aren’t cheap lenses, at $3700, $3700, and $4300 respectively.

ON1 Photo RAW 2023 photo editor: And with it, a host of new AI-powered tools like Super Select AI for quick one-click selections, Keyword AI for fast automatic photo search/organization, and other features designed to make editing your photos easier (priced from $99.99).

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max: Leave aside the “phone functions” and focus on the photographic ones. The main camera has a new 48MP stabilized sensor and new lens (24mm equiv. f/1.78 with optical stabilization). The other two lenses are a 13mm equiv. f/2.2 ultrawide and a 77mm equiv. f/2.8, both with 12MP resolution. Video in Cinematic mode will provide up to 4K/30p, 24p. And landscape photographers who work in the middle of nowhere may be happy about the emergency satellite features. ($999 and $1099)

Panasonic LUMIX S 18mm F1.8: The widest addition of the LUMIX S-Series prime lenses. Designed for the L-Mount system, the lens consists of thirteen lens elements in twelve groups (three ED, one UED, one UHR). The weight is nice at just 340 grams / 0.75 lbs.

The Rumor Mill

Four new fast wide-angle lenses from Canon?

According to Canon Rumors, Canon plans to introduce four fast wide-angle lenses within the next 12 months. If the rumors turn out to be true, these lenses should be a Canon RF 12mm f/1.8L USM, Canon RF 24mm f/1.4L USM, Canon RF 28mm f/1.4L USM, and the long-awaited Canon RF 35mm f/1.2L USM.

Canon EOS R6 mark II in testing

It seems that the successful Canon EOS R6 camera is about to get a second generation. Its development is reportedly already in the prototype testing phase. There is very little information yet, but it looks like the new R6 could have a stacked sensor. That is the same kind of sensor found in cameras like the Canon EOS R3, Nikon Z9, and Sony A1, and it should help make the R6 II a blazing fast machine.

NiSi – more than just filters

It looks like NiSi wants to expand its portfolio significantly. The manufacturer already offers one photographic lens, a 15mm f/4 that has an accentuated rendering of sunstars. Now, according to a post from Sony Alpha Rumors, it looks like this lens is getting a little brother. Its specs are being kept secret by NiSi for now, but according to the leaked images, it will be a wide-angle lens again. It will feature aspherical elements and will allow mounting of 67mm diameter filters. For more information, we will have to wait until the end of September, when the lens is rumored to be announced.

Photo Contest Corner

Portrait of Britain 2022

Topic: Portrait

Fees: Free

Prize: The 100 winning photographs will be exhibited across the UK. 200 shortlisted portraits will be published in the dedicated Portrait of Britain photo book.

Deadline: September 14

Night Photography by Blank Wall Gallery

Topic: Night photography

Fees: Free (up to 5 photographs)

Prize: Exhibition

Deadline: September 15

212 Photography İstanbul 2022

Topic: No specified categories and topics

Fees: Free

Prize: €5000 and a feature in 212 magazine

Deadline: September 16

Good Deals and New Sales

DxO is offering a 25% discount on the fifth version of its popular Nik Collection software. This works as a plugin for Photoshop or Lightroom Classic, or as standalone software for Mac and PC. It includes a total of 8 plug-ins, including the famous Nik Silver Efex, Color Efex, and Viveza. (Now $110).

If you’re a wildlife photographer who shoots with long lenses, I’d like to take this moment to recommend a monopod instead of a tripod. They’re lighter, quicker to set up, and more maneuverable. Today the Gitzo GM4562 Series 4 Carbon Fiber Monopod is on sale for quite a bit less, at $299.99 (was $439.88).

