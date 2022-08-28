Photography News: Hasselblad X2D Rumor, Hard Drive Sales

My Ecuador expedition is over. It’s time to sort out the memories and also the photographs. What I love about traveling are the places that provide the eyes with different flavors than they normally experience. Such as the scene of fishermen in Puerto López bringing out their night catch from the boats, shoulders loaded with 70 kg of fish. Let me share with you not only this bizarre scene, but also other photography news from the past week.

Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD: For Sony E-Mount. An interesting ultra-zoom for fans of the “do-it-all” narrow-aperture lenses. 1:2 magnification, 67mm filter size, VC Image Stabilization, Moisture-Resistant Construction. Available from September for $1,299.

New Sony A7IV firmware: Expands lossless RAW compression options to M (14.2MP) and S (8.2MP) sizes, improves eye autofocus accuracy, supports touch shutter, retains shutter speed and ISO settings for flash photography, and more.

NiSi Filter System for iPhone: Not digital, but real filters, such as square ND filters, Graduated ND, Polarizer and more are newly announced by NiSi. No more holding your iPhone in one hand and your 77mm polarizer in the other.

DJI Avata: DJI’s latest first-person view drone has finally landed. It will offer 4K/60p video recording, 48MP stills, and 18 minutes of flight time. There are also new DJI Goggles 2 and the DJI Motion controller. The ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.8 aperture will provide a field of view of up to 155 degrees. Priced from $629.

Luminar Neo adds two more extensions: The previously announced extensions, the HDR Merge and Noiseless AI, will be joined in November by Upscale AI and AI Background Removal. Luminar Neo is thus gradually becoming a “platform.”

New 100MP Hasselblad X2D with optical stabilization

You may be able to capture the magical colors of autumn this year with the new medium format Hasselblad X2D. According to the latest rumors, it should capture a ton of detail on a new 100MP sensor that will also be stabilized. If you’ve already got $8,000 lined up, which is the expected price of the new body, you might want to save up a few extra grand for the rumored Hasselblad XCD 38mm f/2.5 lens. It also looks like you won’t have to lay in the dust to get shots taken from a frog’s-eye view anymore, as the Hasselblad X2D gets an adjustable screen. Lastly, Capture One will likely show mercy on Hasselblad and provide support for their RAWs.

Via: Photorumors

DJI arms up for action

Action cameras aren’t unique to GoPro, but they’re certainly the most popular of the different companies. Now, though, DJI is trying to break into the niche. Instead of four propellers buzzing around this camera, now it’s going to be your helmet or handlebars. The specs are not yet known, but the design of the new camera and the likely month of its announcement (September 2022) already are.

Via: Photorumors

Fujifilm X-H2 rumored specs

After the Fujifilm X-H2s, its twin, which focuses more on details than speed, is starting to get some detailed rumors. The sensor resolution is expected to be 40MP. The pixel shift function could further increase this value up to 160MP! The high resolution of the sensor will also enable 8K video recording. The base ISO is expected to be 125. The electronic shutter with with a fastest shutter speed of 1/180,000 second will allow you to shoot portraits with an aperture of f/1.2 on the surface of the sun. Other specs like dual memory card slots (CFexpress Type B and one UHS-II), display, control layout, etc. are rumored to be the same as on its faster brother.

Via: FujiRumors

Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Global Photo Contest

Topic: People and Nature, Landscape, Water, Wildlife, Plants or Fungi, Climate

Fees: Free

Prize: Admission ticket to Extreme E’s Uruguay Race, $5,000 Camera kit, $500 to $2,500 gift cards

Deadline: August 31

Environmental Photographer of the Year 2022

Topic: Four categories with environmental themes

Fees: Free

Prize: £5,000 cash prize for the overall winner; Nikon Z series camera and two Z lenses for photographer under 21 years; £1,000 for category winners.

Deadline: August 31

Greenstorm Global Photography Award 2022

Topic: In harmony with nature

Fees: Free

Prize: Grand prize ($1,000), jury mention ($500), 3 finalists ($100)

Deadline: August 31

This news is not a good deal and certainly not a new sale. In fact, it’s the exact opposite. After the previously announced price increase of most of the big photo equipment producers, Sony will also increase the prices (for the second time this year). So far only in Japan, but we can expect that the rest of the world will not be left behind. The price increase will be 8% from September 1st. Seen through this perspective, all currently sold Sony products can be considered as a deal.

Photographing while traveling brings with it the pitfalls of how to back up your photos. Personally, I feel comfortable always having my photos in at least two places. On a computer locked in my hotel room and on a portable drive that I carry in my photo backpack. For these purposes, ssd drives are perfect because they can withstand I rough handling. B&H Photo is now running a sale on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD V2, which can be used even on a month-long photo expedition. At a price of $208 (was $449) it’s a tempting deal.

When I get home, I store my photos on one of the classic hard drives. With those, portability and mechanical durability are not as important. Capacity and reliability are key. A good choice might be the WD 14TB My Book Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive, which is currently offered for $279 (was $389).

