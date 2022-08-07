Photography News: Nikon Lens Firmware, Sony Sales

I’m writing today’s “Photography News” under unusual circumstances. At the moment, I am moving at around 900 km per hour, it’s freezing outside the window, and in front of me – somewhere in the distance beyond Atlantic – lies South America. In about six hours, I will step off the plane surrounded by snow-capped volcanoes, hear the first hummingbird calls in a year, smell the scent of the Andes, and embark on an adventure with my companions. One of my companions is, of course, a camera with a brand new lens. This trip is sure to yield more than just a few photos for my upcoming articles. Be prepared for another flood of color.

New Nikon firmware changes the behavior of three lenses: The 50mm f/1.2, 24-70mm f/2.8, and 105mm f/2.8 Z-series lenses can now use “linear” manual focus. In other words, the lenses will behave similarly to good ol’ manual lenses, where the change in focus doesn’t depend on the speed you rotate the focusing ring.

RED V-Raptor XL: With a sensor resolution of 35.4 MP (40.96 x 21.6 mm), the new RED flagship camera promises a dynamic range of 17 stops, up to 120 fps at 8K video, and many other features for professionals who won’t regret spending $39,500.

Leica Q2 Reporter: Kevlar armoring and matte green scratch-resistant finish make this a $6000 tool for reporters in dangerous areas, or (perhaps more likely) collectors.

New firmware for Canon R3: After a couple of weeks, there is again a new firmware for R3, this time in version 1.2.1. The features of the previous version remain, while the bugs have (hopefully) been removed.

Pentax to update its 100mm f/2.8 macro lens

The new optical design, along with HD coating on some of the optical elements, should provide this upcoming Pentax macro lens with better image quality and less purple fringing. At least, that’s what we can conclude from the few bits of information and images that have recently leaked. The external features look almost identical to the previous model, which is still retailing for $547. Most likely, the lens will be officially introduced within the year.

New tilt-shift lenses for Fujifilm GFX

Fujifilm GFX users will have to wait until next year to see this, but the joy should be doubled from what was originally expected. According to the Fujifilm lens road-map, only one tilt shift lens was to be introduced. But now it looks like there may be two – the Fujinon GF21mmF4 TS and Fujinon GF30mmF4 TS. Let’s be surprised.

Vloggers will get another tool to record their thoughts

Recently, Nikon introduced the Z30, and of course Canon didn’t want to be left behind. Canon is rumored to introduce a small and compact camera later this year, which should be similar in design to the Canon EOS M6 Mark II. It is speculated that it will be capable of 4K at 60fps, maybe even 120fps. Nothing to do but use the new gear to capture interesting videos.

New lens utility app to fine-tune Tamron lenses

Tamron has announced the development of a new app that should allow users of smartphones running the Android operating system to fine-tune a lens to their liking. The app is expected to be available before the end of 2022. Like the PC version of the app, it will be able to tweak the custom switch or focus set button, and also the focus ring.

2022 American Meteorological Society Weather Band Photo Contest

Topic: Weather, water, and climate

Fees: Free

Prize: 1st: $500, 2nd: $300, 3rd: $200

Deadline: August 15

GCPL Photo Annual 2022

Topic: Jumping through Time (fictional narratives, emotional landscapes, literal translations and more)

Fees: Free

Prize: GCPL Exhibition, exhibition guide and virtual exhibition

Deadline: August 15

KAAF Photo Contest

Topic: Street photography, social documentary and creative photo

Fees: Free

Prize: 3 milion Tomans for the section winner

Deadline: August 16

