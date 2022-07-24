Photography News: Manual Focus Mirrorless Lenses, OM-5 Rumors

Summer is often linked with traveling, and traveling, in turn, with photography. Right now, I’m starting to pack for an expedition to Ecuador, with the help of a packing list that I keep updated over time. Some of the items on the list are expected, some less so. For example, without electrician’s tape, I would have a hard time photographing some birds. Can you guess why? I’m also interested in hearing the unusual equipment you always bring on your photo trips, so feel free to drop me a line in the comments. But before that, let’s take a look at the photography news that last week brought.

Recent Announcements

Canon EOS R3 New Firmware: Among the number of new tweaks stands an increase in shooting speed of up to 195fps for a series of 2 to 50 shots, although with fixed AF and exposure (JPG and RAW).

DaVinci Resolve 18: The new (non-beta) generation brings multi-user cloud collaboration, improved selective masking tools, audio processing, and performance improvements.

Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie: Fully manual, compact (130g) pancake-style lens for APS-C sensors. It comes in Canon RF, Fujifilm X, L, Nikon Z and Sony E mounts. The optical formula includes 12 elements (two ASPH and four extra-low dispersion). Front filter thread is 37mm. Available in black and silver for $299.00.

Meyer Optik Görlitz lenses: New lenses whose bokeh has character. The Primoplan 58mm f/1.9 II, Primoplan 75mm f/1.9 II, Lydith 30mm f/3.5 II and Trioplan 50mm f/2.8 II are now available for Nikon Z and Canon RF mount.

Voigtländer MACRO APO-ULTRON 35mm F2 for Fujifilm X-mount cameras: Manual lens, but equipped with a chip for communication with the camera. Contains nine elements in six groups (three ultra-low dispersion). Focuses from 16cm (1:2 magnification). Front filter thread is 49mm. Expected price approximately $670.

The Rumor Mill

Fast ultra-wide angle AF lens for Nikon Z and Sony E

Yongnuo is about to introduce a new ultra-wide angle lens with auto focus. From the available photos, the lens will be able to mount common filters, although we don’t know the thread diameter yet. Equally veiled in mystery is the optical design and of course the optical performance of the upcoming lens. But we will soon find out everything.

Via: Photo Rumors

Will the Fujifilm X-T5 lack a battery grip accessory?

Vertical-photo shooters, get ready to turn your arm! According to Fujirumors, the upcoming Fujifilm X-T5 (unlike its predecessor, the X-T4) may not have the option of adding a battery grip. By comparison, the Fujifilm X-H2S comes with two of them. It seems that this could be another parameter that differentiates the two cameras.

Via: Fuji Rumors

Will the Olympus OM-5 be a lighter version of the OM-1?

It looks like that so far. According to rumors, it will have the same 20MP sensor as the current flagship. It should even be able to do AI subject tracking, making for an “OM-1 lite.” That said, rumors suggest it will have a lower continuous shooting speed (15fps) and only one card slot. If the OM-5 is priced well, I believe that even with these minor limitations, many photographers will be happy with it. By late September, we may know everything.

Via: 4/3 Rumors

Photo Contest Corner

SUGi x NAVA Photography Contest 2022

Topic: Nature and biodiversity

Fees: $5 (optional)

Prize: 1st Place $4,000 (and all top 10 winners get monetary prizes)

Deadline: July 30

Milvus Nature Photocontest 2022

Topic: Nature and wildlife

Fees: From 10 €

Prize: 500 € for grand winner (200 € per category winner)

Deadline: July 31

FotoFest 2022 at The Art League of Baytown

Topic: Fine Art (The Found Still Life)

Fees: $40 entry fee (limit is 5 photos)

Prize: $350 for the winner

Deadline: July 31

Good Deals and New Sales

My colleague Alex Coleman reviewed a 14 inch MacBook Pro just a few days ago. If his enthusiasm for MacBook Pro models has inspired you and you’re planning to buy one, now is a good time. There’s a limited time deal going on at B&H Photo on selected 14 and 16 inch configurations, where you can save up to $300. For some configurations, the deal ends July 25, so don’t hesitate too long.

If you like traveling and don’t want to wait until you get home to sort and back up your images, you might like B&H Photo’s deal on the HP 13.3″ ProBook x360 435 G8 Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Notebook. For the price of $499.00 (was $779.00) you get a fairly lightweight (around 1.45kg) companion with good battery life.

