Photography News: A Wave Of New Lenses

When photographers talk about “natural light” in photography, we’re usually referring to the sun. But the gift of light has also been given to some fascinating organisms that inhabit the planet. In the south of Europe, in Croatia, I encountered one of them a few days ago. The female glow-worm shown below was using her glowing abdomen to attract males.

With admittedly less elegance than a glow-worm, today I’d like to enlighten you about the interesting news in the photography world this week.

Recent Announcements

Brace for it – lots of lenses this week!

And a couple of non-lenses:

Sony ECM-G1 Shotgun Microphone: A microphone geared for vloggers or videographers on the go. It’s small and weighs just 34 grams, with a wind screen and ambient sound suppression.

Godox Lux Senior: A flash for lovers of retro design and retro control. It’ll look good with the Nikon Zfc and Fujifilm cameras, but it’s compatible with any Fuji, Canon, Nikon, Olympus, and Sony cameras. Manual & auto modes, guide number 14 (in meters), focal length 28mm.

The Rumor Mill

Tamron will announce a new long-range zoom soon

Sony mirrorless users who like to travel with a minimum of lenses may welcome Tamron’s upcoming full-frame 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD lens. The lens doesn’t have a very wide maximum aperture, but it looks like it will be extremely versatile. 50mm is a famously useful focal length on the wide end, and 400mm at f/6.3 will be sufficient for casual wildlife photography.

Via: Photo Rumors

Ultra-wide Tokina lens for Sony E-mount expected in September

I’ve been using the Tokina AT-X 11-16mm f/2.8 PRO DX II lens for landscape and wide-angle wildlife shots on my APS-C Nikon bodies for a long time. But it’s been ten years since it was introduced. Rumors now say that a Tokina 11-18mm f/2.8 is on the horizon for Sony E-mount users, and that it will be smaller and lighter than the previous version. The filter thread is expected to be around 67mm. Hopefully other mounts will follow if the lens is a success.

Via: Sony Alpha Rumors

Photo Contest Corner

CLIP Award 2022

Topic: Contemporary urban, natural, and conceptual landscape photography

Fees: $55 General entry and $35 Student entry (up to 3 images per entry)

Prize: $3000 for the overall winner ($1000 student prize and $500 judges commendation)

Deadline: July 20

Mangrove Photography Awards 2022

Topic: Mangroves & six categories

Fees: Free

Prize: $500 grand prize

Deadline: July 22

The Shape Of Things

Topic: Fine Art

Fees: $35.00 for submission set of 5 images

Prize: Exhibition and book

Deadline: July 31

Good Deals and New Sales

Nikon has recently introduced a few interesting telephoto lenses. But that doesn’t take anything away from the quality of the top-notch and (for a 500mm lens) super-compact Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR. It also works great on the new Z bodies. It’s currently on sale at B&H Photo for $3,296.95 (was $3,596.95).

Let’s stick with another telephoto lens deal. Sony’s excellent yet relatively affordable FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G OSS zoom telephoto lens is a further $100 cheaper at B&H Photo. It is currently on sale for $1,898.00.

Full-frame cameras don’t always need to be big and heavy. That’s proven by the 350 gram (0.77 lbs) Panasonic Lumix DC-S5. With a current discount of $500 (for $1,797.99 with 20-60mm lens), this camera may be a good choice to enter the world of full-frame mirrorless cameras without breaking your back.

