Photography News: Sigma Art Rumors, New Nikon Z9 Firmware

Before you dive into this week’s photography news, let me ask you a question. How often do you take out your camera? Documentary photographer Jindřich Štreit said that “The art of photography is like playing the violin. You have to practice every day to achieve virtuosity, and if you put your instrument away and return to it only sometimes, the spark is lost. It’s like the training of a top athlete.”

I hope that inspires you to go out and shoot today. I took this advice to heart, and in the worst light of day (around 2pm) practiced on this fascinating creature – caterpillar of giant peacock moth.

Recent Announcements

The Rumor Mill

New Sigma Art Wide-angle Lenses Coming Soon

Sigma should soon announce two new members to its popular Art lens family. This time, they should be of most interest to landscape photographers, astrophotographers, or those who like to shoot reportage at very close range. Both the 20mm and 24mm lenses will have the same f/1.4 aperture and 82mm and 72mm filter threads. The detailed rumors even have the weights of the lenses: 635 g (for the 20mm) and 520 g (for the 24mm).

Via: Photo Rumors

New XT Camera from Phase One?

A new teaser that Phase One has posted on its YouTube channel urges us to stay tuned. To what, exactly, is still a question. Is there a new XT camera coming? Or is Phase One “just” preparing some new accessories? Rumors suggest that it may be a new camera with tilt capabilities. Well, there’s nothing to do but wait and see.

Via: Phase One

Photo Contest Corner

Portrait Art Contest

Topic: Portrait

Fees: $20 for two entries

Prize: Certificate and Exhibition

Deadline: July 13

Better Photography Magazine Photographer of the Year 2022

Topic: emotive portraiture, classic landscapes, exotic travel, revealing nature

Fees: AUS $20 per photo (pay four and the fifth is free)

Prize: AUS $2000 Cash for the overall winner, AUS $750 for category winners

Deadline: July 15

Chromatic Photo Awards 2022

Topic: 20 categories

Fees: $20/single entry (professional), $15/single entry (amateur)

Prize: $2000 for professional winner and $1|}{?00 for amateur winner

Deadline: July 17 (early deadline)

Good Deals and New Sales

Amazon Prime Day 2022 with its camera deals is almost here. This Tuesday, July 12th, Amazon will start offering interesting deals on (not only) photography equipment. The event runs until midnight on Wednesday 13. However, in order to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day, registration for Amazon Prime membership is required first.

Other Pages of Interest