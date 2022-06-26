Photography News: Imminent Nikon Announcements, Sony Trade-in Deals

The famous photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson once said that “Your first 10,000 photographs are your worst.” If I were a photographer just starting my photography career it would fill me with hope that I could make my way to mastery in less than 6 minutes with cameras like the Sony A1, Canon R3 or Nikon Z9. That’s how long it takes these cameras to take 10,000 photographs. I guess Mr. Cartier-Bresson meant it differently, but never mind that. In today’s Photography News, let’s see where technology has taken another step forward in the last week.

Recent Announcements

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2: New camera from renowned manufacturer of video equipment and software ($1,995).

Meike 85mm F1.8 AF lens: Nine elements in six groups assembled into a 386-gram package. That’s this fast and affordable lens (for Sony shooters) in a nutshell ($200).

Samsung ViewFinity S8: Professional 4K monitor from Samsung in sizes 27″ and 32″, display covers 98% DCI-P3, peak brightness 400 nits (27″) and 600 nits (32″).

The Rumor Mill

Fujifilm’s upcoming flagship camera get?

After the recent launch of Fijifilm’s X-H2s, rumors are starting to swirl about what companion cameras it might get. The current thought is that it will be called the X-T5 and go the high-resolution route. Its non-stacked sensor should have a resolution of 40MP, which opens the door to higher resolution video as well.

Via: Fuji Rumors

What lenses will Canon surprise us next?

The next additions to Canon’s growing family of RF lenses are rumored to be a trio of lenses. The RF 24mm f/1.8 IS STM Macro would be a small, light wide-angle lens that doubles as a wide-angle macro optic. The RF 15-30mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM would be an affordable ultra-wide zoom. And the last of the expected trio, the RF 135mm f/1.8L USM, would put a smile on the face of portrait photographers in particular. But when these announcements will happen remains a question for now.

Via: Canon Rumors

Nikon Z – Today a rumor, tomorrow a reality

Two points of news for Nikon Z users today. First, the Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 has not yet been officially announced, but since so many YouTubers have already made hands-on preview videos, it’s hardly a rumor any longer. Second, there’s a new Z-series camera on the horizon – the Z30, estimated for an announcement on June 29. Those who are waiting for a mirrorless successor to the Nikon D500 will probably keep waiting. Those who want something small, light, and cheap will probably get it.

Via: Nikon Rumors

Photo Contest Corner

Weather Photographer of the Year 2022

Topic: Landscape

Fees: Free

Prize: £500 cash for winner, £250 for 2nd place and £100 for 3rd place

Deadline: June 28

BarTur Photo Award 2022

Topic: Photojournalism

Fees: Free

Prize: Share of the $20,000 cash prize, exhibition, equipment loan from Leica

Deadline: June 30

Monochromatic Awards 2022

Topic: Monochromatic photography in various genres

Fees: €30 to €60 (3 to 12 images)

Prize: €1000 for the overall winner

Deadline: June 30

Good Deals and New Sales

Until July 21, you can save significantly if you are going to buy cameras and lenses from Fujifilm. Whether it’s the System X or GFX, you can take advantage of discounts of up to $2,000 on select items.

Topaz Labs introduced a new update to its favorite product, DeNoise AI, called version 3.7. It has a temporary discount of $20 through July 8th, and using the promo code DENOISE15 gives you an additional 15% discount on top of that. Via: Photo Rumors

If you have an unused camera at home that’s just growing a layer of dust, then dust it off one last time and send it out into the world at a Sony trade-in event. You’ll get paid for your old piece, plus up to a $500 Sony trade-in bonus + up to $600 instant savings. That makes a total of up to $1100usd + the value of your trade-in, a good deal for photographers who are considering a new Sony.

