Photography News: Imminent Nikon Announcements, Sony Trade-in Deals

The famous photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson once said that “Your first 10,000 photographs are your worst.” If I were a photographer just starting my photography career it would fill me with hope that I could make my way to mastery in less than 6 minutes with cameras like the Sony A1, Canon R3 or Nikon Z9. That’s how long it takes these cameras to take 10,000 photographs. I guess Mr. Cartier-Bresson meant it differently, but never mind that. In today’s Photography News, let’s see where technology has taken another step forward in the last week.

Blue-winged Kookaboora
NIKON D500 + 400mm f/2.8 @ 550mm, ISO 1800, 1/320, f/4.5

Recent Announcements

  • Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2: New camera from renowned manufacturer of video equipment and software ($1,995).
  • Meike 85mm F1.8 AF lens: Nine elements in six groups assembled into a 386-gram package. That’s this fast and affordable lens (for Sony shooters) in a nutshell ($200).
  • Samsung ViewFinity S8: Professional 4K monitor from Samsung in sizes 27″ and 32″, display covers 98% DCI-P3, peak brightness 400 nits (27″) and 600 nits (32″).

Blackmagic pocket

The Rumor Mill

Fujifilm’s upcoming flagship camera get?

After the recent launch of Fijifilm’s X-H2s, rumors are starting to swirl about what companion cameras it might get. The current thought is that it will be called the X-T5 and go the high-resolution route. Its non-stacked sensor should have a resolution of 40MP, which opens the door to higher resolution video as well.

Via: Fuji Rumors

What lenses will Canon surprise us next?

The next additions to Canon’s growing family of RF lenses are rumored to be a trio of lenses. The RF 24mm f/1.8 IS STM Macro would be a small, light wide-angle lens that doubles as a wide-angle macro optic. The RF 15-30mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM would be an affordable ultra-wide zoom. And the last of the expected trio, the RF 135mm f/1.8L USM, would put a smile on the face of portrait photographers in particular. But when these announcements will happen remains a question for now.

Via: Canon Rumors

Nikon Z – Today a rumor, tomorrow a reality

Two points of news for Nikon Z users today. First, the Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 has not yet been officially announced, but since so many YouTubers have already made hands-on preview videos, it’s hardly a rumor any longer. Second, there’s a new Z-series camera on the horizon – the Z30, estimated for an announcement on June 29. Those who are waiting for a mirrorless successor to the Nikon D500 will probably keep waiting. Those who want something small, light, and cheap will probably get it.

Via: Nikon Rumors

Photo Contest Corner

Weather Photographer of the Year 2022

  • Topic: Landscape
  • Fees: Free
  • Prize: £500 cash for winner, £250 for 2nd place and £100 for 3rd place
  • Deadline: June 28

BarTur Photo Award 2022

  • Topic: Photojournalism
  • Fees: Free
  • Prize: Share of the $20,000 cash prize, exhibition, equipment loan from Leica
  • Deadline: June 30

Monochromatic Awards 2022

  • Topic: Monochromatic photography in various genres
  • Fees: €30 to €60 (3 to 12 images)
  • Prize: €1000 for the overall winner
  • Deadline: June 30

Good Deals and New Sales

Until July 21, you can save significantly if you are going to buy cameras and lenses from Fujifilm. Whether it’s the System X or GFX, you can take advantage of discounts of up to $2,000 on select items.

Topaz Labs introduced a new update to its favorite product, DeNoise AI, called version 3.7. It has a temporary discount of $20 through July 8th, and using the promo code DENOISE15 gives you an additional 15% discount on top of that. Via: Photo Rumors

If you have an unused camera at home that’s just growing a layer of dust, then dust it off one last time and send it out into the world at a Sony trade-in event. You’ll get paid for your old piece, plus up to a $500 Sony trade-in bonus + up to $600 instant savings. That makes a total of up to $1100usd + the value of your trade-in, a good deal for photographers who are considering a new Sony.

Other Pages of Interest

  • If I ever need to give up all my focal lengths except two, I think I’d keep a 500mm lens for animals and a 35mm for everything else. I don’t think I’m alone in these preferences, either; it’s simply two very useful focal lengths, and the 35mm is especially useful for photographing people. Hence why I enjoyed a recent article on why the 35mm lens is a favourite choice of wedding photographer Brenda Bergreen.
  • Have you ever dissected your beloved camera? The idea of taking a screwdriver and getting into the guts of my Nikon Z9 makes me break out in a cold sweat. But if someone knows what they’re doing and the camera on the operating table isn’t mine, that’s another story. Take a look inside the guts of the Nikon Z9 in the Nikon Z9 Disassembly & Teardown article.
  • Photography Life will soon feature an interview with a renowned photographer who specializes in photographing animals using DSLR photo traps. In the following article, you can take a look at similar such photographs that are not meant to create a work of art, but to capture and document the disappearing world of the Amazon rainforest and its hidden inhabitants.

