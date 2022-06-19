This Week in Photography: L-Mount News, Hasselblad Rumors

Before you read the news from the photography world, let me start with an important message. In temperate regions around the world, the breeding season for many species is at its peak. If you find a seemingly small, vulnerable and abandoned chick in the wild, tame your emotions and under no circumstances “save” such a chick. In 99.9% of cases it does not need your help. This was the case with three blackbird chicks I came across in the forest undergrowth a few days ago.

Now let’s go through this week’s biggest news for photographers.

Recent Announcements

The Rumor Mill

With Leica to the skies

DJI, a maker of high-end drones and cameras, has joined the L-Mount Alliance. To date, this includes Leica, Leitz Cine, Panasonic and Sigma. The philosophy of the alliance is to link their products with one standard mount – the L-Mount. For now, DJI has introduced the new Zenmuse X9 L-mount interchangeable lens mount plate that will allow DJI Ronin 4D-8K users to mount Leica, Leitz Cine, Panasonic and Sigma L-mount lenses. Therefore, we can expect to see Leica lenses hovering above our heads on some of DJI’s drones in the future.

Via Leica Rumors

Hasselblad X2D

The traditional manufacturer of medium format cameras is probably about to introduce a new camera this summer. In addition to a 100MP sensor, it is expected to provide an adjustable screen, improved Live View, top LCD screen, better AF and IBIS stabilization. A trio of new lenses is also supposed to see the light of day with the new camera. The expected price is around $8,000/€8,000.

Via: Photo Rumors

Photo Contest Corner

World Nature Photography Awards 2022

Topic: Wildlife and Nature in 14 categories

Fees: £ 27.00 (up to 6 images per entry)

Prize: $1000 for the overall winner

Deadline: June 30

Wonders Of The Architecture World

Topic: Architecture

Fees: Free

Prize: $100 for the winner

Deadline: June 22

Self Portrait Photography Exhibition

Topic: Self-Portrait

Fees: $35 per entry (up to 5 photos)

Prize: Sales Exhibition

Deadline: June 25

Good Deals and New Sales

Are you tempted to venture into the hidden world of tiny creatures, or do you like to photograph fine details? If you’re a Nikon Z user, you’re unlikely to find a better macro lens than the NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Macro. This lens can now be purchased at B&H for $100.00 off (for $896.95).

There’s another discount event in sight, this time on Amazon. Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place from July 12 to 13. That said, discounts on Amazon’s own products are expected as early as June 21.

