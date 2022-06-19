This Week in Photography: L-Mount News, Hasselblad Rumors

Before you read the news from the photography world, let me start with an important message. In temperate regions around the world, the breeding season for many species is at its peak. If you find a seemingly small, vulnerable and abandoned chick in the wild, tame your emotions and under no circumstances “save” such a chick. In 99.9% of cases it does not need your help. This was the case with three blackbird chicks I came across in the forest undergrowth a few days ago.
Now let’s go through this week’s biggest news for photographers.
Recent Announcements
- Nik Collection 5: Several exciting new features in a new user-friendly interface.
- Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD: New Tamron f/2.8 lens with attractive focal length range, for APS-C Fujifilm cameras, pre-order for $799.00 at at B&H.
- Meike 8mm F2.8: Manual focus ultra-wide lens for micro 4/3 cameras with 77mm filter thread integrated into built-in petal lens hood (for $399).
- Laowa 90mm F2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO: Macro lens for full-frame cameras allowing up to double life-size magnification! For the Canon RF, L, Nikon Z and Sony E mount ($499).
- Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Memory Card (DIAMOND Series): The World’s Fastest CFexpress Type B Card (128GB and 256GB) now available at B&H.
The Rumor Mill
With Leica to the skies
DJI, a maker of high-end drones and cameras, has joined the L-Mount Alliance. To date, this includes Leica, Leitz Cine, Panasonic and Sigma. The philosophy of the alliance is to link their products with one standard mount – the L-Mount. For now, DJI has introduced the new Zenmuse X9 L-mount interchangeable lens mount plate that will allow DJI Ronin 4D-8K users to mount Leica, Leitz Cine, Panasonic and Sigma L-mount lenses. Therefore, we can expect to see Leica lenses hovering above our heads on some of DJI’s drones in the future.
Via Leica Rumors
Hasselblad X2D
The traditional manufacturer of medium format cameras is probably about to introduce a new camera this summer. In addition to a 100MP sensor, it is expected to provide an adjustable screen, improved Live View, top LCD screen, better AF and IBIS stabilization. A trio of new lenses is also supposed to see the light of day with the new camera. The expected price is around $8,000/€8,000.
Via: Photo Rumors
Photo Contest Corner
World Nature Photography Awards 2022
- Topic: Wildlife and Nature in 14 categories
- Fees: £ 27.00 (up to 6 images per entry)
- Prize: $1000 for the overall winner
- Deadline: June 30
Wonders Of The Architecture World
- Topic: Architecture
- Fees: Free
- Prize: $100 for the winner
- Deadline: June 22
Self Portrait Photography Exhibition
- Topic: Self-Portrait
- Fees: $35 per entry (up to 5 photos)
- Prize: Sales Exhibition
- Deadline: June 25
Good Deals and New Sales
Are you tempted to venture into the hidden world of tiny creatures, or do you like to photograph fine details? If you’re a Nikon Z user, you’re unlikely to find a better macro lens than the NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Macro. This lens can now be purchased at B&H for $100.00 off (for $896.95).
There’s another discount event in sight, this time on Amazon. Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place from July 12 to 13. That said, discounts on Amazon’s own products are expected as early as June 21.
Other Pages of Interest
- The seventh annual Bird Photographer of the Year competition will be officially announced on September 8. But let’s take a look now at a small sample of what the jury selected from more than 20,000 images submitted this year.
- Another competition, the Siena Creative Photo Awards 2022, already knows its winners. “The False Illusion,” taken by Portugese photographer André Bato, has won the title Photo of the Year. The winning photograph carries a strong environmental message, with a contrast between the unspoiled landscape and industrial reality. See it along with the other winning images on the competition website.
- Last week, you missed the chance to buy one of the first 35mm Leica cameras – the prototype 0 no.105. The somewhat worn and well-used camera was auctioned for a record €14.4 million.