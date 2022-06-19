Photography Life

This Week in Photography: L-Mount News, Hasselblad Rumors

Before you read the news from the photography world, let me start with an important message. In temperate regions around the world, the breeding season for many species is at its peak. If you find a seemingly small, vulnerable and abandoned chick in the wild, tame your emotions and under no circumstances “save” such a chick. In 99.9% of cases it does not need your help. This was the case with three blackbird chicks I came across in the forest undergrowth a few days ago.

Now let’s go through this week’s biggest news for photographers.

Blackbird chick
NIKON Z 9 + VR 200-500mm f/5.6E @ 500mm, ISO 5000, 1/250, f/5.6

Recent Announcements

The Rumor Mill

With Leica to the skies

DJI, a maker of high-end drones and cameras, has joined the L-Mount Alliance. To date, this includes Leica, Leitz Cine, Panasonic and Sigma. The philosophy of the alliance is to link their products with one standard mount – the L-Mount. For now, DJI has introduced the new Zenmuse X9 L-mount interchangeable lens mount plate that will allow DJI Ronin 4D-8K users to mount Leica, Leitz Cine, Panasonic and Sigma L-mount lenses. Therefore, we can expect to see Leica lenses hovering above our heads on some of DJI’s drones in the future.

Via Leica Rumors

Hasselblad X2D

The traditional manufacturer of medium format cameras is probably about to introduce a new camera this summer. In addition to a 100MP sensor, it is expected to provide an adjustable screen, improved Live View, top LCD screen, better AF and IBIS stabilization. A trio of new lenses is also supposed to see the light of day with the new camera. The expected price is around $8,000/€8,000.

Via: Photo Rumors

Photo Contest Corner

World Nature Photography Awards 2022

  • Topic: Wildlife and Nature in 14 categories
  • Fees: £ 27.00 (up to 6 images per entry)
  • Prize: $1000 for the overall winner
  • Deadline: June 30

Wonders Of The Architecture World

  • Topic: Architecture
  • Fees: Free
  • Prize: $100 for the winner
  • Deadline: June 22

Self Portrait Photography Exhibition

  • Topic: Self-Portrait
  • Fees: $35 per entry (up to 5 photos)
  • Prize: Sales Exhibition
  • Deadline: June 25

Good Deals and New Sales

Are you tempted to venture into the hidden world of tiny creatures, or do you like to photograph fine details? If you’re a Nikon Z user, you’re unlikely to find a better macro lens than the NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Macro. This lens can now be purchased at B&H for $100.00 off (for $896.95).

There’s another discount event in sight, this time on Amazon. Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place from July 12 to 13. That said, discounts on Amazon’s own products are expected as early as June 21.

Other Pages of Interest

  • The seventh annual Bird Photographer of the Year competition will be officially announced on September 8. But let’s take a look now at a small sample of what the jury selected from more than 20,000 images submitted this year.
  • Another competition, the Siena Creative Photo Awards 2022, already knows its winners. “The False Illusion,” taken by Portugese photographer André Bato, has won the title Photo of the Year. The winning photograph carries a strong environmental message, with a contrast between the unspoiled landscape and industrial reality. See it along with the other winning images on the competition website.
  • Last week, you missed the chance to buy one of the first 35mm Leica cameras – the prototype 0 no.105. The somewhat worn and well-used camera was auctioned for a record €14.4 million.

Leica 0-series No.105

About Libor Vaicenbacher

Libor works as a biology teacher, guide, photographer and photography course lecturer. His passion is birds. As an ornithologist, Libor has studied the avian diversity of the South American Andes. He fell in love with this part of the world and since then he likes to return there with his camera to popularize its nature with his photographs, talks and articles. You can see more of Libor's work on his Instagram page.

