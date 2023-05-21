Photography News: Fujifilm X-S20 Rumors, Capture One 50% Sale

The biggest buzz this month was definitely caused by the introduction of the Nikon Z8. Earlier this weekend, the Photography Life team got our hands on two copies of this long-awaited camera. I’m guessing that as I’m writing this Photography News, Spencer is hiking somewhere in the mountains around Denver to share his experience with the Z8 for landscape photography. Meanwhile, I took advantage of the Nikon Z8’s more compact size (compared to the Z9) and carried it with me for the start of the climbing season in northern Czech Republic. More Z8 photos, including Spencer’s and my observations, will follow soon.

TTArtisan 100mm F/2.8 2X Ultra Macro Tilt-Shift Lens: An all-manual lens for Sony/Fuji/Canon/Nikon full frame cameras. With a minimum focusing distance of 25cm, it allows magnifications up to 2:1. The tilt (+/- 6mm) and shift (+/- 8°) functions, together with the axial rotation (+/- 90°), make this lens a unique tool among macro lenses. The weight is roughly 845g, depending on the mount. Available for $389.

A pair of Pentax 50mm f/1.4 lenses: Another surprising move by Ricoh. They’ve released two lenses with the same focal length and maximum aperture, but different image rendering: the “HD 50mm f/1.4” and the “smc 50mm f/1.4 Classic.” The HD version has modern coatings and a contemporary exterior design. Meanwhile, the Classic version is designed to allow rainbow-colored lens flare at wide apertures. However, the optical design of both lenses is the same, with seven elements in six groups. Starting mid-June, the modern version will be available for $350 and the classic for $380.

Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8: Full frame lens for Sony E-mount cameras. Focusing is done by a silent STM stepping motor. The optical formula contains 15 elements in 5 groups (including 3 aspherical and 4 ED elements). The lens is equipped with a digital display. The price is $549.

RED Komodo-X 6K S35: A compact cinema camera that is an improvement on the existing Komodo model. The new model has a 19.9MP global shutter sensor with a claimed dynamic range of 16.5 stops. The frame rate has been significantly increased to 80fps in 6K and 120fps in 4K. In addition, connectivity and body design have been improved, and support for CFexpress Type B memory cards has been added. New accessories include an RF to PL adapter with electronic ND filter, battery, and top handle. The price is set at $9,995.

In the Fujifilm camera lineup, the X-S series is the less expensive, smaller camera lineup that still manages good performance. The successor for the current model, the Fujifilm X-S10, will be announced on May 24th. And as it happens, a few days before the announcement, not only the specifications but also the price have been leaked.

The heart of the Fujifilm X-S20 is going to be the new X-Processor 5 with significant improvements in autofocus. The subject tracking of the new camera is said to be at the same level as the high-end X-T5 and X-2H, if not better. In terms of the sensor, however, nothing new is expected – the X-S20 will use the same 26.1MP as its predecessor. Video specs will also jump from 4K to 6K, while the price increases from $999 to $1,299 for the X-S20.

Along with the camera, a new Fujinon XF 8mm f/3.5 wide-angle lens is expected to be announced, with an expected price tag of $799.

Want it brighter? Wait for the Sigma 14mm f/1.4 Art Lens

Just looking at the specs of this lens, namely the focal length of 14mm and the maximum aperture of f/1.4, it should be clear that the Sigma 14mm f/1.4 Art lens will not be small. And indeed, the expected weight is said to be 1170g. (To give you an idea, that’s only slightly less than the weight of the Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S telephoto lens.) But for astrophotographers, this lens will be bright enough to capture the dim stars you’re likely to be photographing. As for compatibility, so far, it looks like only Sigma L and Sony E mount cameras will be supported.

3rd International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2023

Topic: Portrait

Fees: The entry fee is US$25 per image.

Prize: There is US$10,000 in cash prizes shared between the overall winner and 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in each of the four categories, plus a printed copy of the book from Momento Pro for these 13 winners.

Deadline: May 31

Close-up Photographer of the Year 2023

Topic: There are 10 categories to choose from.

Fees: £10 to £40 (1 to 30 images)

Prize: The overall winner of the competition will receive the Close-up Photographer of the Year trophy, win £2,500 cash and gain worldwide exposure.

Deadline: May 31

URBAN 2023 Photo Awards International Contest

Topic: The contest has a total of 4 sections with several subcategories.

Fees: € 15 for the first submitted photo € 10 for every further photo. € 40 for each portfolio and € 20 for each book submitted.

Prize: The overall winner will receive €2,000, but that is just one of many prizes. Check out the details here.

Deadline: May 31

I’ll start with the really hot stuff. If you’ve been hesitating to buy Capture One because of its price, that argument falls flat right now. At least until Monday, when the half-price offer for Capture One Pro 23 – $150 rather than $300 – ends.

You’ll have to act equally fast if you’re interested in the Apple 16. 2″ MacBook Pro with M1 Pro Chip. The discounted price (was $2,699, now $1,899) ends on Monday as well.

If you shoot video or like to record ambient sounds, the Zoom H5 recorder (was $300, now $250) might be a good choice. This model has professional Phantom Powered XLR-1/4″ inputs for a pair of external microphones and one 1/8″ / 3.5mm input, in addition to its own interchangeable stereo microphones (X/Y configuration).

Last week, you were able to see and download a 12,000 x 12,000 pixel photo of the Earth. Now you can see an amazingly detailed image of our planet’s natural satellite, the Moon. Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy stitched together this 1.3 gigapixel image from a total of 280,000 photos. You can see the result of his work here.

Now we jump from outer space to the bottom of the sea – about 3800 meters deep, south-southeast of the coast of Newfoundland. Ring any bells? This is where the world’s most famous shipwreck, the Titanic, has rested for 111 years. Those who have dived to it have only been able to see it piece by piece in the dark and murky water. In this video, based on hundreds of thousands of photographs, you can see the Titanic as never before.

And finally, something that might make you salivate, like I. P. Pavlov’s experimental dogs. The Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2023 contest has its winners. Definitely don’t just expect product photos of food on a plate. The categories have been designed to please documentary, reportage, street and portrait photography enthusiasts as well.