Photography News: Sony 16-25mm f/2.8 Announced, Fuji Medium Format Sale

Have you ever wondered what the subject you are photographing would look like if you had a different camera? Namely, a camera with a smaller or larger sensor than the one you currently have? I have asked myself this question before, and will soon offer my answer in an article. As a little appetizer, here’s a photo of a white-throated dipper taken with a Micro Four Thirds sensor, followed by this week’s photography news.

Recent Announcements

The Rumor Mill

Medium format for wildlife?

Earlier this year, I reported that, according to various rumors, 2024 will be the year of the 500mm lens. By all accounts very good lens, the Sigma 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports is already available for pre-order for $2,999. Another “five-hundred” lens expected to arrive this year is the Canon RF 200-500mm f/4L IS USM. But which one will we see after that? Rumors suggest that it may be a Fujinon GF 500mm f/5.6.

This would open up the possibility for photographers to use Fuji’s 100 MP medium format cameras for subjects like wildlife, where these cameras are not very common. With a crop factor of 0.79, this would be roughly equivalent to a 400mm on a full frame camera. Imagine the amount of detail and subtle transitions on a 100MP sensor. And now I’m going to speculate a bit. Is it possible that the new telephoto lens will also be compatible with the X-mount?

Good Deals and New Sales

Tripods are the gold standard for camera stability, but when shooting with a supertelephoto lens, monopods are often more popular. They hold the weight of the camera for you, while allowing you to quickly rotate and follow the bird or athlete that you’re photographing. As with tripods, it pays to invest in carbon fiber versions, which are much lighter and stronger. This week, there are some good deals on carbon fiber monopods both from Gitzo and from Leofoto.

Investing in a medium format digital camera usually means digging deep into your pocket. However, if the timing is right (e.g. just before a new generation is introduced), the price of a medium format camera is not much different from a full frame camera. These two sales are examples of that:

Many of Fuji’s medium format lenses are also on sale for $500 off:

Other Pages of Interest

A few weeks ago, the regional results of World Press Photo 2024 were announced. This week you can already see the photos that impressed the jury the most. The Photo of the Year award went to Mohammed Salem’s photo of a Palestinian woman embracing the body of her niece. Best Story of the Year, the Valim-babena by Lee-Ann Olwage, is about Dada Paul (91) from Madagascar, who has lived with dementia for 11 years, and his daughter Fara (41), who takes care of him. The Long-Term Project Award went to The Two Walls, a series of black-and-white images by Alejandro Cegarro that sensitively documents the difficult lives of migrants in Mexico. Finally, Julia Kochetova received the Open Format Award for her collage of photographs, drawings and text entitled War Is Personal.

April 22 is traditionally celebrated as Earth Day. One of its main themes is the pollution of our planet with plastic waste. Unfortunately, even the most remote corners of our planet bear some ugly traces of our civilization. It’s not just that a pile of plastic garbage washed up on a pristine beach looks ugly. The bigger problem is that plastic permeates all life. Microplastics have been found in human amniotic fluid and even in the placenta. Larger pieces of plastic are causing population declines in seabirds that mistake them for food. You can read more about this in the article Angry Birds Are Angry at Plastic.

Finally, I have some interesting videos from the world of wildlife. The first one shows an interesting predator, the honey buzzard, collecting its unusual food, the larvae of wild bees. The second video takes us to Antarctica, where a National Geographic crew witnessed a unique event. Young emperor penguins leap from the edge of a tall ice cliff into the icy waters of the ocean. It reminded me a bit of a scene at the 2:10 mark of Penguins of Madagascar.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #45

Last week’s theme was eclipse, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is black and white, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, April 20, 2024!

Week #45 Results

We wanted to see how our readers captured the recent eclipse – or any past eclipse, for that matter – and you didn’t disappoint! Here’s a striking composite by Bhoward showing every stage of this year’s eclipse:

Tom Pazol went a different direction, with this very cool photo of the partial eclipse over the John Hancock building in Chicago:

John Graybosch did a great job capturing this classic view of totality:

Myotis submitted a moody image of an eclipse over Germany in 2022, just barely visible through the clouds:

And lastly, we have a great photograph by rjbfoto showing a different type of eclipse:

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see some of your black and white photos next week!