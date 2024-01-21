Photography News: Canon Gets Third-Party AF Lens, Nikon and Fujifilm Sales

Photography is not an activity that brings people together like team sports. Everyone looks into their own viewfinder and hunts for their own visual catch. This is even more true for wildlife photography. One might be tempted to say that wildlife photography is a pastime for introverts. But not quite.

I’m writing this paragraph while my two fellow photographers and friends are still asleep. When they wake up, we’ll go out together in search of more urban wildlife motifs in the center of a metropolis with a thousand years of history, Rome. The seagull you see below, looking for something to eat, thus introduces the third Photography News of the year.

Recent Announcements

After a brief lull around the holidays and the new year, it looks like announcements in the photography world are starting to get back on track. Camera equipment manufacturers and software developers have introduced a number of interesting new products this week, so let’s take a quick look at them.

The Rumor Mill

Canon EOS R1 Rumored Specifications

Information about the Canon EOS R1 is slowly starting to appear on the web. A post has just appeared on Canon Rumors that summarizes everything that has been leaked about the upcoming flagship. According to their source, these specifications should be “pretty close to reality.” So let’s take a look at them.

We previously shared reports that the R1’s sensor would have a rather lower resolution (around 30MP?) than expected. This also means that the maximum video resolution will be less than 8K. Other new information is that the R1, like the Nikon Z8/9, is expected to have only an electronic shutter with a very fast readout (<0.8 microseconds). This should dramatically reduce the flash sync time to 1/1,250 sec. Can we expect a global shutter like on the Sony a9 III? It’s not out of the question, but I don’t expect it. For more rumored specs, check out the Canon Rumors page.

Good Deals and New Sales

This may be of interest to those of you who want to count every blade of grass in the prairie or every grain of sand on the beach. Fujifilm is currently offering savings of up to $1,600 on selected medium format cameras and lenses.

Cameras

Lenses

Nikon is also currently offering interesting prices on a number of their cameras and lenses. Below you can take a look at what I found most interesting.

Cameras

Lenses

Other Pages of Interest

Nikon cameras are very good at recognizing people, mammals (although my Z9 has no idea where an Indian elephant’s eye is, by the way), and birds. Nikon’s industrial cameras can now detect a cow about to give birth using special AI software. This will certainly save farmers a lot of running back and forth to the barn! If your herd is big enough to appreciate this thing, you can read more about it at Kyodo News.

Personally, I appreciate deserts for their peace and quiet. Especially in the morning, when the light is beautiful and the sun is not yet burning, deserts are a magical place. Nevertheless, I have been impressed by the images taken by my compatriot and Nikon photographer Marian Chytka of a slightly different side of the desert, documenting the Dakar Rally. This link will take you directly to the photos of this world’s toughest desert rally.

Saturday, I traveled from Prague to Rome to spend the next few days here photographing urban wildlife. I don’t think this Italian capital will offer me similar subjects to those in Corey Arnold’s photographs, but in your city or backyard, it might be possible.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #33

Last week’s theme was lines, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is transparent, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, January 27.

Week #32 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the lines theme! Forum member vidmarko got a street shot:

I like the converging lines here and how the many vertical structures like trees, posts, and buildings give the viewer a parallel contrast.

And there are certainly a lot of lines in PRG Lagarde’s self-portrait:

It’s interesting how the many lines through the reflections are broken by the trees and clouds, but only slightly. I like taking such self-portraits, too!

We’ve also got a shot from sergiy_melnychenko:

I like the effect of the foggy or hazy sky. It almost makes this shot look like an illustration or concept art.

Finally, here’s a different interpretation from rjbfoto:

A very nice demonstration of the urban nature of the European Starling!

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the transparent theme.