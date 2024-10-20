Photography News: Fujifilm Summit Outcome, Upcoming Lenses from Canon

It’s hard to imagine a more majestic “office” than that of a South American llama herder. Gazing into the vast, awe-inspiring distance through the crystal clear mountain air. Even if the llamas wander off, the view of the surrounding volcanoes is a reward in itself. I’ll be back on the Andean ridges myself very soon, keeping an eye out for the giant wings of condors, and I trust they won’t disappoint me. And if they do? Nothing to worry about! As always, I’ll be on the road, testing some interesting gear and gathering experiences to share with you soon. Wishing you good light as you read this edition of our Photography News.

Recent Announcements

Fujifilm X-M5: The smallest member of Fujifilm’s X-mount family is aimed primarily at vloggers and content creators. Both groups will probably forgive the lack of a viewfinder and appreciate the compact design (just 355 g / 0.78 lbs), simple controls, and new features. These include a dial for quick access to 11 film simulations, a product priority mode, background defocus, and more. At the heart of the camera is Fujifilm’s 26.1MP BSI X-Trans CMOS 4 (non-stabilised) sensor, powered by the X-Processor 5 engine. Autofocus can detect all common subjects, including insects and drones. The X-M5 can record up to 6.2K video at 30p, 4:2:2, 10-bit. Available in black and silver, it retails for $800 (body only) or $900 in a kit with the 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens.

Fujifilm XF 500mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR: Fujifilm fans have been eagerly awaiting this wildlife lens! As rumored, it’s practically the same as the GFX version announced in May of this year. No complaints there. The lens is relatively lightweight (1335 g / 2.94 lbs) and compact (104.5 x 255.5mm), making it a great fit for smaller APS-C Fujifilm cameras. Taking into account the lighter weight of X-mount cameras, Fuji has adjusted the center of gravity of the lens by moving the tripod collar slightly forward. Priced $500 less than its medium-format sibling, the XF retails for $2,999.

Fujifilm XF16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR II: One of the complaints about the first generation of this lens was its bulkiness. Fujifilm listened, and the new version is 11mm shorter and approximately 37% lighter than its predecessor. The filter diameter has also been reduced to 72mm, allowing for smoother swapping with its longer sibling, the XF50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR. The optical design now features 16 elements in 11 groups (3 ED, 1 Super ED and 4 aspherical elements). Fuji promises improved bokeh, which is also indicated by the 11-blade aperture. The price remains $1,199.

Viltrox AF 28mm f/4.5: This full-frame pancake lens with a constant f/4.5 aperture is designed for Sony cameras. With a thickness of 15.3mm (including the aluminum mount), it’s only slightly thicker than a body cap. Weighing just 60g, it’s barely heavier, too. Despite its compact size, it features autofocus and a 6-element optical design (including 2 ED and 2 aspherical lenses). To keep dimensions minimal, the lens lacks a front filter thread, and even the lens cap is integrated, operated by a small lever on the front. The price is set at $95.

Bluetti Handsfree Solar Backpack Power Station: Many of us bring a power bank when we travel. For trips where you might not encounter a power outlet for a week or more, it’s worth considering something more, though. These new backpacks (42L and 60L) are equipped with power stations that offer capacities of 268.8Wh and 512Wh, and power outputs of 300W and 700W. For extended stays off the grid, you can get a kit that includes a portable solar panel (60W or 120W). The larger panel can reportedly charge the power station in as little as 3 hours. The backpacks feature three main compartments: one for outdoor gear, one for photography equipment, and one for the power station. Early bird pricing (available until November 16) is $299 (42L) or $399 (60L) for the backpacks with power stations, and $499 (42L) or $599 (60L) for the complete set, including the 120W solar panel.

The Rumor Mill

Canon teases new lenses

Canon may not have a roadmap, keeping their customers guessing about what’s coming next, but they certainly don’t shy away from stirring up excitement before a new product announcement. The day before Halloween, on October 30th, three new lenses are set to be unveiled. Hidden behind the mysterious silhouettes in the released teaser are two prime lenses (rumored to be the RF 24mm f/1.4L VCM and RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM) and one zoom (RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z). The zoom lens will be available in both white and black. Like the RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z, it will be compatible with power zoom adapters. More interestingly for still photographers, it will also support teleconverters.

Via Canon Rumors

Canon EOS R6 Mark III rumored specifications

After the Canon EOS R1 and R5 Mark II, the prosumer model EOS R6 is due for a generational upgrade. The specifications for its third generation have surfaced on Weibo, with Canon Rumors offering a machine-translated version. What could we see from the R6 Mark III? A 24MP sensor with highly effective stabilization of up to 8.5 stops is rumored. Also a possibility is the same focusing system as the EOS R5 Mark II, 30fps RAW continuous shooting, and an electronic shutter with a fast readout speed of 1/180s. Also possible is 6K30p and 4K60p (S35) Cinema RAW Light recording. Of course, only time will tell if these rumors are accurate. If they are, it will be a tough competitor for existing rivals like the Nikon Z6 III or Sony a7 IV.

Via Canon Rumors

Panasonic updated their lens roadmap

Looking at Panasonic’s current lineup of full-frame lenses, the 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 marks the end of the line, leaving a noticeable gap for a longer option. According to the new roadmap, this will be a 100-500mm zoom. Further details are not yet known. Another lens in the pipeline is a standard zoom covering focal lengths between 24 and 60mm.

Via L Rumors

Good Deals and New Sales

We haven’t had a selection of interesting tripods at good prices in a while. For strength and low weight, I definitely recommend carbon fiber models. However, they tend to be pricier than their aluminum counterparts. A discount can significantly reduce this gap. Remember, choose a tripod you’ll be willing to take with you everywhere. A super-sturdy tripod sitting in the closet isn’t doing its job. Here’s my selection among tripods with good discounts right now:

Other Pages of Interest

A brain tumor can look incredibly beautiful! Don’t believe me? Then check out the winning photograph from the 50th annual Nikon Small World competition. As for the winning video, you may also be surprised. Fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster) have long been a traditional model organism for studying biology and genetics. Those tiny, pesky flies buzzing around your trash can are behind numerous significant scientific discoveries. You might recall from school how chromosomes replicate and separate during a process called mitosis, providing the genetic foundation for newly formed cells. A stunning video capturing this process in a fruit fly embryo has just won the Small World in Motion competition.

If you’re interested in cameras not only for their technical specifications, but also for their physical beauty and more than a century of history, two recent events should catch your interest. Last week was the 6th Wetzlar Camera Auction, traditionally dominated by Leica cameras and lenses. Check out the Wetzlar Camera Auctions YouTube channel to see the most interesting items and their hammer prices. Another interesting video offers a tour of the newly opened Nikon Museum in Tokyo. Enjoy the virtual visit!

Finally, this fall, the Atmos expedition is preparing to confirm the existence of the world’s largest thermal lake. The abyss, more than 100 meters deep (to the water surface), is located in Europe, on the border between Albania and Greece. Here you can have a look at the first images.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #72

Last week’s theme was a different genre, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is shallow depth of field, and you can submit your photos in this thread by Saturday, October 26, 2024!

Week #71 Results

We’ll start with a photo from Cjay:

This photo immediately caught my attention, and not just because of my well-known affinity for anything feathered. The mesmerizing eye contact of such a beautiful owl has a magical allure.

Next, let’s look at a photo by Bhoward:

I’ll build on your description, Bhoward, and assure you, you did it well. I like the central composition, and in fact, it adds to the subject’s importance in the photo.

Finally, a special award for creativity goes to rjbfoto:

This crow triptych made me smile. And not just because of the cut-out bird template. This is a theme that has real potential to be developed further.

Thanks, everyone, for submitting their photos for this challenge, and we hope to see more next week for the theme shallow depth of field.