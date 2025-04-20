Photography Life: Viltrox 35mm f/1.2 Announced, Sony f/2 Zoom Rumors

Prime or zoom? That’s the question I asked myself in a new article published yesterday here on Photography Life. Last week, I tried to answer that question in style – not with a conventional prime or zoom, but with something I consider a giga-zoom! What else would you call a lens that goes from 24mm to 3000mm? You can see the first pigeon that landed on my memory card from the Nikon Coolpix P1100 as the opening image of this week’s photography news. Have a Happy Easter and good light.

Recent Announcements

Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB: If you were hoping this lens would come in a Nikon Z mount, you might be a bit disappointed – it is currently only available for Sony E. Hopefully a Nikon version will appear before long. The obvious headline feature is the super fast f/1.2 aperture. The optical construction consists of 15 elements in 10 groups, including 5 ED, 3 HR and 2 UA lenses. The lens is equipped with a multi-function ring, two Fn buttons, a click/de-click aperture ring and a customizable info display. It’s also dust and moisture resistant. AF is powered by Viltrox’s Quad HyperVCM motor. The filter size is 77mm, the weight is 910g and the price is just under the four-figure mark at $999.

Nikon Z9 and Nikon Z50II firmware updates: Firmware version 5.20 for the Nikon Z9 adds support for Nikon NX Field, a remote shooting system designed for professional and corporate use. If you’re curious what exactly NX Field can do, Nikon’s official NPS site has all the details. The Z50 II also gets a slight upgrade with firmware version 1.01, which unlocks Pre-Release Capture when paired with the SmallRig SR-RG2 grip. And since we’re on the topic of firmware, Nikon USA has confirmed that the Z6 III will get Bird-detect AF by the end of the year.

The Rumor Mill

Sony will expand its f/2 zoom lineup

For decades, constant f/2.8 zoom lenses have been the gold standard in full-frame professional optics. But times have changed, and so have apertures. A few years ago, Canon was the first to break the wall with its 28-70mm f/2 lens. Late last year, Sony responded with its own version of the same focal range. Now, according to the latest rumors, Sony is ready to make another bold move on the f/2 chessboard with the (likely imminent) release of the FE 50-150mm f/2 GM.

One of the wilder rumors even suggests that this might not be the only new lens on the horizon. Alongside or shortly after this release, Sony could also announce a longer telephoto zoom. It could either be a second-generation FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM or something entirely new. Maybe a 300-600mm f/5.6? Oh wait, that’s what Canon fans are currently hoping for.

Via Sony Alpha Rumors and Canon Rumors

Sony patents for 400mm, 600mm and 800mm telephoto lenses

Sony has filed patents for five new telephoto lens designs. The 400mm f/2.8 and 600mm f/4 may sound familiar to Sony users, but the remaining three are entirely new concepts for Sony. The first is a 400mm f/4. Next is a 500mm f/4. And last is the big one: an 800mm f/5.6.

To be clear, these are patents, not product announcements, so it is possible that their lives will end up on the drawing board and in the heads of their designers. Still, it’s interesting to see where Sony’s thoughts and plans are going. If you could influence the roadmap, which of these would you send to production?

Via Sony Alpha Rumors and Asobinet

Impact of new tariffs on prices of photographic equipment

Last week we reported on the upcoming price increases at Canon. This week, you can read about the upcoming price adjustments on the rumor sites of Fujifilm and Leica. While The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy offers the wise advice “Don’t panic,” I’d still recommend not waiting too long if you’re planning on getting new equipment. And not just because of price, but also availability.

Via Leica Rumors, Photo Rumors and Sony Alpha Rumors

Good Deals and New Sales

Perhaps as a result of the aforementioned tariffs, the list of discounted gear from Fujifilm and Sony is about as short as the chemical formula for hydrogen sulfide (H2S). However, that list does include the Fujifilm X-H2S and its younger brother, the X-H2 – sort of. The cameras don’t actually have a discount, but buying either at B&H Photo gets you a bonus FT-XH File Transmitter Grip, normally priced at $999. The deal also applies to the X-H2 bundled with the 16-80mm lens, and you save about $200 on the usual price of the lens by buying it as a bundle. Also, the first-generation XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR was $1199 and currently sells for $999.

What about Sony? My favorite deal here is the Sony a7 IV, currently priced at $1,998 (was $2,498). There’s also a soon-to-expire a7 IV bundle sale that includes a Sony 128GB memory card, a spare battery, and a Think Tank Photo Retrospective camera bag for $2,127 (was $2,635).

Finally, Sony is doing their popular spring trade-in event again. Here you will have a much wider range of discounts to choose from. You’ll get paid for your old equipment, plus up to a $800 Sony trade-in bonus + up to $500 instant savings. That makes a total of up to $1300 + the value of your trade-in, a good deal for photographers who are considering a new Sony.

Other Pages of Interest

A colossal squid (Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni), whose remains occasionally wash ashore, has been filmed alive for the first time in history. The individual, captured on camera at a depth of around 600 meters near the South Sandwich Islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, measured only about 30 cm – but adults can grow up to 7 meters long and weigh half a ton. That makes it the heaviest invertebrate on the planet.

The World Press Photo contest announced its 2025 Photo of the Year this week, along with two finalists. The top honor went to photographer Samar Abu Elouf for a portrait of Mahmoud Ajjour, a child who lost both arms during an Israeli attack in Gaza City in March 2024. According to the United Nations, Gaza now has the highest number of child amputees per capita anywhere in the world. The other awarded images also carry disturbing messages. Night Crossing by John Moore takes you to the U.S.-Mexico border, while Droughts in the Amazon by Musuk Nolte reveals the changing face of the world’s largest rainforest – once lush and humid, now parched and struggling.

Meanwhile, the prestigious Sony Photographer of the Year 2025 was won by acclaimed British photographer Zed Nelson for his series The Anthropocene Illusion. This long-term documentary project, which explores the deeply fractured relationship between humans and the natural world, took Zed six years to complete and led him across four continents. You can view his award-winning photographs on the Sony World Photography Awards 2025 website.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #98

Last week’s theme was leaves, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is intersections, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, April 26, 2024!

Week #97 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “leaves” theme, starting with Mauro70’s photo:



I like that the contrast between the leaves and the buildings work on many levels: color, form, and type of subject.

Cjay’s photo:



Here, we have something very different from the first: a closeup that shows the beautiful complexity of a single leaf.

And John Graybosch’s photo:



John’s photo shows very nicely how leaves can capture the beauty of the sun.

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the intersections theme.