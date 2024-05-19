Photography News: Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 Announced, Canon R5 Mark II Rumors

Do you sometimes feel anxious about how dynamic and full of change the world around us is? It may be reassuring to know that there are places on our planet where time moves at a different pace. Like some caves in southern Europe. Olms (Proteus anguinus) are cave-dwelling salamanders whose lifespan can be over a hundred years. But in that time, they may not experience very much. One specimen was found by scientists after more than seven years without moving. Probably got a bit dreamy. But let’s return from the timelessness of dark caves to the hectic world of photography news.

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art: The second generation of Sigma’s standard, fast zoom is smaller and lighter than its predecessor (735g compared to 835g). The lens adds an additional programmable button (making two total), along with a new de-clickable aperture ring. Sigma says that the new motor should drive the autofocus up to three times faster than its predecessor. There’s also a new 19-element/15-group optical construction (with a whopping 6 low dispersion, 2 special low dispersion, and 5 aspherical elements). The lens’s magnification has also improved slightly to a maximum of 1:2.7. The lens will be sold for Sony E and Leica L mounts for $1,199 (the original version is currently discounted to $989).

The Fujifilm X Summit brought four anticipated new releases, evenly split between APS-C and medium format. Fuji’s X-series family grew with a slimmed-down version of the flagship X-T5, the X-T50 ($1400), and a new kit lens, the Fuji XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 ($700). Meanwhile, the GFX series has updated its second-in-line camera, the GFX 100S, with a GFX 100S II priced at $4,999. The new camera, with its advanced AF features and 100MP sensor, is still less expensive than other manufacturers’ full-frame flagships. Fuji has also sailed into the world of wildlife and sports photography – previously a privilege of smaller sensors – with the medium format Fuji GF 500mm f/5.6 OIS lens ($3499).

Canon EOS R1: This week, Canon finally announced the development of its first flagship camera for the EOS R system, the EOS R1. Although some early specifications appeared on the Adorama website, these were later retracted. Adorama said that these were placeholder specs, and they weren’t in contact with Canon regarding the true specs of the EOS R1. Everything we know so far about this long-awaited camera is summarized by Spencer in his post, Canon EOS R1 Development Announced.

Viltrox AF 40mm F2.5: A lightweight (180 g) and compact (ø 68 x L 55.9 mm; 52 mm filter size) full-frame lens for Nikon Z-mount, with an angle of view close to the human eye’s perspective. The AF is driven by an STM stepper motor and supports subject recognition. The minimum focusing distance is 0.34m. The lens construction contains 10 elements in 6 groups (including 1 ED, 3 high refractive index, 1 aspherical lens). The price is $158. For comparison, the original Nikon Z 40mm f/2 alternative sells for $227.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II rumored specifications

On the Youtube channel of wildlife photographer Jan Wegener, you can hear a few words about the just-announced R1. However, much more time is devoted to another highly anticipated camera, the EOS R5 Mark II. The new rumor suggests that the camera will have a very fast readout speed, even surpassing that of the EOS R3. The R5 II should also have pre-release burst and a more flexible tilting screen. I’m not sure if I believe the next rumor, but it’s said that the R5 II will retain a mechanical shutter that can handle up to 30 FPS. Finally, from the EOS R3, it could inherit Smart Controller and Eye Control AF.

Panasonic is about to release a new full-frame camera

“Vlogging” cameras became a new category several years ago, but they were mostly small-sensor compacts. No longer. A few APS-C and full-frame cameras already fit into this category, and it seems that Panasonic is about to release another with the rumored Lumix S9. Based on the leaked image, I would compare the look of the camera to the Leica Q series. However, unlike the Leica Q, it will have interchangeable lenses and, of course, a much more affordable price – expected to be under $1,700.

A new viewfinder for a new Leica

Last week, I discussed one of the biggest changes that is reportedly in the works for future Leica rangefinder cameras. Starting with the M12, the traditional rangefinder should be replaced by a smart hybrid rangefinder. This would combine the classic rangefinder experience with the advantages of an EVF, similar to the Fuji X100 camera. According to some new visualizations, focusing could be done either in the same way as with the current Leica M (by aligning two images within a defined field) or via focus peaking.

Competition is a great thing, especially for us photographers. There are a lot of carbon tripods on the market these days, including some Chinese-made tripods at a very “aluminum price.” Traditional manufacturers have had to respond. In this case, we’re seeing nice discounts from Italian brands Gitzo and Manfrotto.

Fujifilm is getting involved in the fight against disinformation and fake news by joining two organizations, the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) and the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). They’re planning to add a new feature to both the X and GFX cameras that will verify the authenticity of the photos taken.

The GDT Nature Photographer of the Year has been going for over 50 years now. You can check out its website to see the amazing photos that won in the 2024 contest in seven different categories.

In terms of numbers and biomass, domestic animals are far more numerous than wild ones. No wonder they have their own photography competition. See the finalists of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

After the recent solar eclipse, our sky has become the stage for another space show. Our home star has been very active in recent weeks, sending clouds of charged particles and magnetic fields towards Earth. This has led to one of the most powerful solar storms to reach Earth in two decades. This led to some of the strongest auroras in a century, even at latitudes where they don’t normally occur. For more on this, check out NASA’s website.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #50

Last week’s theme was clouds, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is smooth, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, May 25, 2024!

Week #49 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “clouds” theme, where we’ll see many different ways of emphasizing clouds in a composition.

First, PRG Lagarde sent us this photo:



In this shot, we see a great contrast between the diffuse and nebulous shape of clouds against the sharp precision of glass. Not only does it emphasize the clouds, which also form an interesting pattern, but it gives a very interesting take on the building.

Next, let’s check out DL84’s photo:



This time, we have a different sort of texture to contrast against the clouds: the sharp, defined features of the mountain. Moreover, the intense and dramatic light gives a secondary contrast against the soft nature of the cloud.

In vidmarko’s photo, we see something a little different:



This time, there are no other physical objects to contrast against the clouds! Instead, the orange monochromatic feeling along with intense light and defined textures show clouds standing alone, which certainly isn’t easy to do.

Finally, let’s see Mark Fulton’s photo:



After experiencing the drama of clouds in their intensity against the sharpness of mountains and glass, and finally all by themselves, we return to a sense of inner calm provided here. True, there are a few clouds in the sky, but what is even more interesting is the ground. We see fog, the fallen cloud that has finally come to greet us in its most subtle form.

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the smooth theme.