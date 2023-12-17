Photography News: First Nikon Z6 III Rumors, Fujifilm Sales

Today’s Photography News will begin and end a bit unconventionally with a little reflection on the topic of health. Art therapy is a proven method for diagnosing and improving an individual’s mental health. Personally, I occasionally prescribe myself “photo therapy.” This is not light therapy, as you could read about on Wikipedia, but instead using photography as a tool to improve one’s health.

What are the effects? Believe me, they’re great! In two weeks of all-day exercises with my camera, I lost the excess weight I had been gaining for a year, cured my long-bothersome tennis elbow, and generally calmed down. Are there any side effects? There are, and they are very welcome! Like bringing home photos that will make you happy long after you return, such as the White-throated Kingfisher photo below. Photography is healthy!

Recent Announcements

The Rumor Mill

First Nikon Z6 III rumors are in the air

Rumors of a mysterious Nikon camera are swirling, and it might be the third incarnation of the Z6. When I think about it, it makes a lot of sense. The Z9 is in full form thanks to firmware updates, the Z8 still smells new, and the Zf is basically in its infancy. By comparison, the Z6/7 II twins are clearly in need of an update. If nothing else, at least the AF performance would deserve a boost since it is at a similar level as when the Z-mount was introduced.

According to Nikon rumors, other features should include a new design, a new 24.5 MP BSI sensor, 6K ProRes RAW video support, pixel shift, variable angle LCD screen, Nikon Z8-level focusing system, and higher FPS than the current Z6 II. This could be a very interesting camera if Nikon keeps the price reasonable. What features would you like to see on the Z6 III?

Via Nikon Rumors

What new lenses (not) to expect?

If you’re looking forward to heading out into the wilderness with the new Canon RF 200-500mm f/4 professional zoom in the spring of 2024, I’m going to make you sad. It seems unlikely that Canon will announce it in time. According to Canon Rumors, this lens should be announced sometime in the middle of next year. In the meantime, you can at least think about which kidney you’re willing to sacrifice to cover its price, which is likely to be quite hefty.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a lens that’s about ten times shorter and compatible with an APS-C camera with an X, E or Z mount, I have good news. According to Photorumors, Chinese manufacturer TTartisan is expected to announce a fast 56mm AF lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.8 very soon.

New high-end camera from OM Digital?

I’ve heard the sparrows on the roof chirping about it, and now I’m even reading it on 4/3rumors. It looks like OM Digital might announce a high-end camera model soon. Will it be a successor to the relatively compact OM-1? Or even the E-M1X with an integrated grip? Personally, I’m betting on the first option, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a while. In the meantime, OM digital is trying to clear out the stock of the OM-1. This is evident in the prices in Europe as well as in the States, where it is currently selling for $1,900 (was $2,200).

Good Deals and New Sales

Fujifilm has an interesting portfolio of cameras and lenses. While big players like Canon, Nikon and Sony offer a choice between APS-C and full frame cameras, Fujifilm offers medium format versus APS-C instead. Their APS-C lens lineup is unparalleled, and the value for their medium format cameras is the best on the market. Why am I writing about this in the Sales section of our weekly news? Because much of Fuji’s excellent lineup is currently on sale at very interesting prices. Here are the highlights:

Cameras

Lenses

Other Pages of Interest

Biological diversity evokes happiness. More bird species in living nearby has the potential to increase people’s life satisfaction to the same degree as a higher income. At least, that’s what the Science Daily article says, and I have no reason not to believe it. I can confirm from my own experience that when I photograph birds, my happiness level increases significantly! And when I think about it, I feel very good in bird-rich countries.

Those of us in the northern hemisphere are now facing the fact that many birds have left for the winter. Of the nearly 11,000 species of birds in the world, about 20% are migratory. But in northern Europe or the Americas, the majority of birds are in this category. To compensate for any sadness this may cause, I have found a site where you can watch birds from all over the world live. Make some coffee, have a glass of wine, or just sit and watch. And who knows, maybe you’ll see an extremely rare species, which Professor Hamish Spencer did. While holidaying in Colombia, he came across an extremely rare Green Honeycreeper – a bilaterally gynandromorphic individual that was half female, half male.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #28

Last week’s theme was blue hour, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is distance, and you can submit your results in this thread by Friday, December 22!

Week #27 Results

Let’s take a look at a couple of the submissions for the blue hour theme. The first photo is from user sergiy_melnychenko of Marina Island in Prague:

The cool blue light contrasts very nicely with the warm indoor lights and the glassy surface is a great touch! The next photo is a panorama from Tom Pazol:

I love the expansive view and the subtle touch of color in this otherwise very blue photo.

Thanks everyone for submitting for “blue hour,” and I look forward to seeing your work next week!