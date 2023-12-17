Photography News: First Nikon Z6 III Rumors, Fujifilm Sales

Today’s Photography News will begin and end a bit unconventionally with a little reflection on the topic of health. Art therapy is a proven method for diagnosing and improving an individual’s mental health. Personally, I occasionally prescribe myself “photo therapy.” This is not light therapy, as you could read about on Wikipedia, but instead using photography as a tool to improve one’s health.
What are the effects? Believe me, they’re great! In two weeks of all-day exercises with my camera, I lost the excess weight I had been gaining for a year, cured my long-bothersome tennis elbow, and generally calmed down. Are there any side effects? There are, and they are very welcome! Like bringing home photos that will make you happy long after you return, such as the White-throated Kingfisher photo below. Photography is healthy!
- Voigtlander Nokton 40mm f/1.2 Aspherical: This lens is not so new. It has been available for some time with Leica M, Sony E and even Nikon Z mounts. But now Cosina has gotten authorization from Canon and introduced its RF mount version. Although it doesn’t change the fact that the lens only has manual focus, it does allow electronic communication with the camera. This will be reflected in the EXIF, but most importantly it will allow you to use IBIS and focus assist features. Available from January 2024 at a price of around $845.
- Voigtlander Nokton Vintage Line 28mm f/1.5 Aspherical VM: Another new product from Cosina, this time for Leica M-mount cameras. Four variations of this lens are produced, all with the same optical design – 10 elements (two of them ASPH) in 8 groups, 12 aperture blades, filter size 43mm. What distinguishes them from each other is the color (silver or black paint) and the material used. The Type I is made of aluminum (250g) and the Type II is made of brass (330g). The expected price will be around $880 to $985. Availability from January 2024.
- After ending support for brand-specific versions of Capture One last year, the company has continued to slim down its portfolio. Last week, they announced the discontinuation of Capture One Express. If you’ve been using that version and want to stay with the same software, you’ll have no choice but to upgrade to Pro starting in January 2024. Here’s a look at what you’ll get when you upgrade. For now, you can still choose between a perpetual license (€349) and a subscription (€18.25/month).
- DJI Ronin 4D-8K: DJI’s professional cinema camera now gets the Zenmuse X9 full-frame camera with 8K resolution and frame rates up to 75fps (or 4K/120fps). Its image processing system, CineCore 3.0, enables internal recording to Apple ProRes RAW. Dynamic range measures at 14.7 stops. More details on the DJI website. Price $12,838.
- 7Artisans 14mm T2.9 Full-Frame Cine Lens: The widest of the 7Artisans cine primes. Available for Sony E, L-mount, Canon RF, and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras. All-metal construction. The lens allows for smooth aperture and focus adjustment. Despite the wide angle of view (114 degrees), screw-on filters of 82mm diameter can be used. Weight is 660g and price is $459.
First Nikon Z6 III rumors are in the air
Rumors of a mysterious Nikon camera are swirling, and it might be the third incarnation of the Z6. When I think about it, it makes a lot of sense. The Z9 is in full form thanks to firmware updates, the Z8 still smells new, and the Zf is basically in its infancy. By comparison, the Z6/7 II twins are clearly in need of an update. If nothing else, at least the AF performance would deserve a boost since it is at a similar level as when the Z-mount was introduced.
According to Nikon rumors, other features should include a new design, a new 24.5 MP BSI sensor, 6K ProRes RAW video support, pixel shift, variable angle LCD screen, Nikon Z8-level focusing system, and higher FPS than the current Z6 II. This could be a very interesting camera if Nikon keeps the price reasonable. What features would you like to see on the Z6 III?
Via Nikon Rumors
What new lenses (not) to expect?
If you’re looking forward to heading out into the wilderness with the new Canon RF 200-500mm f/4 professional zoom in the spring of 2024, I’m going to make you sad. It seems unlikely that Canon will announce it in time. According to Canon Rumors, this lens should be announced sometime in the middle of next year. In the meantime, you can at least think about which kidney you’re willing to sacrifice to cover its price, which is likely to be quite hefty.
Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a lens that’s about ten times shorter and compatible with an APS-C camera with an X, E or Z mount, I have good news. According to Photorumors, Chinese manufacturer TTartisan is expected to announce a fast 56mm AF lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.8 very soon.
New high-end camera from OM Digital?
I’ve heard the sparrows on the roof chirping about it, and now I’m even reading it on 4/3rumors. It looks like OM Digital might announce a high-end camera model soon. Will it be a successor to the relatively compact OM-1? Or even the E-M1X with an integrated grip? Personally, I’m betting on the first option, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a while. In the meantime, OM digital is trying to clear out the stock of the OM-1. This is evident in the prices in Europe as well as in the States, where it is currently selling for $1,900 (was $2,200).
Good Deals and New Sales
Fujifilm has an interesting portfolio of cameras and lenses. While big players like Canon, Nikon and Sony offer a choice between APS-C and full frame cameras, Fujifilm offers medium format versus APS-C instead. Their APS-C lens lineup is unparalleled, and the value for their medium format cameras is the best on the market. Why am I writing about this in the Sales section of our weekly news? Because much of Fuji’s excellent lineup is currently on sale at very interesting prices. Here are the highlights:
Cameras
- Fujifilm GFX 100S (was $5,999, now $4,399)
- Fujifilm GFX 50S II (was $3,999, now $2,999)
- Fujifilm X-H2S (was $2,499, now $2,299)
- Fujifilm X-H2 (was $1,999, now $1,849)
- Fujifilm X-S10 (was $999, now $899)
Lenses
- Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR (was $999, now $899)
- Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR (was $1,199, now $1,099)
- Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR (was $1,999, now $1,599)
- Fujifilm XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR (was $1,599, now $1,449)
- Fujifilm XF 90mm f/2 R LM WR (was $949, now $849)
- Fujifilm XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR (was $1,499, now $1,299)
- Fujifilm XF 18-120mm f/4 LM PZ WR (was $899, now $699)
- Fujifilm XF 80mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro (was $1,199, now $1,099)
- Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR (was $1,899, now $1,499)
- Fujifilm XF 50mm f/1.0 R WR (was $1,499, now $1,199)
- Fujifilm XF 16mm f/1.4 R WR (was $999, now $899)
Biological diversity evokes happiness. More bird species in living nearby has the potential to increase people’s life satisfaction to the same degree as a higher income. At least, that’s what the Science Daily article says, and I have no reason not to believe it. I can confirm from my own experience that when I photograph birds, my happiness level increases significantly! And when I think about it, I feel very good in bird-rich countries.
Those of us in the northern hemisphere are now facing the fact that many birds have left for the winter. Of the nearly 11,000 species of birds in the world, about 20% are migratory. But in northern Europe or the Americas, the majority of birds are in this category. To compensate for any sadness this may cause, I have found a site where you can watch birds from all over the world live. Make some coffee, have a glass of wine, or just sit and watch. And who knows, maybe you’ll see an extremely rare species, which Professor Hamish Spencer did. While holidaying in Colombia, he came across an extremely rare Green Honeycreeper – a bilaterally gynandromorphic individual that was half female, half male.
Photo Theme Challenge, Week #28
Last week’s theme was blue hour, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is distance, and you can submit your results in this thread by Friday, December 22!
Week #27 Results
Let’s take a look at a couple of the submissions for the blue hour theme. The first photo is from user sergiy_melnychenko of Marina Island in Prague:
The cool blue light contrasts very nicely with the warm indoor lights and the glassy surface is a great touch! The next photo is a panorama from Tom Pazol:
I love the expansive view and the subtle touch of color in this otherwise very blue photo.
Thanks everyone for submitting for “blue hour,” and I look forward to seeing your work next week!
For me to upgrade from the Z6II, the Z6III would need to have a fast readout, like the Z8/Z9. While the Z6II can capture using electronic shutter only, the readout is slow and it shows in distorted features and banding under certain artificial lighting. I really, really like the Z8’s ability to shoot with no sound. 24.5MP is okay, but 33-36 would generate more excitement among potential buyers, along with 6K video.
For a coming new Nikon Z6iii and eventually a Z7iii, and then with a firmware for all Z bodies, it would be great if like Fujifilm GF system, when you use DX mode or 1:1 or any available image size in the body, it applies to Jpeg only and not to Raw, to keep the raw in full size and eventually crop later. 33 megapixels, an autofocus at least as good as the Zf, the same manual focus ability, a tilting screen as on Z6ii, and a higher viewfinder.
For Z6iii, I would like 36 MP, not 48. Or if 48 is what it is for all new bodies, then at least coding/tech were we can downsize RAW files. I love to crop, but rarely do I wish to have tons of huge files on my laptop for the occasional need.
Regarding the “variable angle LCD” rumor of a Z6 III: Are there really that many videographers/photographers filming or taking pictures of themselves? I’d like to see a mechanism like the Z8 has or the best of both worlds like we have seen on Sony A7R IV or A9 III.
Libor – As a health care professional I fully agree with “phototherapy” for health enhancement (minus the anxiety on obsessing with the technology, ha).
If the Nikon Z6 III has Z8/Z9 level focusing or at least 80% of it, that would be very nice for wildlife photographers. While the 45MP is clearly better for wildlife in terms of cropping, I really do like the simplicity of the files of my ol’ Z6 and 500PF. If you’re not cropping much (and I’ve learned that some of the best files are not much cropped) then the Z6 III could be a very nice and less expensive alternative to the Z8.
Indeed. As long as the guts are as good as those of the ZF, I think it will be a fine camera, to say the least.
Regarding the OM-1, I would be surprised if this was OM System’s first priority. The OM-1 is, from all accounts, a pretty good camera but the price (and size) is putting it in conflict with numerous FF cameras and whilst I get that “small&light” is definitely worth something, the market does not seem to generally.
The weakest camera in the lineup (again, in my opinion) is the OM-5 which is not the bargain basement model (far from it..) and which would normally be an important mid-range model for OM Systems(meaning $$) but is nevertheless missing any of the new tech from the OM-1 and is saddled with old school software, it was simply a re-badge (plus weatherproofing, admittedly a fantastic feature) and was an underwhelming new model in many people’s eyes, mine included, and which has looked “old” since the day it was launched, only the IP rating differentiates it from anything else.
Also, as you mentioned, Olympus tried this “high end” approach with the E-M1X, and it didn’t really end up being a commercial success, so why repeat that?
M43’s greatest feature is small and light in my opinion, and they should try and stick to that at a reasonable price level.