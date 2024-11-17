Photography News: New Ultra-Wide Lenses, Holiday Sale on Cameras

As a bipedal, mostly hairless primate, I usually inspire fear and dread in other forms of life. But there are rare moments when I blend into my surroundings, dissolve into the vegetation, and my soul becomes one with the universe. In these moments, I cease to be a feared predator and become a harmless part of the world around me, a mesmerized observer. Such was the case about two weeks ago when I was lying in the soft grass near Ecuador’s Cotopaxi volcano. The sun wasn’t scorching, but gently warming. A White-tailed Deer emerged from the surrounding brush to graze. We approached each other, both gazing in silent curiosity. It was a magical moment. Allow me to share with you not only a photo of this fleeting experience, but also the latest news from the world of photography.

Recent Announcements

Pergear 100mm f/2.8 Macro 2X: A manual focus macro lens compatible with full-frame cameras from Sony E, Leica L, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and Canon EF. The minimum focusing distance is 30 cm, giving a working distance of 12.7 cm in front of the lens (for Nikon Z). The 13 diaphragm blades are controlled via a stepless aperture ring on the lens barrel. The optical construction consists of 14 elements in 9 groups (4 ED and 3 high refractive index lenses). Price is $319 (now with 10% early bird discount $287).

Artra Lab Nonikkor 11mm f/1.8: A manual focus APS-C ultra-wide lens. As with previous Artra Lab lenses, its design is inspired by classic Nikon lenses from the 1980s. The optical construction consists of 13 elements in 9 groups. The shortest focusing distance of 18cm opens up interesting possibilities for wide-angle close-up photography. Made of glass, aluminum and brass, the lens weighs 350 grams and will be available at the end of November for $330.

Laowa 15mm f/5 Cookie FF: This tiny, 104-gram (Leica M version) cookie from Laowa will satisfy your hunger for a full-frame wide angle lens. The lens is fully manual, but the Nikon Z and Sony E versions have an auto aperture function. Versions for Leica L, Leica M, and Canon RF are also available. Laowa has experience with wide angle macro lenses, and this one also lets you focus very close (minimum focus distance is 12cm). The lens accepts 39mm diameter filters. Its 5-blade aperture creates a 10-point sunstar effect around point light sources. You can choose between black and silver versions at a price of $399.

7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 Mark II: Second generation of the fish-eye, 185° angle of view, full-frame lens. This manual-focus optic is available for E, Z, R, and L mounts. Lens construction consists of 11 elements in 8 groups (1 aspherical and 2 extra-low dispersion lenses). An all-metal lens body is reflected in a slightly higher weight, which is 602g (Sony E). The minimum focusing distance is 15cm. The price of the lens is $278.

The Rumor Mill

Nikon Z9 new firmware features

At Japan’s Inter BEE 2024 trade show, the Nikon Z9 was spotted running a new firmware version labeled 5.10. Considering the current version is 5.0, no groundbreaking changes are expected. According to available information, the new firmware is set to introduce new control options for PZ lenses (such as rotation angles and direction) and shutter angle for video. However, it’s quite possible that more significant updates could be on the horizon. Firmware version 5.10 might simply be an interim step toward a major update we’ve been anticipating for several months.

Fujifilm GFX medium-format cinema camera

This camera has been confirmed (you can see its first pictures here), but its specifications are only rumors. Yuji Igarashi, Divisional Manager of Fujifilm’s Professional Imaging Group, explained in an interview at CineD: “One of the reasons why we announced this product so early is that we wanted to get feedback and make sure when we launch it, it’s a proper launch, so there are no quirks.”

We know it will be built around the same 102MP sensor as the GFX100 II and GFX100S II. Rumors suggest it will not just be a simple cosmetic redesign of the camera body. In addition to the camera, a new power zoom lens will be announced, a 32-90mm (approximately 32-71mm full-frame equivalent).

Other Pages of Interest

Some good news today – one of the world’s largest and rarest eagles, the Philippine Eagle, took a step away from extinction last Monday. After successful artificial insemination and a 56-day incubation period, the 30th artificially bred chick since 1987 finally cracked the shell. With the wild population of these magnificent eagles estimated at only 392 to 400 pairs, each new bird is extremely valuable. For more information, visit the website of the Philippine News Agency.

Where standard macro photography ends, the world of microscopic imaging begins. While most entries in the EVIDENT Image of the Year Award 2024 fall into the category of scientific photography, the winning images possess remarkable aesthetic power. Give it a look for some inspiration today.

The HIPA photography contest is a competition that draws photographers’ attention every year, particularly with its record-breaking $1 million prize pool. This year’s 13th edition focused on the theme of Sustainability. The top award went to Chinese photographer Liping Cao, who won the $200,000 Grand Prize with his photo Quiet Power.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #76

Last week’s theme was droplets, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is portrait orientation, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, November 23, 2024!

Week #75 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “droplets” theme, starting with Mauro70’s photo:



We start out the challenge with this isolated droplet. We see the inner world of the doplet, whose entire nature is reflection and refraction of light.

Next, we take a step back with AndrewGusew’s photo:



Now, the droplets are an onslaught of chaos, giving us a rush of movement.

Finally, we have vidmarko’s photo:



In this photo, the droplets are no longer rushing, but surrounding. What a great show of action and struggle against nature!

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the portrait orientation theme.