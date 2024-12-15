Photography News: Sigma Telephoto Teaser, Last-Minute Holiday Deals

Two photographers are taking pictures of a magnificent grizzly bear. Suddenly, the bear stands up, snarls, growls ominously, and starts chasing them. The two guys drop their equipment and run for their lives. After a few seconds, the first photographer yells to the other, “We’re not fast enough! He’s going to catch us!” The second photographer, without slowing down, yells over his shoulder, “Well, it’s enough for me to run away from you!” This joke went through my mind when I was photographing a spectacled bear in Peru, but fortunately, he’s (mostly) a good-natured vegetarian.

This week in the photography world was mild-mannered as well. Not a lot of major announcements, although we did get some interesting rumors. Here’s what you need to know from the week!

Recent Announcements

RØDE Wireless GO (Gen 3): The Wireless GO are versatile microphones that are compatible with a wide range of devices (the receiver features USB-C and a 3.5mm TRRS output). They promise a clean signal at ranges up to 260 meters. A notable upgrade is the 32 GB of on-board storage (for over 40 hours of audio backup). The new version also features 32-bit float audio, so the risk of clipping loud sounds is greatly reduced, and even quiet recordings are easier to recover in post-production. Other new features include intelligent GainAssist and a convenient charging and travel case, the Charge Case+. The Wireless GO microphones are available in a vibrant selection of 14 colors for $299, or $388 for the set that includes the Charge Case+.

New SSDs from Lexar and SanDisk: The Lexar SL300 USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSD offers solid value, while the SanDisk Extreme PRO USB4 offers blazing fast read and write speeds and increased durability. In terms of numbers, the Lexar delivers read and write speeds of around 1050 MB/s. By comparison, the Thunderbolt 4-compatible SanDisk is nearly four times faster, reaching up to 3800 MB/s. Both SSDs are rated to withstand drops of up to 2 meters (6.6′), but only the SanDisk comes with IP65 certification, offering decent water resistance as well. And the price difference? The 2TB Lexar is priced at $120, while the 2TB SanDisk costs $290. SanDisk also offers a 4TB version for $450.

DxO released new optics modules: With 957 newly added camera and lens combinations, DxO software users now have access to a total of 99,163 modules. This week, the module database has been expanded to include four cameras from Fujifilm, Leica, Panasonic and Sony, as well as 12 lenses, mainly from Viltrox, but also from Tamron, Laowa, and Panasonic. These modules are used by applications such as DxO PureRAW for effective noise reduction and lens correction of RAW files.

The Rumor Mill

SIGMA CEO Kazuto Yamaki teases a new SIGMA lens and talks photography, music, and design

This is the title of an interview on the Sigma UK YouTube channel. If you don’t have time to watch the whole thing, skip to the 16th minute where Kazuto Yamaki describes the decision-making process behind which lenses Sigma chooses to manufacture. A few minutes later, he reveals which lens from the past decade he considers to be the most groundbreaking innovation that changed the imaging industry. But if you’re like me, you’re probably most curious about what lenses Sigma will announce in the near future. At the 27th minute and you’ll hear Yamaki say this: “telephoto lens that has never existed before” … “sports photographers and wildlife photographers might be very excited about the lens.” And now I won’t be able to sleep. What lens could it be? For now, we can only guess.

Via Sigma UK on YouTube

Leica Firmware Updates

Leica cameras, including the M11 (and its derivatives), D-Lux 8, Q3, Q343, SL3, and SL2 will soon receive new firmware updates. Of these, the SL3 and Q3 are expected to see the most improvements. Don’t expect anything revolutionary. Instead, these updates will bring small but welcome evolutionary improvements. They focus primarily on the user interface, improved integration with the Leica Fotos app, support for certain external devices such as RØDE wireless microphones, and better overall performance. For a comprehensive list of the expected changes, visit the link below.

Via Leica Rumors

A Nikon AF-D mirrorless adapter?

Rumors are swirling around a long-awaited product from Nikon, namely, an FTZ adapter that has autofocus compatibility with Nikon’s older AF-D lenses! Long-time Nikon shooters may appreciate being able to use their old lenses with autofocus again. Even better, it would open up more budget lens options for Nikon Z shooters, such as the Nikon 80-200mm f/2.8 AF-D that can be bought used for less than $300.

Via Nikon Rumors

Panasonic S1H II: A Christmas Surprise?

A post by @camerainsider on X teases with the brief message, “Panasonic Lumix announcement coming next week.” Could the rumored camera be the long-awaited successor to the Panasonic S1H? This (not only) video-centric camera was introduced over five years ago and is certainly due for an upgrade. Hot rumors from earlier this year even speculated that, like the Leica M11 and Q3, the S1H II could feature a 60MP sensor. Personally, I wouldn’t bet on it, but who knows? Maybe we will get a nice surprise before Christmas.

Via Photo Rumors

Good Deals and New Sales

It’s still a good time of year for big sales, at least for another week or so. These stand out to me most of all:

Other Pages of Interest

If you’re accustomed to using a grid or other guides in your camera’s viewfinder, and you own Canon’s R50, R10m or R7, you may be interested in a new firmware upgrade that adds the Cropping Guide feature to your camera. This tool is designed to simplify framing in portrait photography, especially for corporate and school portraits, helping you achieve consistent and repeatable results with ease. However, this update costs $120 and can only be installed by an authorized service center. For more information, visit the Canon USA website.

Famed American photojournalist William Eugene Smith once said that he “never made any picture, good or bad, without paying for it in emotional turmoil.” Be prepared for your own emotional turmoil when you take a look at the beautiful but heartbreaking portfolios that received financial support from the W. Eugene Smith Fund this year. And what did the photographer, whose name is behind the fund, once say about himself? “I am a compassionate cynic, yet I believe I am one of the most affirmative photographers around. I have tried to let the truth be my prejudice. It has taken much sweat. It has been worth it.”

To emotionally balance this selection, I believe the best images from the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Contest will lift the corners of your mouth and give them just the right moon-bent shape. Remember that laughter not only heals, but unlike many common medicines, it also cures. And on top of that, it’s completely free.

While browsing the Audubon Magazine website, I came across an interesting article by photographer Daniel Dietrich. Although it was published seven years ago, it remains relevant – especially now in the winter, when every bit of energy expended can be critical for wildlife. The article, Why Closer Is Not Always Better When Photographing Birds, is definitely worth a read.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #80

Last week’s theme was rain, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is window, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, December 21, 2024!

Week #79 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “rain” theme, starting with jweber’s photo:



The rain beautifully adds an element of the story to this photo, showing a new aspect of the life of terns.

Next, we have PRG Lagarde’s photo:



Although you can’t immediate see the raindrops, the rain adds an immense amount of atmosphere, creating the classic cinematic wet pavement look.

Finally, we’ve got a very nice one from Frederic Dantzer’s:



This time, the rain on the transparent surface really shows the wetness of the scene outside in a different way than raindrops would, and additionally we have a nice red highlight amongst the otherwise dull colors. Nice!

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the window theme.