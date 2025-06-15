Photography News: DJI Full-Frame Camera Rumors, DSLR Discounts

I was thinking about which photo to share to celebrate Father’s Day today. Out of all the options, I ultimately chose a picture that I took this week in the Ecuadorian Amazon. Why this one? Probably because it offers a slightly stereotypical and humorous take on fathers – as somewhat roundish creatures fluttering between joys and worries… not unlike a Gorgeted Woodstar (Chaetocercus heliodor).

Recent Announcements

Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28-70mm f/2.8 ASPH.: This lens is new from Leica, but it’s based on the four-year-old Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary (both have 16 elements in 12 groups, minimum focusing distance of 0.19m, and a 67mm filter thread). So where do the differences lie? For starters, the Leica tips the scales at about 100g heavier, suggesting a bit more metal and less plastic in the build. The coatings also come from Germany rather than Japan. But the price is where things really diverge. The Sigma currently sells for $989, while the new Leica Vario-Elmarit is available for preorder at $1,890.

Rollei AF 85 mm f/1.8: “The beginning of a new era.” That’s how Rollei (the once-famous maker of twin-lens film reflex cameras) is introducing its very first lens for modern mirrorless systems. However, the lens seems very similar to the existing 7Artisans 85mm f/1.8 AF, with the same optical design. Starting July 9, the lens will be available for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts for €299. The Sony model will also feature a linear aperture ring, while the Nikon will not.

Manfrotto ONE + Manfrotto 500X Fluid Head + Manfrotto XCHANGE: A new tripod system for hybrid photo/video creators. This tripod (20kg load capacity, max height 170.2cm, weight 2kg) features centrally controlled leg extension, built-in spikes, and even a leveling base. The center column can be mounted both vertically and horizontally. The new XCHANGE system allows for quick swapping of heads, sliders, or other accessories. Available in carbon fiber ($720) or aluminum ($500) versions. The new 500X Fluid Head ($220) works like a classic video head with counterbalance, but adds a tilting platform for vertical shooting of stills or videos. And finally, the Manfrotto XCHANGE adapter ($55) lets you enjoy the quick-swap system with third-party gear too.

The Rumor Mill

Is DJI about to drop a full-Frame mirrorless camera?

DJI – best known for its action cameras, drones, and gimbals – is rumored to be preparing a bold move into the mirrorless camera market. And if the rumors are to be believed, it won’t be a shy debut, but a serious splash. The DJI Ronin Mirrorless (working title) is said to feature a roughly 45MP sensor, 4-axis gimbal-style IBIS, 4K video at 120 fps in 10-bit ProRes RAW, instant RAW file transfer to your phone or the cloud, smart subject tracking, and a host of other features familiar from DJI’s current lineup.

Given the impressive rumored specs, what really raises eyebrows is the suggested price tag – said to be around €2,500. That sounds about as crazy as Nikon suddenly deciding to sell the Z8 for the price of a Z6 III. And what about lenses? The camera is rumored to either adopt the L-mount or introduce a brand-new DL-mount system with adapters for RF, E, and Z lenses. Sounds too good to be true? We might find out this year, as DJI’s first mirrorless camera is expected to make its official debut in late 2025.

Via City Magazine

New Sigma lenses coming soon!

In the coming days, Sigma is expected to announce two interesting lenses. Both lenses are expected to be designed for Canon’s APS-C cameras. The first rumor suggests a 17-40mm f/1.8 (26-60mm equivalent). The second suggests a 12mm f/1.4 lens that should provide an 18mm full-frame equivalent field of view. The expected prices of these lenses are $799 and $649, respectively.

Via Canon Rumors

Good Deals and New Sales

If you’re heading off on an adventure, why not capture it on video? That’s where an action camera comes in handy. In this category, GoPro remains the classic go-to choice. The GoPro Hero 13 Black is currently on sale for $330 (was $430). If you don’t mind skipping features like interchangeable lens mods (including anamorphic), a GPS module, or the new magnetic mounting system, you won’t go wrong with the older GoPro Hero 12 Black, now priced at $300 (was $370). And if you’re looking to save a little more, the DJI Osmo Action 4 at $249 (was $299) is also a highly-rated, reliable option.

Last week, I had the chance to shoot alongside a photographer who still uses a DSLR. I have to admit, the sweet sound of a slapping mirror stirred up a wave of nostalgia in me. DSLRs are far from obsolete, especially now that so many great lenses are available at unbelievably low prices. And if you’re not looking for a second-hand option, these new DSLR cameras are still on the market and at some very tempting prices too:

Nikon

Canon

Other Pages of Interest

I admit, I usually think of drones as annoyingly high-pitched buzzing machines kept aloft by four spinning propellers. But it doesn’t have to be that way. This week, I discovered that my neighbor from the nearby town of Jablonec nad Nisou (Czechia) is the only manufacturer in the world that produces drones that fly by flapping their wings, much like a dragonfly or a hummingbird. The Flapper Drones wingspan and flapping frequency (12 times per second) closely match that of the world’s largest hummingbird, the Giant Hummingbird (Patagona gigas). The sound is pleasantly low-frequency, the wings are harmless to anyone nearby, and the flight really resembles a dragonfly hunting or a hummingbird hovering by a flower.

Some animals are known to science only through the discovery of their dead bodies. Until recently, that was the case with the squid Gonatus antarcticus. Its remains were typically found inside the stomachs of larger animals (like sperm whales), washed up on shore, or caught in fishing nets. However, a National Geographic Society expedition recently managed to film a live specimen for the first time, at a depth of 7,000 feet, near the coast of Antarctica. You can watch the video of this elusive creature – along with the fascinating story of how it was found – on the National Geographic website.

The same fiber optic cables that are used to control lethal FPV drones on the battlefield in Ukraine can also serve an entirely peaceful purpose. Proof of this is a photograph taken by a serviceman from the 12th Azov Brigade who found and captured an image of a bird’s nest made almost entirely from fiber optic cables. Hopefully, the day will soon come when this is the only way such materials are seen in the beautiful Ukrainian countryside.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #106

Last week’s theme was sparkling light, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is triangles, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, June 21, 2025!

Week #105 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “sparkling light” theme, starting with

Mauro70’s photo:



These sparkling lights add some atmosphere to the group of puffins.

PRG Lagarde shows a similar approach with his photo of a swallow:

I love the smooth look of the background and the creative subject placement in that shot!

Frederic Dantzer’s photo is next:



It’s neat how the candles show discrete levels of bokeh from in focus to pure bokeh balls!

Finally, Danny’s photo:



In this case, the out-of-focus quality of the specular highlights provide additional contrast for the pelican’s head.

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the triangles theme.