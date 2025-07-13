Photography News: Canon R6 III and R7 II Rumors, Amazon Prime Week Sales

Jason’s minimalist photograph of the lapwing, published in our article “My Favorite Photos on Photography Life This Year,” resonates with me. Viewing it last week reminded me once again that less can truly be more – both in the world of photography and elsewhere. In this week’s news roundup, I’ve gathered everything that caught my attention in the photography world and stripped it down to the essentials. Enjoy this edition of Photography News and have a great week ahead!

Recent Announcements

Sony 960GB and 1920GB CFexpress 4.0 Type A TOUGH: With these new cards, Sony is finally jumping aboard the fast-moving CFexpress 4.0 train. Current Sony cameras won’t be able to take full advantage of their speed, but paired with a new reader ($150), you’ll at least appreciate much faster file transfers to your computer. The cards offer a maximum theoretical read speed of 1800 MB/s and a write speed of 1700 MB/s. They come with VPG-400 certification, meaning their minimum sustained write speed won’t drop below 400 MB/s. Available in August for $585 (960GB) and $950 (1920GB).

Sony ECM-778: A compact (176mm long) professional shotgun microphone with a supercardioid pickup pattern designed for film, broadcast, and content production. Its directional characteristics make it a great choice for situations where you want to focus on sounds in front of the mic while suppressing noise from the sides and rear. Besides its primary applications, it could also be a solid option for recording wildlife — especially birds in song. This electret-condenser microphone connects via a 3-pin male XLR and is powered through phantom power. Price: $1,199.

Canon RF 75-300mm pricing: Canon has announced US pricing for their upcoming RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 lens: $219. The lens is due to ship around July 29th, but before you get too excited about the low price, keep in mind that this lens has the same optics as the Canon EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6, a lens from 1999.

The Rumor Mill

GoPro MAX 2 leaked images

Action cameras typically go through faster product cycles, but six years after the launch of the GoPro MAX, a second version is yet to be seen. Has GoPro really backed off and let Insta360 take over the 360° camera market? I don’t think so. Rumors about a MAX 2 have been circulating for at least a year, and now we’ve started to see some leaked images. All this means we should see the MAX 2 pretty soon.

Canon EOS R6 Mark III and EOS R7 Mark II Could Be Announced This Summer

According to new rumors, we might get not one, but two long-anticipated cameras from Canon as early as this August. Supporting this is the fact that Canon recently registered two new cameras in Asia.

The first is rumored to be a new mid-range full-frame model, a successor to the popular EOS R6 Mark II. Compared to its predecessor, we might get a bump in sensor resolution and a faster readout speed. Expect a redesigned EVF and a revamped flippy LCD mechanism as well.

The second announcement might bring us the new flagship of Canon’s APS-C lineup: the EOS R7 Mark II. As we’ve reported before, it’s expected to be a more advanced model than the original R7, targeting demanding users, even professionals. There’s even speculation that it could be the first APS-C camera to abandon the mechanical shutter altogether. However, this would require a fast, potentially stacked sensor. It will be quite an achievement if it manages to keep the projected price under £2000 in the current climate of hectic tariff increases.

Good Deals and New Sales

This week, there are some ongoing sales for Amazon’s Prime Day (more like Prime Week). Frankly, the deals this year are not as good as the ones we saw last year, when a lot of cameras and lenses reached their all-time low prices. Perhaps this is due to US-based tariffs, which are set to increase for most countries again on August 1st.

However, there are still a few good deals to be found, and I’ve picked out the best for you below. The highlights are probably the Tamron sales if you were planning to pick up one of their lenses:

Meanwhile, B&H Photo is currently running their Hot Summer Deals sale to compete with Amazon. What interesting gear can you grab during the promotion? Here are a few worth checking out:

SmallRig

Samsung

Manfrotto

Other Pages of Interest

A new book has just been released by Princeton University Press, taking readers through Birds of the Tropical Andes over the course of 264 pages. The authors, Owen Deutsch and Michael J. Parr, introduce a collection of birdlife from one of the planet’s most biodiverse regions. I can’t wait for the book to land in my mailbox. If you’d like to hear American Bird Conservancy President and co-author Michael J. Parr share highlights and behind-the-scenes stories from the book, you can watch the video on the American Bird Conservancy’s YouTube channel.

Let’s lift our gaze from the greenish tones of the Andean cloud forests to the sky and the distant reaches of space. The ZWO Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2025 competition has just released a stunning shortlist of this year’s images. And if you’ve ever wondered how such photographs come to life, you don’t have to look far for inspiration. In our articles like How to Photograph the Moon and Supermoon, How to Photograph the Milky Way, Night Photography Tutorial, and many more, you’ll find everything you need to get started.

Martin Wágner is a documentary photographer and the co-founder of the 400 ASA collective. In recent years, he has enjoyed reaching for old, forgotten negatives, breathing new life into rolls of film that have spent decades gathering dust in attics – nearly a million images in total. A large portion of these, he has digitized and shared on his Facebook page, ‘Negativy z popelnice‘ (Negatives from the Trash). Last year, he published a book featuring selected photographs from 1900 to 1945. If you have a box of old negatives at home that you would like to breathe new life into, check out our article How to Digitize Your 35mm Film Archive Easily, or visit Martin’s YouTube channel to see how a professional approaches the task.

And finally, here is the color version of the leading image, as promised!

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #111

Last week’s theme was your city, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is white, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, July 19, 2025!

Week #110 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “your city” theme, starting with AndrewGusew’s photo set:



It’s a cool take on Saint Petersburg with some fascinating geometric shapes! I also enjoy the use of a triptych to tell different sides of the story.

Tom Pazol’s photo:



A classic city shot is sure to show off the style of a city, and this one is of… Chicago!

EisenRa’s photo:



EisenRa says that Copenhagen shown here is a great city for cycling, and it certainly looks like it!

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the white theme.