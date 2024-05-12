Photography News: Upcoming Fuji X Summit, Canon Sale

This is the eye-like mosaic on the wings of the Owl Butterfly (genus Caligo). How long did such an adaption take to occur? And what did it cost? Over countless generations, unfathomably many butterflies were eaten by predators before the pattern you see below arose. Maybe it feels like you’ve been waiting eons for cameras like the Canon R1 or Nikon Z6 III to appear, but it’s nothing by comparison. While we wait, let’s see what has evolved in the photography ecosystem over the past week.

Recent Announcements

Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8: A full-frame autofocus lens for Nikon Z-mount and Sony E-mount cameras. It’s a really interesting addition especially for Nikon users, since it’s a lens with no Nikon equivalent so far (the widest Nikon Z prime lens is the 20mm f/1.8 S). Inside the metal construction there are 15 elements (3 aspherical, 4 ED) in 12 groups. The lens is equipped with a color display, two function buttons, and two switches (AF/MF and stepless aperture ON/OFF). It weighs 565 g / 1.24 pounds and is weather sealed. The price is $549.

Apple iPad Pro M4 Chip: The new iPad pro with Apple’s M4 9-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU comes in two sizes (11″ and 13″). In addition to a new, reportedly up to 1.5x faster chip (compared to M2), it comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. New is the OLED Ultra Retina XDR display with 2752 x 2064 resolution. The 13″ version is also only 5.1mm thin, making it the thinnest iPad to date. The base price is $999 (11″) or $1,299 (13″) and can go up to $2,299 for the top 13″ version.

SanDisk 8TB Desk Drive SSD USB-C 3.2 Gen 2: An external desktop SSD with a modern design, awarded by Reddot 2024. It comes in two capacities (4TB or 8TB) and achieves read speeds up to 1000 MB/s. The SSD also comes with an AC power adapter and Acronis True Image software for data backup and recovery, including backing up entire operating systems. Pricing is $380 for the 4TB and $700 for the 8TB version.

Delkin Devices BLACK 4.0 CFexpress Type B: Delkin Black gets even darker with the move to the CFexpress 4.0 standard. In (future) compatible cameras, it should reach speeds of up to 3530 MB/s (read) and 3250 MB/s (write). When connected to a computer and a compatible card reader, you can already enjoy very fast data transfer. The manufacturer promises resistance to water, shock, X-rays, and extreme temperatures, with a lifetime guarantee. The card is available in capacities ranging from 256GB to 1.3TB, with prices starting at $180.

The Rumor Mill

Fuji: days before the announcement

At the upcoming X Summit on May 16th, several new products will be unveiled. In addition to the X-T50 APS-C camera, which we informed you about last week, there is other news waiting behind the curtain. We can expect an XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 lens to replace the aging XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS. Big things are in the air for medium format, with a new camera and lens to be announced. The camera is expected to be the second-generation GFX 100S. A new lens will be the relatively compact and lightweight GF 500mm f/5.6 (395mm full-frame equivalent). Combined with Fuji’s medium format cameras, which already have a bird’s eye detection, this could be an interesting wildlife combo for detail fanatics.

Will the Leica M12 leave the traditional design path?

Leica is, in some ways, a slow company to change. This is particularly true when it comes to the external design of their M-series rangefinder cameras. However, according to early rumors, the new M12 could be quite the rebel. For many, it would be almost sacrilegious for the M-series to lose its proven rangefinder. But it might just happen. Rumours say that a “new hybrid viewfinder like the Fuji X100 or maybe even a 100% electronic viewfinder” is in play. The ISO dial on the top left is also said to be removed or moved somewhere within thumb reach. Perhaps even the trio of buttons on the back of the camera will disappear altogether. In their place will be a large 3.9″ display. However, these are just the first rumors, so it’s possible that the M12’s final form will be much more traditional.

Waiting for the Nikon Z6 III

If you were expecting the Nikon Z6 III to be announced within the next two weeks, you will probably be disappointed. At least, that’s what a post on Nikon Rumors tells us. Among some reasons for the delay include additional testing that Nikon is doing with the camera in order to ensure it doesn’t need to be recalled. So the question is, when will it finally appear? Probably not before the end of June.

Good Deals and New Sales

The big Nikon discounts we told you about last week are still going on. You can still save up to $1,000 on almost the entire range of current Nikon cameras (except the Zf and Z9). Just a reminder:

Canon hasn’t been left behind either, and you can now buy their cameras for significantly less than they cost at launch.

Other Pages of Interest

A few weeks ago, you had the chance to see the winning images from the latest World Press Photo awards. This week, the winners of the most prestigious journalism award – the Pulitzer Prizes – were announced. The 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography went to Reuters for its “raw and urgent photographs documenting the October 7th deadly attack in Israel by Hamas and the first weeks of Israel’s devastating assault on Gaza.” The Associated Press won in the Feature Photography category for its “poignant photographs chronicling unprecedented masses of migrants and their arduous journey north from Colombia to the border of the United States”.

Calling your photographs “shots” makes perfect sense with a camera like the E. Leitz New York Leica Gun RIFLE. This unique hybrid – rifle, Leica IIIb camera, and Telyt 5/40cm lens – could soon be yours for an estimated €240,000-300,000. Leitz Photographica Auction 44 will take place on June 8th, 2024 at the Leitz-Park in Wetzlar, Germany. This curiosity from 1938 will be one of many items up for auction.

Winning a photography competition doesn’t have to be just about the satisfaction of receiving an award. The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has increased its prize pool to one million US dollars. If you have some good photographs in your portfolio that would fit into one of the five categories (Sustainability, Sports Photography, Portfolio (Story-Telling), General (Color and Black & White), Short Videos) then consider entering. It could well pay off.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #49

Last week’s theme was square, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is clouds, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, May 18, 2024!

Week #48 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the “square” theme, starting with Bhoward’s photo:



I thought the square aspect ratio of the photo went well with the central composition here, creating a very serene composition.

Next, let’s see Tom Pazol’s photo:



The perfect square surrounds the hundreds of rectangles in this photo, creating conflict and contrast between equal and unequal dimensions.

Finally, we’ve got Ronald’s photo:



Now, we return to serenity: the perfect right angles of a square surround the simple but powerful breaking of symmetry through a few abstract shapes.

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the clouds theme.