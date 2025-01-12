Photography News: OM System Rumors, Canon Trade-in Sale

This Friday, I had the chance to test the new Nikon Z50 II in my favorite test lab – the Prague Zoo. What I liked (and didn’t like) about this camera will be detailed in my upcoming Field Review. For now, though, here’s a little teaser shot taken at an absurdly high ISO of 28,800. And aside from the usual Photo Theme Challenge at the end of our News, I have a different kind of challenge for you. Can you identify the species of pigeon – with structurally colored feathers – in the following photo?

Recent Announcements

Artralab Similar 35mm F1.4: Does the word “Similar” in the name refer to the Leica lens it’s trying to emulate? You be the judge. This $530 new lens from Artralab is certainly a good value (the original Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 costs $4,095). Like the Leica lens, the Similar features 7 elements in 5 groups and 10 aperture blades. Interestingly, the Similar lets you focus 0.2m closer to your subject than the Leica (with a minimum focus distance of 0.8m). The lens barrel is CNC machined from a single block of aluminum. The 200-gram lens accepts 43mm filters. You can choose between a black or silver finish.

DJI Matrice 4 Series (4T and 4E): While this drone may be a bit overkill for the average user, it’s fascinating to see how much these small flying devices can do today. The Matrice 4 is primarily intended for emergency response teams, geospatial surveying, construction, mining, conservation research, and so on. In addition to three standard lenses, the drone can also carry an infrared thermal camera, laser range finder, or NIR auxiliary light. The Matrice 4 is capable of recognizing certain animal species, avoiding high voltage power lines, flying at night, and much more. This advanced device retails for $4,799 (Matrice 4E) or $7,299 (Matrice 4T).

Satechi Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure: This new accessory, unveiled at CES, addresses a few issues with the otherwise excellent Mac Mini M4. When Apple designed the Mac mini, they didn’t want to include something as hideous as a power button. Satechi solves this with an elegant slot that lets you power on the device without lifting it. From a functional perspective, the real highlight is the ability to expand the Mac Mini’s storage by up to 4TB of SSD (M.2 2230/2242/2260/2280), which can be mounted inside the hub. Also handy are the two USB-A ports, an additional USB-A 2.0 port, and an SD card reader. All this in a design that perfectly complements the stylish look of the Mac Mini M4. It will be available starting mid-February for $99.

The Rumor Mill

OM System riding the vintage wave?

So far, OM System has seemed to stay away from the vintage design sentiment that’s popular today. However, the commercial success of cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI, Nikon Zf, or Leica Q3 is hard to ignore (and there are also rumors of a Canon attempt on the way). What about OM System? They could turn to the OM 3 and OM 4.

Both film cameras were introduced in the first half of the 1980s and competed with the best cameras of the time. The fully mechanical OM 3 was similar in nature to Nikon’s FM2, and the OM 4 with its innovative “Multi Spot” metering system was more in competition with the Nikon F3. The design of these iconic models is said to be the foundation for an upcoming OM system camera. On the technical side, the new camera is expected to be similar (or even identical) to the current OM-1 II.

Via 4/3 Rumors

A rumored OM System zoom with long reach

New rumors suggest a fast mid-range telephoto zoom from OM System. However, since the company already has a 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO, we should expect something different. According to 4/3 Rumors, the long end could be extended up to 200mm. If the maximum aperture remains at f/2.8, OM System users would have a very versatile lens on their hands. Pairing it with a 1.4x teleconverter would extend the reach to an impressive 280mm at f/4, making it an excellent choice for wildlife photography.

Via 4/3 Rumors

Yashica City: a reminder of what we (didn’t) love about point-and-shoot cameras

With the rise of smartphones, classic point-and-shoot cameras met the same fate as trilobites, dinosaurs, and the Mauritian dodo bird. The reason? They offered little that smartphones couldn’t do just as well! Even so, there is a recent TikTok trend to buy old compact cameras, and some companies are responding. Yashica, for example, is expected to announce a camera called the “City” with a sensor so small that even a phone beats it. (For reference, it should have a 4.7 x 3.5 mm sensor; by comparison, the iPhone 16’s 8.2 x 6.1mm sensor is more than three times the area.) I’m not against point-and-shoots if they offer something unique compared to a phone, but this one doesn’t look appealing at all.

Via DPReview

Good Deals and New Sales

B&H Photo is currently running its traditional Winter Trade-in sale, this time focused on Canon cameras and lenses. If you’re planning to upgrade your current (working) gear, you can trade it in at B&H to not only get the value of your equipment but also receive up to a $400 bonus toward the purchase of a Canon EOS R5 Mark II and select lenses. Here’s the list of eligible items you can choose from:

Canon EOS R5 Mark II was $4,300, now $3,900

Canon EOS R5 Mark II with 24-105mm f/4 was $5,400, now $5,000

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM was $2,100, now $1,900

Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM was $2,100, now $1,900

Canon RF 28-70mm f/2 L USM was $2,800, now $2,600

Canon RF 50mm f/1.2 L USM was $2,100, now $1,900

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM DS was was $2,600, now $2,400

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM $2,300, now $2,100

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM was $2,500, now $2,300

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM was $2,600, now $2,400

Note: Recently, reports have surfaced that SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II memory cards (64GB, 128GB, and 256GB V60) may have compatibility issues with the EOS R5 Mark II. If you own these cards and were planning to use them with the new camera, contact SanDisk regarding a warranty replacement.

The Apple Mac Mini is, as the name suggests, a truly small desktop computer – smaller than most laptops. Of course, you’ll need peripherals like a keyboard, mouse, and monitor, but I can easily imagine taking it along when moving between your home and your office. Today, the previous version with the M2 or M2 Pro chip is currently available at a pretty attractive price. Plus, with the previous generation Satechi Stand & Hub, which allows you to add up to 4TB of SSD storage (see above), you don’t have to pay a fortune for the higher storage versions.

Other Pages of Interest

The Nikon Z9 is a camera that can survive relatively rough treatment, as I have inadvertently verified several times in practice. As part of the upcoming Artemis III mission, the Z9 will also prove its ability to survive on the lunar surface. You could read about the tests of the protective “spacesuit” for this camera earlier on this site. And if you had the chance to visit Nikon’s booth at CES in Los Angeles in the past few days, you could see it for yourself. The purpose of the thermal blanket is to protect the camera from the dust and extreme temperature changes in the moon’s environment.

Come to think of it, I once borrowed a Nikon D5 through Nikon Professional Service (NPS). The camera had just returned from the Dakar Rally with Marian Chytka, and it was still spilling sand when I got it. I can’t help but think that a lunar blanket would be just as useful here on Earth! Marian and his team are currently photographing this year’s edition of the same grueling rally. You can read an interview about what it’s like to photograph the Dakar Rally and check out Marian’s stunning images on the Megapixel website.

Yesterday, in a somewhat joking tone, I had a debate with a friend about what it means to shoot or edit photos as a professional photographer. Does a pro press different buttons on the camera? Do they use secret “professional” slider combinations and techniques in their editing software that amateurs don’t have access to? Or do they just feel more stress while shooting, knowing that their family might go hungry if they don’t get the shot? Honestly, we haven’t come to a definitive answer. What I’m almost certain of, though, is that what Tim Laman goes through to get a unique shot is something no casual amateur would ever endure.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #84

Last week’s theme was metallic, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is close to home, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, January 18, 2024!

Week #83 Results

This photo by Pieter Kers shows the metallic skeleton of the ING building under construction:

I like the unusual view and the beautiful light.

Next we have a photo from rjbfoto with some very cool metallic leading lines:

Rjbofoto says that this photo shows the legendary tram number 28 in Lisbon – nice work.

Lastly, a pair of interesting metallic photos by Andrew Gusew (first photo) and Darin Marcus (second photo). Would you believe that these are two different photographers taking photos of two totally different subjects? Very interesting work!

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the close to home theme.