Photography News: Rumored 500mm Sigma, New Zeiss (Cine) Lenses

The persistent rain outside the windows made me search my archives for photos this week instead of going outside. But it wasn’t a nostalgic trip back in time – it was a focused search for sample images from a particular lens, a review of which you’ll soon be able to read on Photography Life. Can you tell which lens the photo below was taken with? But that’s just a taste of what’s to come. As for what already happened this week, here’s my roundup of recent news in the photography world.

Recent Announcements

The Rumor Mill

New 500mm f/5.6 telephoto lens

It looks like 2024 could be the year of 500mm lenses. Several brands are expected to announce a telephoto lens with this focal length. Whether it’s Fujifilm, whose is missing such a long prime, or Canon, from whom we expect a 200-500mm f/4 zoom in the coming months. In the end, however, it looks like both brands will be overtaken by Sigma. According to Sony Alpha Rumors, a Sigma 500mm f/5.6 lens is expected to be announced in a few weeks (February 21). The weight of the lens should be about the same as the Nikon 500mm f/5.6E PF, i.e., under 1500g. In addition to Sony bodies, you will also be able to mount the lens on L-mount cameras. The expected price will be around $4,000.

See you in Tokyo

This is the caption under the latest post on Fujifilm X India’s YouTube channel. It shows a mysterious silhouette of the camera whose name you can probably guess. Yes, that’s right, the X100VI. After the Fujifilm X Summit, which will take place on February 20th, we should know everything for sure. Before then, you can check out the rumored specs on Fuji Addict.

Good Deals and New Sales

Sony CFexpress TOUGH Type A memory cards have write speeds of up to 700MB/s and can withstand harsh handling such as falls of up to 25 feet (7.5 meters), 150 Newtons of force, extreme temperatures, dust/humidity (IP57), harsh electrostatic environments, and intense UV light or X-rays. These cards are on sale for up to $160 until February 12 and are compatible with Sony’s CFE Type A cameras.

Right now, my camera is sitting on my good old Manfrotto tripod with Auto Capture on, patiently waiting for the Eurasian Bullfinch to arrive (you’ll see more in my article on Auto Capture tomorrow). If you, too, tend to spend time waiting in front of your tripod, you may be interested in the sales that Manfrotto is having this week. There are a few lightweight carbon fiber ones to choose from. Between the smaller 190 and the larger 055, there is a 10cm difference in max height, 5kg in max load, and 0.5kg in weight.

Other Pages of Interest

The Nikon Z9 goes into space to help NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station capture “iconic and breathtaking images of Earth and space in stellar quality and clarity”. It will be the first mirrorless camera used by the space station crew. Physically, the Z9 will remain unchanged, but will receive some firmware modifications for the specific conditions of space. You can find out what these will be, along with other information, on the Nikon News website.

The Compact Flash Association (CFA) has published a list of all CFexpress Type A cards that have passed its testing and guarantee a certain minimum sustained write speed. The CFA has established two Video Performance Guarantee (VPG) classes, VPG200 and VPG400. The numbers indicate the minimum number of megabytes per second (MB/s) that the card can write continuously. To verify which cards meet the requirements for high-resolution video recording, visit the Compact Flash Association website.

And now, a traditional source of inspiration from the world of photography contests. The prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition has announced the winner of the People’s Choice Award category. First place went to a photo of a polar bear sleeping on an ice floe surrounded by the sea. And from remote wilderness back to civilization takes you The Art of Building photo contest, whose theme is “Celebrating the creativity of construction and the built world.”

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #35

Last week’s theme was purple, and you can see the results in this thread. Thank you to everyone for your submissions! This week’s theme is vast, and you can submit your results in this thread by Saturday, February 17!

Week #35 Results

Let’s check out some of the shots we received for the purple theme, starting with Tom Pazol’s shot:

One source of purple is certainly sunrises and sunsets. It’s amazing how many different shades of color can be found then! I enjoyed the gradient of color in this shot from purple to blue to yellow.

Next, we’ve got one from cmb_focus, a new forum member!

It looks like a very peaceful location and quite pretty also.

Finally, let’s take a look at Robert’s submissions:

It is the moon rising over purple flowers. The colors and composition here are very creative!

Thanks everyone for submitting their photos in the challenge, and we hope to see more next week in the transparent theme.