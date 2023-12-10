Photography News: Likely Viltrox 27mm f/1.2 for Nikon, Fuji to Nikon Z Adapter

A few days ago, I removed the last of the Sri Lankan leeches that were enjoying the exotic delicacy of my Czech blood. The water that had condensed inside my lens has finally found its way out. Now, there is nothing left to do but to start sorting the photos from my trip!

For the first time, I used my new Nikon 180-600mm in the field. It’s also the first time that I photographed nature in Asia. I love these “firsts,” don’t you? Everything is new and exciting, from the animals to the food. I can’t wait to share my experiences with you.

Before that happens, join me for a recap of what the past week has brought to the world of photography.

Recent Announcements

Boryoza FX-Z AF Adapter: Nikon APS-C cameras have one major weakness, and that is the small range of native, APS-C specific lenses. The new adapter allows Nikon APS-C bodies to use the large range of Fujifilm lenses. Boryoza promises support for AF and automatic aperture, image stabilization, EXIF transfer, and future firmware updates. The thickness of the adapter is only 1.7mm. The price on eBay is $239, or €304.02 on Amazon.de.

Panasonic Lumix G9 II Firmware Update: Panasonic announced an upcoming firmware update (Ver.2.0). For videographers, the new firmware will open up the possibility of shooting in 12-bit RAW. This will be possible via HDMI and a supported external Blackmagic or ATOMOS recorder. The new firmware will soon be available for download from the Panasonic support website.

Canon also released firmware updates. And that’s for six of its cameras: the R6 Mark I and II, R8, R7, R10, and finally the R50. These updates don’t bring anything crucial, rather they address various compatibility updates and bugs. Available for download on Canon’s website.

Tokina Cinema Vista-P Prime T1.5: These 18mm, 25mm, 35mm, 50mm and 85mm cinematographic lenses differ from the original designs. How so? Tokina has repositioned the optical elements inside the lens by adding more space between the glass surfaces. The result is an image with strong spherical distortion at the edges, resulting in softer, swirled bokeh. The lenses maintain high resolution in the center, but have lower overall contrast and corner definition. If you already have Vista lenses and want to get the vintage look, Tokina offers a “P” modification for $2,000. The new lenses are priced at $7,499 each (except for the 18mm, which is $8,999).

The Rumor Mill

Viltrox AF 27mm f/1.2 Pro XF to get Z-mount support

The third-party alternative for APS-C cameras is currently only available with the Fujifilm X-mount. Before the end of the year, however, the range of supported cameras will likely be expanded to include the Nikon Z mount. For the possible price of $545 (the current price of the X-mount version) you would get a very fast, weather-sealed lens with a focal length equivalent to about 40mm in full frame. Unfortunately, Nikon does not currently offer anything like this.

Via Nikon Rumors

First autofocus Laowa just before the announcement

Venus Optics, the maker of Laowa lenses, is expected to announce their first AF lens soon. This lens will be the Laowa 10mm f/2.8 C&D Dreamer. Ultra wide-angle lenses usually don’t make such demands on the AF, as the depth of field is so large. Still, this can be considered a breakthrough for Laowa, and hopefully we will see AF in their longer lenses soon.

Via Photo Rumors

Good Deals and New Sales

Other Pages of Interest

Science is exciting – not only through the act of discovery, but often visually as well. You can see this for yourself on the Royal Society website. This year, scientists submitted images in the categories of Astronomy, Behavior, Earth Science and Climatology, Ecology and Environmental Science, and Microimaging. You can see the beautiful finalists on that page.

In the polar regions, the sky can conjure up a very colorful palette. If you’re tempted to photograph the Aurora Borealis, some tips on how to photograph the Northern Lights can be found on our website. For inspiration, check out the best photos from this year’s Northern Lights Photographer of the Year.

Taking pictures in urban areas doesn’t inspire the most romanticism, but the resulting images can be very interesting. Animals in cities are often quite used to human proximity, which allows the use of shorter focal lengths and less expensive lenses. Plus, you probably don’t have to travel very far, and you can return to your chosen location again and again. Don’t know what to shoot? For inspiration, check out the 7 Project Ideas for Urban Wildlife Photography article on NatureTTL.com. And from our own archives, check out Photographing the Ubiquitous Urban Wildlife.

Photo Theme Challenge, Week #27

Last week’s theme was electric, and you can see the results in this thread. This week’s theme is blue hour, and you can submit your results in this thread by Friday, December 8.

Week #26 Results

There were so many good photos this week and it was hard to narrow them down! We’ll start with a great image by Ronald:

Can you tell what it is? Check the original thread for the answer!

Next up is a truly electric photo by Tom Pazol:

A beautifully captured image indeed, and a perfect fit for the theme!

Here’s one from Bhoward that made me look twice:

Would you believe that’s a photo of core memory, sewn by hand? It’s the precursor of today’s transistors.

Finally, as charles-e says, it’s “a mix of planetary and terrestrial electricity at work”:





Thanks to everyone who submitted their great images this week! Be sure to submit your blue hour photos if you would like to be featured next week.